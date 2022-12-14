ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocala-news.com

Ocala Symphony Orchestra announces Young Artist Competition finalists

The Young Artist Competition will return to the Reilly Arts Center in January to showcase eight finalists who will be competing in an Honors Recital for an opportunity to perform with the Ocala Symphony Orchestra. The 32nd installment of the annual event will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday,...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Morning Sunrise Over Cherrywood Estates In Ocala

Check out this beautiful morning sunrise over Cherrywood Estates in Ocala. Thanks to Randy Flowers for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Karl James Talsky

Karl James Talsky, 60, of Ocala, passed away December 12, 2022. He was born October 17, 1962 in Milwaukee, WI. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne division. He worked as a locksmith for Ray the Locksmith for many years. He is survived by his mother, Dolores...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Workers using pool restrooms in The Villages

I believe it’s only humane to let the workers use the restrooms. They’re human too and need facilities at times. They work tirelessly in all kinds of weather and conditions to improve our communities and keep them beautiful. How in the world can we deny them at least an occasional use of the bathroom? Where else do they go, what should they do? How many people invited them into their homes?
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Beauty and style, a car with skirts, and a long garage

When Rich and Marty Weiner began looking for a home in The Villages nearly 10 years ago, they had one very specific requirement. The garage had to be more than 17 feet long to accommodate their 1959 Ford Fairlane Sunliner convertible. After looking at more than 10 houses, the Sunliner...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Toys for Tots marks 75 years of service

Every time Monica Buchanan sees donations for Toys for Tots, she imagines the look on a child’s face as they see that gift under the tree on Christmas morning. As the coordinator for Toys for Tots Lake and Sumter Counties, she imagines those excited children often while donations are being collected throughout the year. “You would not believe how generous people are,” Buchanan said. “People who are so willing to give so much to children who are strangers really moves me. This is our busy season, but it’s also our most emotional one.” This holiday season, Toys for Tots is marking its 75th anniversary. The nonprofit first collected and distributed toys to underprivileged children in 1947. Over the last seven decades, it has distributed more than 627 million toys to about 281 million children, according to Toys for Tots.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Darwin, Fern, and Buddy

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new, loving homes. First, we have Darwin. Darwin is a 7-year-old ice cream cone lover who loves to play and then take long naps. Next we have this beauty, Fern....
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Meet live reindeer during the holidays at this Florida ranch

MORRISTON, Fla. - Before they take off on Santa's Christmas Eve trip around the world, a Florida farm is giving guests the chance to meet live reindeer this holiday season!. The Mayhem Ranch is hosting its second annual Winter Festival where guests can enjoy a variety of fun activities for the whole family. The ranch is located in Morriston, Florida – which is about a 30- minute drive from Ocala.
MORRISTON, FL
ocala-news.com

HCA Healthcare announces new CEO of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

HCA Healthcare’s North Florida Division has announced the appointment of Alan Keesee as chief executive officer (CEO) of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, effective on January 1, 2023. In this new role, which includes responsibility for HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, Keesee will oversee the combined 545-bed acute care hospitals...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Former Villager shipped back from N.C. after skipping local court date

A former Villager has been shipped back from North Carolina after skipping a local court date. Carol Diane Cochran, 77, formerly of the Village of Poinciana, was being held on $10,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was booked at the jail on Thursday following her arrest earlier this month on a governor’s warrant in Mecklenburg County, N.C.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Bald Eagle Keeping Warm In The Villages

You know that it’s a cold day in The Villages when even a bald eagle has to fluff up to keep warm! Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Ocala Gazette

Teacher of the Year finalists for 2023 announced

Six special teachers received a big surprise in their classrooms on Friday: a golden apple. This was no ordinary apple—the award signified the educators’ nominations for 2023 Teacher of the Year and one teacher’s award as the 2023 Rookie Teacher of the Year. Lindsey Bigelow from Ocala...
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy