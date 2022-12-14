When you have a President who chooses people based entirely on Racial and Gender identity rather than qualifications then we have a discrimination problem.
I get tired of hearing I am white and privileged, and I am tired of qualified workers being cast to the side so as to seem less racial or otherwise. I'm privileged? At the age of 15 I was working six days a week supporting myself, paying my way in life with my own crib or apartment. That don't sound privileged to me! It sounds like a youngster that was bound an determined to make it. While those today think they intitled to the life I made for myself without the indulgence of working to acquire it. Tired of good workers that get denied a job because the one of color raises discrimination if they not hired. It has always been that best qualified obtain the position. Who is best at the job. No, tired all together of race issues being thrown in my face when I set back listening to race coming out of the race screaming discrimination since the 1960's. I say, grow up set aside race and get along with each other!
Now here is a guy that refuses to leave the early 1960’s he is hands down a certified racist in every way possible with his smug truly unattractive throwback dressing again a relic from a bad period of time.
