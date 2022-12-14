Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 StoresTy D.Seattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
Related
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Three robberies, possibly related
11:15 PM: Police are investigating whether two West Seattle robberies tonight were committed by the same people, Right now they’re responding to the Shell station on Fauntleroy Way SW in The Triangle after a report that it was held up by two people described as Black, male, 16 or 17 years old, wearing masks and black jackets over hoodies and blue jeans; one had a black handgun. One officer pointed out to dispatch that the description matched that of two robbers who held up someone at California/Fauntleroy a few hours ago, getting away with the victim’s Air Pods. In that case, a getaway vehicle was reported, described as a black Hyundai SUV.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Murder victim identified; local arrest tied to fentanyl-swap probe; stolen-car hot spot
Three items in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:. MURDER VICTIM IDENTIFIED: One week ago, a man was shot and killed in a vehicle in the Roxhill Park parking lot. No arrest so far, but the victim has been identified: 21-year-old Carlo D. Mazzaferro, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, killed by “multiple gunshot wounds.” Mr. Mazzaferro’s obituary appeared online today, remembering him as “an unassuming standout, both physically and creatively, with dreams of one day becoming a designer” and noting that “addiction (was) an unwelcomed companion throughout his life” that he was fighting with the help of involvement at Victory Outreach Church of Seattle. That’s where a memorial service is planned Monday. Police have not released information about a suspected motive or other circumstances beyond what was reported on scene that night.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mail truck stolen; package found; seasonal prevention tips
STOLEN MAIL TRUCK: We haven’t been able to scratch together further details on this – police reports won’t be available before Monday – so we’re just getting it on the record. Several readers tipped us about a photo posted on social media Friday afternoon with a USPS truck, unoccupied, at 36th/Dawson, and items strewn around. When we heard about this, we went over but it was gone. The police call to the area was coded “suspicious person or vehicle.” However, archived dispatch audio confirmed a USPS truck was indeed reported stolen from 36th/Snoqualmie around 1:45 pm, while the carrier was delivering mail, moments before the 36th/Dawson discovery. If you think your mail might have been stolen, here’s USPS advice on how to report it.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Crash in South Delridge, 1 to hospital
6:49 PM: Police are diverting southbound traffic on Delridge Way SW near 20th SW because of a collision. A medic unit’s been dispatched, which indicates at least one person is hurt. Police also have called for SDOT help in cleaning up a spill at the scene. Buses are being rerouted too. Avoid the area for a while.
westseattleblog.com
Hanukkah celebrations, Cocoa Cris Cringle, Buoy, more for your West Seattle Sunday
Thanks to James Bratsanos for the photo from Friday’s sunset. At sunset tonight, the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights, Hanukkah, begins, and two public celebrations are part of today’s list from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:. WATCHING THE WORLD CUP: This morning at...
westseattleblog.com
LOST DOG: Seen Jadoo? – December 17, 2022 3:35 pm
My dog Jadoo is missing in the West Seattle Junction area. She was last seen at the intersection of California and SW Hudson on Saturday December 17, around 11:00 AM. She’s friendly but likely would be too nervous to come when called. She has tags with full contact information, and she is microchipped. Please contact me at 312-718-5576 with any information.
westseattleblog.com
Free ice cream, Christmas Light Run, gift wrap, Native art, trees, more for your West Seattle Saturday!
(Photo sent by Lee – decorated house on 26th SW north of SW Genesee) It’s a weekend full of pre-holiday bustle – including this list from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:. HOLIDAY PHOTO POP-UP: Join Gail Ann Photography for holiday photos at...
westseattleblog.com
WATER TAXI: Back to regular service Friday
Metro says the Water Taxi will return to normal service on both routes tomorrow. Just received:. Both the West Seattle and Vashon Island routes of the King County Water Taxi will resume their normal full sailing schedules tomorrow, Friday, December 16. Last night, damage to one of the ships’ propellers...
westseattleblog.com
Holiday shows and more for your West Seattle Friday
(Robin and Mountain Ash berries, photographed in Arbor Heights by Mark) Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Friday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:. WARM BEVERAGE FUNDRAISER: Get a drink at Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW) today and tell them you’re supporting...
westseattleblog.com
TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Christmas creatures in Highland Park
Aliens and a skeleton for Christmas. They’re part of one of multiple notable displays on 14th SW between SW Kenyon and SW Elmgrove [vicinity map], photographed by Tasha Le, whose own house has a Christmas dragon:. A closer look at the other half of Tasha’s yard:. We’ll continue...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: New chair for Sound Transit Board
A West Seattle resident will be presiding over the Sound Transit Board when the final decision about West Seattle routing is made next year. King County Executive Dow Constantine was elected this afternoon as the board’s new chair, a role he held 2014-2016. He’ll become chair in January, succeeding Kent Keel, a city councilmember from University Place in Pierce County, who has chaired the ST Board for the past three years. Keel and Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers will serve as vice chairs. As explained here, “The board includes three members from Snohomish County, ten from King County, four from Pierce County and the secretary of the Washington State Department of Transportation.” The current King County members include one other West Seattleite, County Councilmember Joe McDermott. ST is currently working on the final Environmental Impact Statement for the West Seattle extension, due out next year, with a final routing/stations decision to follow. Latest timeline is for West Seattle to SODO light rail to open in 2032.
westseattleblog.com
TRANSIT, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Friday info
6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, December 16th. –Metro is still down buses for repairs – so watch notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. -The West Seattle Water Taxi is back to regular service. -WSF’s Triangle Route remains on its two-boat schedule- check...
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Mama Bear Midwife Care opens in north Morgan Junction
One of West Seattle’s newest businesses has opened in north Morgan Junction: Aneke Roach has launched Mama Bear Midwife Care Sanctuary at 6021 California SW. Roach, who’s been a certified midwife for more than 20 years, says, “The idea for this sanctuary was conceived from my seeing and feeling the difficulties that many pregnant people experience in their process of searching for loving care, exploring medical assistance alternatives, discovering a place to grow into parenthood, and enjoying this new chapter of their lives deeply.” She and her team plan to offer:
westseattleblog.com
TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: ‘A Very Minion-y Christmas’
More cartoon characters in tonight’s West Seattle Christmas lights spotlight – thanks to Ron and Brian for sending the video tour of their “Very Minion-y Christmas.” Anyone who loves the boisterous little chattering creatures will adore this collection at 3233 47th SW [map]. Got a cool...
westseattleblog.com
HOLIDAY HELPING: PNTA dropoff donation drive for Transitional Resources
All season long, we’ve kept a running list of holiday donation drives in our WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. This week we got word of one more hosted by a local business – PNTA, which is headquartered at 2424 SW Andover (the business park by Nucor), is collecting items for the nearby nonprofit Transitional Resources. Unlike many donation drives, this one continues into January, so there’s still time to help. Here’s the announcement we received:
Comments / 0