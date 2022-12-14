Read full article on original website
Ocala Symphony Orchestra announces Young Artist Competition finalists
The Young Artist Competition will return to the Reilly Arts Center in January to showcase eight finalists who will be competing in an Honors Recital for an opportunity to perform with the Ocala Symphony Orchestra. The 32nd installment of the annual event will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday,...
Habitat for Humanity of Marion County to celebrate newest homeowners with dedication ceremony
Habitat for Humanity of Marion County is inviting members of the community to attend a house blessing dedication ceremony in Ocala on Tuesday, December 20 to welcome the Walker family to their new home. On Tuesday morning, at 9 a.m., Cheryl Walker and her family will receive the keys to...
Ocala to host ‘After Dark in the Park’ holiday movie event at Tuscawilla Park
The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is inviting the community to attend a festive “After Dark in the Park” movie event that will be held this evening at Tuscawilla Park. The event, which begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 16, will feature the 1994 holiday classic film...
Sunrise Before A Storm In Ocala’s Summerglen Community
This sunrise was the calm before the storm earlier this week in Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Morning Sunrise Over Cherrywood Estates In Ocala
Check out this beautiful morning sunrise over Cherrywood Estates in Ocala. Thanks to Randy Flowers for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Karl James Talsky
Karl James Talsky, 60, of Ocala, passed away December 12, 2022. He was born October 17, 1962 in Milwaukee, WI. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne division. He worked as a locksmith for Ray the Locksmith for many years. He is survived by his mother, Dolores...
Workers using pool restrooms in The Villages
I believe it’s only humane to let the workers use the restrooms. They’re human too and need facilities at times. They work tirelessly in all kinds of weather and conditions to improve our communities and keep them beautiful. How in the world can we deny them at least an occasional use of the bathroom? Where else do they go, what should they do? How many people invited them into their homes?
Huge multi-family project on Maricamp Road coming before MCBCC
Here is a brief overview of the development application the Marion County Board of County Commissioners will consider Tuesday, Dec. 20 during their regularly scheduled meeting:. Location 6650 & 6670 SE Maricamp Road, ½ mile east of SE 58th Avenue/Baseline Road, south of the post office and north of Circle...
Beauty and style, a car with skirts, and a long garage
When Rich and Marty Weiner began looking for a home in The Villages nearly 10 years ago, they had one very specific requirement. The garage had to be more than 17 feet long to accommodate their 1959 Ford Fairlane Sunliner convertible. After looking at more than 10 houses, the Sunliner...
Toys for Tots marks 75 years of service
Every time Monica Buchanan sees donations for Toys for Tots, she imagines the look on a child’s face as they see that gift under the tree on Christmas morning. As the coordinator for Toys for Tots Lake and Sumter Counties, she imagines those excited children often while donations are being collected throughout the year. “You would not believe how generous people are,” Buchanan said. “People who are so willing to give so much to children who are strangers really moves me. This is our busy season, but it’s also our most emotional one.” This holiday season, Toys for Tots is marking its 75th anniversary. The nonprofit first collected and distributed toys to underprivileged children in 1947. Over the last seven decades, it has distributed more than 627 million toys to about 281 million children, according to Toys for Tots.
Marion County Pets: Darwin, Fern, and Buddy
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new, loving homes. First, we have Darwin. Darwin is a 7-year-old ice cream cone lover who loves to play and then take long naps. Next we have this beauty, Fern....
Christmas Dinner Ideas in Lake County, Florida
Some people cook elaborate dinners for Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. Others prefer the simplicity of getting together with the ones they love to either go out for a meal or bring in something simple to just reheat. Here are some options for you if you don’t plan on doing all of the cooking yourself!
Meet live reindeer during the holidays at this Florida ranch
MORRISTON, Fla. - Before they take off on Santa's Christmas Eve trip around the world, a Florida farm is giving guests the chance to meet live reindeer this holiday season!. The Mayhem Ranch is hosting its second annual Winter Festival where guests can enjoy a variety of fun activities for the whole family. The ranch is located in Morriston, Florida – which is about a 30- minute drive from Ocala.
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa Restaurant
I love really good Mexican / Tex-Mex food. We found Salsa Restaurant and Bar about a year ago and have never been disappointed. Salsa Restaurant & Bar, 2270 Vindale Rd, Tavares, Florida 32778Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening.
Resident from Citrus County says area needs affordable homes, not ice rink
In response to a letter from an Ocala/Marion County resident who voiced support for building an ice rink instead of another gas station or apartment complex, a resident from Citrus County wrote in to share her thoughts on the topic. “Florida is third in the nation for homelessness. We need...
HCA Healthcare announces new CEO of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
HCA Healthcare’s North Florida Division has announced the appointment of Alan Keesee as chief executive officer (CEO) of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, effective on January 1, 2023. In this new role, which includes responsibility for HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, Keesee will oversee the combined 545-bed acute care hospitals...
Official who oversees The Villages Hospital promoted at time of intense criticism
An official who oversees UF Health-The Villages Hospital has been promoted at a time when the facility has been under intense criticism by residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. UF Health announced Tuesday that Heather Bentley Long has been named chief executive officer of UF Health Central Florida, which includes...
Former Villager shipped back from N.C. after skipping local court date
A former Villager has been shipped back from North Carolina after skipping a local court date. Carol Diane Cochran, 77, formerly of the Village of Poinciana, was being held on $10,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was booked at the jail on Thursday following her arrest earlier this month on a governor’s warrant in Mecklenburg County, N.C.
Bald Eagle Keeping Warm In The Villages
You know that it’s a cold day in The Villages when even a bald eagle has to fluff up to keep warm! Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Teacher of the Year finalists for 2023 announced
Six special teachers received a big surprise in their classrooms on Friday: a golden apple. This was no ordinary apple—the award signified the educators’ nominations for 2023 Teacher of the Year and one teacher’s award as the 2023 Rookie Teacher of the Year. Lindsey Bigelow from Ocala...
