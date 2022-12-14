Read full article on original website
Related
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $62.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF Converted from a Mutual Fund and Renamed
Global investment management firm Franklin Templeton has converted the Martin Currie International Sustainable Unconstrained mutual fund, with about $29.16 million in AUM as of September 30, 2022, to an ETF named the Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (MCSE). On the same date, Franklin Templeton converted the Brandywine Global Dynamic U.S. Large Cap Value Fund into an ETF with the ticker symbol DVAL. These are the first two mutual-fund-to-ETF conversions that the firm has undertaken.
Graphic Packaging Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GPK
In trading on Friday, shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.47, changing hands as low as $21.16 per share. Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Rising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy
In most cases, companies like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) tend to operate on the sidelines. While representing an important cog in the broader economy, the consumer staples giant doesn’t deliver the profound innovations typical of technology startups. Instead, General Mills helps feed the world (usually at breakfast), which isn’t an enticing narrative. Therefore, when institutional investors bid it up, it’s worth investigating why. I am bullish on GIS stock.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Empire State Realty Trust, Broadcom and Amphenol
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/16/22, Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT), Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), and Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Empire State Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 12/30/22, Broadcom Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $4.60 on 12/30/22, and Amphenol Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 1/11/23. As a percentage of ESRT's recent stock price of $7.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when ESRT shares open for trading on 12/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for AVGO to open 0.82% lower in price and for APH to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.
PBF Energy (PBF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PBF Energy (PBF) closed at $36.58, marking a -1.83% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Paccar (PCAR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Paccar (PCAR) closed at $98.23, marking a +0.31% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the truck maker...
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $59.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of...
IKTSY or FDS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Business - Information Services stocks have likely encountered both INTERTEK GP (IKTSY) and FactSet Research (FDS). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find...
Sonos (SONO) Up 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Sonos (SONO). Shares have added about 2.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Sonos due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NSA Breaks Above 6% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $35.76 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
3 REITs With Recent Dividend Hikes to Help Survive Market Volatility
Are you are planning to pour your hard-earned money into the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, or have already invested in it? Then you must be worried about the recent 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate this week by the Federal Reserve and the indication that the rates might be kept higher for an extended period of time.
11.5% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks
It should come as no surprise that nearly all investors -- from retail traders to those working at hedge funds -- closely follow the moves of Warren Buffett and his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). After all, between 1965 and 2021 Berkshire's stock generated a compound annual gain...
Oversold Conditions For Payoneer Global (PAYO)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $25.97, marking a -1.03% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Explode Higher in 2023
What goes up often comes down. However, what goes down can go back up as well. That's a common occurrence in the stock market, with its bull and bear cycles. Three Motley Fool contributors were asked to pick beaten-down stocks that they think could explode higher in 2023. Here's why they chose CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS).
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 16th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. AdvanSix ASIX is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5 downward over the last 60 days. Black Knight Financial Services BKI is...
CyberArk (CYBR): A Trade Becomes an Investment Opportunity
Trading and investing are two different things, but every now and again they intersect and what starts out as a trade can become an investment. You can buy something with a specific target in mind based on a technical signal or whatever, but then, when it gets there, decide to hold on for longer. Usually, those decisions are unintentional, prompted by changes in the fundamental outlook for a company or industry, or for the overall economy. Sometimes, though, they are intentional, when you buy a stock based on a technical level with the idea of trimming rather than closing your position when a certain level is reached and running the balance for a long time.
BRP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of BRP Group Inc (Symbol: BRP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.82, changing hands as low as $25.80 per share. BRP Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
First Week of February 2023 Options Trading For Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)
Investors in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: HALO) saw new options begin trading this week, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the HALO options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
