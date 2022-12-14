ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Charlie Woods' Outfit On Sunday

Today is the final round of the 2022 PNC Championship, and Tiger and Charlie Woods are dressed for the occasion. The father-son duo enters today tied for second place, two shots back of the lead. They're firmly in contention, and since today is Sunday, that means only one thing. You...
Golf.com

How much does it cost to maintain a golf course? Here are the numbers

If you’re like many golfers, you don’t bother tracking every cent you spend on this beguiling game. Green fees? Maybe. But what about travel, clubs, accessories, lessons, wagers, hot dogs at the turn? The best you could probably give us is a guesstimate. Superintendents don’t have that luxury....
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Greg Norman says he met with Justin Thomas to discuss LIV Golf, 'door is open' for Rory McIlroy despite his thoughts on CEO

Another day, another opportunity for Greg Norman to make headlines. The LIV Golf CEO has been making the rounds of late, with his latest stop coming with bunkered magazine. Norman claimed he met with Justin Thomas, one of the biggest names in golf, to discuss the possibility of adding him to the Saudi-backed circuit, per the report.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Message For His Ex-Wife

Earlier this morning, Tiger and Charlie Woods teed off at the PNC Championship with hopes of winning the event. While they're focused on their goal, Tiger couldn't help but take a moment and share a message for his ex-wife. Woods sent a congratulatory message to his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren after she gave birth earlier this week.
The Spun

Sports World Not Happy With FOX's Controversial Decision

NFL games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for FOX - or, fortunately, depending on how you look at it - a controversial decision has to be made. The World Cup Final is in extra time. It's looking like the game could reach...
Golf Digest

13 more tour pros are hoping they've played their way into the 2023 Masters. Here's why they're sweating it out

The work has been done. Now comes the wait to see if, indeed, it will pay off. Since 1999, Augusta National officials have invited all those inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking at the end of the previous calendar year to compete in the upcoming Masters. Assuming this tradition continues, and that all the other qualifying criteria used in 2022 remains in place for for the 2023 tournament, 13 players who hadn’t yet qualified for the upcoming major appear as if they’ve earned a pending invitation. They include:
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Al Michaels Called Out 1 College Football Program Last Night

Even before he was selected with the 262nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy was "Mr. Irrelevant." Purdy — a member of the 2018 class — was a three-star recruit out of Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona. And despite being right next door to Arizona State's campus, he never got an offer from the Sun Devils football program.
GILBERT, AZ
The Spun

Top LIV Golf Executive Has Reportedly Resigned

LIV Golf is going to need a new chief operating officer. On Friday, it was reported that Atul Khosla resigned from his role with the Saudi-funded league. An official statement from LIV Golf on Khosla's exit has not yet been released. However, players and agents were privately told that Khosla was stepping down.

