Shanna Moakler Throws Major Shade At Khloe Kardashian

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Shanna Moakler is throwing major shade at a Kardashian, but it's not the one you might think!

Travis Barker 's ex-wife is accusing Khloe Kardashian of getting plastic surgery in her most recent Instagram post from Tuesday (December 13), Page Six reports. The revealing photo of Shanna features her posing in bed in neon lingerie as she holds her hands above her head. The purpose of the photo was to let her followers know that she had just lost 20 pounds and has just 10 more to go to reach her fitness goal.

Commenters, however, were more interested in who she resembles. "Girl Khloe got the same face😌," one user commented. Shanna was quick to fire back, replying "I think her surgery came out beautiful!"

As more followers continued to compare the former Miss USA and the Kardashians star, Moakler continued to dish it out. "khloe doesn’t even look like khloe what are you people smoking lol," she said when someone "literally thought that was Khloe Kardashian!"

Moakler is no stranger to going public about plastic surgery. In 2018, she opened up about her mini tummy tuck, which she says is the "best thing I ever did." She's also gotten liposuction, cellulite removal and a butt enhancement, Inside Edition reports. Khloe, on the other hand, has only gotten "one nose job," she's insisted several times. She has also admitted to getting "injections" when her body "responded poorly to Botox."

"It did use to bother me when people were (saying) I’ve had 12 face transplants. I'm like, 'Oh, my God, I have?' I was like, 'That’s crazy,'" she previously said on a podcast earlier this year.

