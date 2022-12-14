Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Benton, Ky. man arrested in connection with armed burglary
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was arrested in connection with an armed burglary. According to Mayfield police, 44-year-old John Harpole of Benton was arrested on a charge of first-degree facilitation to commit burglary. He was taken to the McCracken County Jail. Other warrants served to him included...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Officer Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville Police Officer was charged with burglary after an incident on Turner Loop in Gracey Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say while off duty 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home damaging the door then pushed someone inside the home causing them to fall on the couch and their glasses to break.
WSMV
Masked suspects break into Trigg Co. homes, police investigating
CERULEAN, KY. (WSMV) - Officers with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office are searching for several thief suspects. According to police, multiple homes and vehicles were broken into Wednesday night in Cerulean, Kentucky. Several firearms were reportedly stolen during the break-ins. The suspects were caught on camera and their photos...
westkentuckystar.com
Symsonia woman arrested on drug charge
A traffic stop Saturday night on Lovelaceville Florence Station Road East resulted in the arrest of a Symsonia woman. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said the driver, 33-year-old Kaley M. Leek, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Leek was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail, charged...
wpsdlocal6.com
Christmas Cops: Paducah police to take 55-60 kids Christmas shopping
PADUCAH — Approximately 22 local families are going to be treated to a full day of fun on Saturday, including Christmas shopping, lunch, and grocery shopping. It's all thanks to the Christmas Cops program, which is now in its 36th year. According to a Friday release, the fun begins...
kbsi23.com
3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Three people were arrested and face charges after a traffic stop in Cape Girardeau on Thursday. An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 1101 William Street at 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. The driver of the vehicle gave the officer...
wevv.com
Former Hopkins County resident loses over $2,000 after falling victim to sheriff scam
Kaylee Tow is a recent college graduate. She moved to Alabama for school and that's where she's been residing for the past few years. Tow recently fell victim to a phone scam that traced back to her home town of Madisonville, Kentucky. "I got a call on my phone that...
wpsdlocal6.com
Four charged with trying to use counterfeit money in Murray
MURRAY, KY — Four men from Florida were arrested in Murray, Kentucky, after police say they tried to use counterfeit money at a local business. The Murray Police Department says officers began investigating around 12:20 p.m. Thursday after a local business reported the alleged attempt to pay with fake bills. Police say the caller gave them a description of the people and the vehicle they were traveling in.
wpsdlocal6.com
Stepdad finishes restoring truck after KY trooper dies in line-of-duty, family donates it to KSP for raffle
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky State Police Foundation is holding a raffle with a very special grand prize — the classic 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck that was once owned and restored by fallen Lyon County trooper, Cameron Ponder. According to a release posted on the KSPF Facebook page,...
wjpf.com
Arrest made in Williamson County death investigation
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Williamson County death investigation. Thurman Wade, of Carbondale, has been charged with aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm. On November 29, 2022, Williamson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah wins 6th straight award for transient boat dock
The city of Paducah is once again the recipient of the Boater's Choice Award for the popularity of the transient boat dock on the Ohio River. The website Marinas.com named Paducah to receive the award for the sixth consecutive year. The Boaters’ Choice Award is based on reviews by boaters,...
WBBJ
Family robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday
MARTIN, Tenn. — A family was robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday on Cleveland Street. According to a police report from the Martin Police Department, around 6:20 p.m., one of the victims got home with her young child when three men broke into the home. The report says...
kbsi23.com
K-9 Rex in Scott County reunited with Hunter Juden
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI)- Tuesday morning the Scott County Sheriff’s office released a statement that said in part, that it is in the best interest of Scott County not to retire K-9 officer Rex at this time. Hours later, Scott County residents gathered to rally behind Rex. Rex is...
KFVS12
11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat
11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat
KFVS12
Property auction in Pulaski County, Ill.
MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Pulaski County, Ill., is offering real estate to the public, in the form of a sealed bid auction sale. Pulaski County has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and prior real estate taxes. All of the 148 properties they obtained can now be purchased via sealed bids.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau renter heads to court for renting issues
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau resident will soon be heading to court with her realtor after being summoned to court for back rent. Diane Holivway, the renter, says she hopes they come to a fair conclusion because she wants to stay in her home. “That’s just...
kentuckytoday.com
Trigg sheriff, jailer and fiscal court being sued in federal court
CADIZ, Ky. — A woman arrested this past January for burglarizing the home of Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree is suing the sheriff, Trigg County Jailer James Hughes and the Trigg County Fiscal Court, which oversees the Trigg County Sheriff’s Department and all Trigg County Jail operations. Cadiz...
wpsdlocal6.com
Current Obion County Courthouse employee indicted in October, accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from school baseball club
TROY, TN — On October 4, an employee of the Obion County Courthouse Property Assessor's Office was indicted by a Grand Jury on a felony charge of Theft of Property over $2,500, stemming from the accusation that she stole nearly $10,000 from the Obion County Rebel Sliders Baseball Booster Club.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man jailed on meth, cocaine charges
A Paducah man will face drug charges after his vehicle was searched Monday night. McCracken County deputies stopped 48-year-old Kevin C. Garnett on Old Mayfield Road at about 9:30. The vehicle was searched, reportedly uncovering crystal methamphetamine and cocaine. Garnett was charged with possession of meth and cocaine then taken...
920wmok.com
Monday Night Chase in Metropolis Results in Aggravated Fleeing Arrest
(WMOK – Massac County, IL) When Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor joined us on Tuesday for Coffee Break he told us about a Monday night chase in Massac County that resulted in an arrest. Sheriff Kaylor told WMOK that the chase began when some of his deputies attempted a...
