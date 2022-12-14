ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rich Square, NC

Kathleen Allen Allen

Kathleen Allen Allen, 92, died Friday evening in her Roanoke Rapids home, following a period of declining health. Kathleen was born in Northampton County on October 18, 1930, the daughter of John Henry Allen and Eusebia Leah Jordan Allen. Her parents; her husband, Harvey Eugene Allen; and 4 siblings preceded...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Carl Kent Britt

Carl Kent Britt 62, of Winterville died on Wednesday December 14, 2022. Kent was the son of the late Carl Russell Britt and Peggy Barnes Britt who survives. He grew up in Milwaukee, North Carolina. Kent loved the farm, driving the tractor, going to Hatteras and his beloved Tar Heels. He worked for Hyster-Yale for 34 years in Greenville.
WINTERVILLE, NC
Jackie Belinda Tidwell Wheeler

Jackie Belinda Tidwell Wheeler, 66, of Pendleton, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 in ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Born and raised in Weldon, NC, she was a graduate of Weldon High School. Many may remember Jackie from the bowling alley on the Avenue. She was a talented...
PENDLETON, NC
Ford named realtor of the year

The Roanoke Valley-Lake Gaston Board of Realtors selected Wilkie Real Estate’s Henry Ford as its 2022 Realtor of the Year. Ford was selected by his peers in the profession and the honor is based on sales, civic service and volunteer work. “I’ve been in real estate for 21 years,”...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Former Northampton sheriff charged in parade gun matter

Former Northampton County Sheriff John Wood Sr. has been charged for reportedly displaying a gun to middle school students before the start of Saturday’s Jackson Christmas Parade, the Roanoke-Chowan News Herald of Ahoskie reported today. Jackson Police Chief John Young told the News Herald that warrants were served today...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
Feed a Family First to help 40 RRGSD families over winter break

Feed a Family First, a North Carolina nonprofit that began as a mission of First United Methodist Church, is providing food and several other needs for 40 families in the Roanoke Rapids Graded School District during the winter break. “Holidays and long weekends are especially challenging for many of our...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
County finance department wins 23rd straight GFOA certificate

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Halifax County for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC

