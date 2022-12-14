Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
Raw oysters sold at Florida grocery stores, restaurants may cause norovirus: CDC
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating a multistate outbreak of norovirus linked to raw oysters from Texas. Florida along with Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas are among the states that are affected by the outbreak, according to the CDC. The CDC is...
fox7austin.com
Inside the New Orleans tornado: Dashcam video shows moments car is overtaken by storm
A dashcam captured the exact moments when Wednesday’s EF-2 tornado barreled through the Gretna neighborhood of New Orleans. Richard Rivera said his car was parked, but his dashcam ran the entire time as the EF-2 tornado moved through. Video shows debris flying, even flipping a truck right in front...
fox7austin.com
Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas ERs seeing concerning numbers of flu, RSV, COVID-19 cases
AUSTIN, Texas - The so-called "tripledemic" continues to impact Central Texas, with emergency rooms seeing concerning numbers of flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID cases. With Christmas just a week away, the timing has some doctors worried. Dr. Mason Mileur, a board-certified internal medicine doctor with Austin Medical Associates,...
fox7austin.com
5.3M earthquake, 3.6M aftershock reported in Western Texas
MIDLAND, Texas - A moderate earthquake occurred in Western Texas on Friday afternoon. According to the USGS, the 5.3 magnitude earthquake occurred around 5:30 p.m. and was located 12 ½ miles north-northwest of Midland. A meteorologist at a local station in Midland reported this was the fourth-strongest quake ever...
fox7austin.com
ERCOT monitoring changing weather, says it expects to meet demand
AUSTIN, Texas - A series of cold fronts are heading toward Texas, and ERCOT says it's closely monitoring the weather changes. Right now, ERCOT is expecting sufficient generation to meet demand. It says it will continue to provide updates. Over the past 18 months, ERCOT says it has worked closely...
fox7austin.com
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin bans TikTok, WeChat on state devices
RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is following in the footsteps of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and banning TikTok for some government officials. In addition to TikTok, the Executive Order Youngkin issued Friday also prohibits WeChat — and any other apps developed by ByteDance Limited or Tencent Holdings — on Virginia government devices and state-run wireless networks.
fox7austin.com
Kentucky woman wins $175K jackpot during white elephant gift exchange at company holiday party
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A Louisville woman is celebrating after hitting the $175,000 jackpot on a scratch-off ticket at a company holiday party. Lori Janes, who works at Harmon Dental Center as an office manager and treatment coordinator, was participating in a white elephant gift exchange Tuesday with her coworkers when someone "stole" a $25 TJ Maxx gift card she had received, according to the Kentucky lottery.
Comments / 0