STOLEN MAIL TRUCK: We haven’t been able to scratch together further details on this – police reports won’t be available before Monday – so we’re just getting it on the record. Several readers tipped us about a photo posted on social media Friday afternoon with a USPS truck, unoccupied, at 36th/Dawson, and items strewn around. When we heard about this, we went over but it was gone. The police call to the area was coded “suspicious person or vehicle.” However, archived dispatch audio confirmed a USPS truck was indeed reported stolen from 36th/Snoqualmie around 1:45 pm, while the carrier was delivering mail, moments before the 36th/Dawson discovery. If you think your mail might have been stolen, here’s USPS advice on how to report it.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO