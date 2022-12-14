Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock That Could Soar 2,043% by 2026, According to Wall Street
Earlier this year, Ark Invest published a valuation model that prices Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) at $1,500 per share by 2026. That implies 2,043% upside from its current share price, meaning shareholders would see 21-fold returns in just over four years. Of course, CEO of Ark Invest Cathie Wood has earned a reputation for setting aggressive price targets that are easily dismissed -- but investors would be wise to at least consider the investment thesis for Zoom.
NASDAQ
3 REITs With Recent Dividend Hikes to Help Survive Market Volatility
Are you are planning to pour your hard-earned money into the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, or have already invested in it? Then you must be worried about the recent 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate this week by the Federal Reserve and the indication that the rates might be kept higher for an extended period of time.
NASDAQ
2 Exceptional Stocks That Are Set to Soar in 2023
Will there be a bull market in 2023? No one knows for sure, but there's at least one sign pointing in the right direction. When markets fall, they tend to fall fast, and the current bear market has already been in effect all year. If you look back at the...
NASDAQ
WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DTD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.72, changing hands as low as $60.40 per share. WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Why Alphabet Is a No-Brainer Stock to Buy Before 2022 Ends
Like much of the tech sector, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has significantly underperformed the broad market this year. With just two weeks left to go in 2022, shares of the search giant are down 37% year-to-date as the company's growth has slowed, profits have fallen, and fears of a recession have mounted.
NASDAQ
6 Stocks Warren Buffett Completely Exited in 2022
When Warren Buffett, one of the greatest investors of all time, makes a move, the market listens. His company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) maintains an equities portfolio worth roughly $337 billion, and investors, through regulatory filings, can see what stocks Berkshire is buying and selling every three months. While...
NASDAQ
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Veritiv (VRTV) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
NASDAQ
First Week of February 2023 Options Trading For Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
Investors in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw new options begin trading this week, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the CBOE options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
5 Bold Predictions for the Stock Market In 2023
It may seem like just a short while ago that 2022 was getting underway, but the reality is that this has been a long and eventful year and it is about to come to a close. Just to put into perspective how long it's been since last New Year's Day, at the start of 2022 the stock market was still making all-time highs, mortgage rates were just above 3%, and most experts thought inflation was going to be "transitory."
NASDAQ
iShares Silver Trust Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Silver Trust (Symbol: SLV) where we have detected an approximate $106.2 million dollar outflow -- that's a 1.0% decrease week over week (from 515,000,000 to 510,000,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SLV, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
NSA Breaks Above 6% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $35.76 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
First Week of FLT August 2023 Options Trading
Investors in FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT) saw new options begin trading this week, for the August 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 245 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FLT options chain for the new August 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 16th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. AdvanSix ASIX is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5 downward over the last 60 days. Black Knight Financial Services BKI is...
NASDAQ
iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (Symbol: AOR) where we have detected an approximate $220.2 million dollar inflow -- that's a 9.5% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 47,650,000 to 52,200,000). Among the largest underlying components of AOR, in trading today iShares Trust - iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (Symbol: IUSB) is down about 0.4%, Ishares Core Msci International Developed Markets (Symbol: IDEV) is down about 1.2%, and Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (Symbol: IEMG) is up by about 0.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the AOR Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of AOR, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
RHP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $86.33, changing hands as low as $85.07 per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
IMO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (TSX: IMO.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.18, changing hands as low as $63.04 per share. Imperial Oil Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And retirees have good reason to be worried about making their assets last. People are living longer, so that money has to cover a longer period. Making matters worse, income generated using tried-and-true retirement planning approaches may not cover expenses these days. That means seniors must dip into principal to meet living expenses.
NASDAQ
Interesting PKG Put And Call Options For February 2023
Investors in Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG) saw new options become available this week, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the PKG options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
OFG Bancorp Enters Oversold Territory
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. OFG Bancorp (Symbol: OFG) presently has a stellar rank, in the top 10% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
NASDAQ
Oversold Conditions For Payoneer Global (PAYO)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Comments / 0