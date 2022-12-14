Marginal taxation systems like the U.S. federal income tax system increase the percentage of income owed to taxes as a taxpayer’s income increases. There are seven income brackets. Your marginal tax rate will also be affected by your filing status, which could be single, married filing jointly or head of household. Only the amount of income within a particular bracket is subject to the corresponding marginal tax rate. To calculate your marginal tax rate, apply the percentage of tax charged to the amount of income in each bracket according to your filing status and add up the totals.

2 DAYS AGO