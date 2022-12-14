ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

fox7austin.com

Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas ERs seeing concerning numbers of flu, RSV, COVID-19 cases

AUSTIN, Texas - The so-called "tripledemic" continues to impact Central Texas, with emergency rooms seeing concerning numbers of flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID cases. With Christmas just a week away, the timing has some doctors worried. Dr. Mason Mileur, a board-certified internal medicine doctor with Austin Medical Associates,...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

5.3M earthquake, 3.6M aftershock reported in Western Texas

MIDLAND, Texas - A moderate earthquake occurred in Western Texas on Friday afternoon. According to the USGS, the 5.3 magnitude earthquake occurred around 5:30 p.m. and was located 12 ½ miles north-northwest of Midland. A meteorologist at a local station in Midland reported this was the fourth-strongest quake ever...
MIDLAND, TX
fox7austin.com

ERCOT monitoring changing weather, says it expects to meet demand

AUSTIN, Texas - A series of cold fronts are heading toward Texas, and ERCOT says it's closely monitoring the weather changes. Right now, ERCOT is expecting sufficient generation to meet demand. It says it will continue to provide updates. Over the past 18 months, ERCOT says it has worked closely...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin bans TikTok, WeChat on state devices

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is following in the footsteps of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and banning TikTok for some government officials. In addition to TikTok, the Executive Order Youngkin issued Friday also prohibits WeChat — and any other apps developed by ByteDance Limited or Tencent Holdings — on Virginia government devices and state-run wireless networks.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox7austin.com

Kentucky woman wins $175K jackpot during white elephant gift exchange at company holiday party

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A Louisville woman is celebrating after hitting the $175,000 jackpot on a scratch-off ticket at a company holiday party. Lori Janes, who works at Harmon Dental Center as an office manager and treatment coordinator, was participating in a white elephant gift exchange Tuesday with her coworkers when someone "stole" a $25 TJ Maxx gift card she had received, according to the Kentucky lottery.
LOUISVILLE, KY

