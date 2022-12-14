Downtown Elizabethton will provide final Christmas shopping, Grinchmas in the Park and Nutcracker Suite this weekend

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown light displays are ‘Talk of the Town’ in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — If a trip downtown after dark isn’t on your holiday “to do” list, then it’s time to make a new list. Because downtown is the “Talk of the Town” in Kingsport this month. And rightfully so. As our friend and contributor...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Press Christmas Box helping new family of four have merry Christmas
The Johnson City Press Christmas Box and Salvation Army Angel Tree are making sure that two young children are going to have presents to open and food on their table to enjoy with their family this Christmas. After the birth of their daughter, the now family of four relocated to...
Elizabethton community center feeds 700 at Christmas Meal
Elizabethton, Tenn. (WJHL) — The TLC community center returned with its first in-person Christmas event this year by serving meals and giving Christmas presents to hundreds of people. On top of serving 700 people – their largest crowd in 22 years – founder and director Angie Odom said this year she’s noticed more Spanish-speaking clients […]
‘Grinchmas in the Park’ held in Elizabethton on Saturday
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A very special visitor could be seen Saturday at the Covered Bridge Park in Elizabethton. The Grinch showed up for ‘Grinchmas in the Park’. Guests were able to take part in a snowball fight and see several characters including the abominable snowman. Kelly Kitchens, Programming & Special Events Coordinator for Elizabethton […]
Explore Bristol announces new visitor center with railroad roots
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Visitors to Bristol, Tennessee can add one more stop to their trip after Explore Bristol announced plans to build a new visitor’s center on Volunteer Parkway. According to plans unveiled by Explore Bristol, the center will be located near the parkway’s intersection with Anderson Street and will serve as the organization’s […]
The Tomahawk
National Christmas tree shortage changes buying schedule
The Johnson County Community Christmas tree was lit on December 2nd as part of the community’s ‘Christmas on Main’ celebration. The impressively tall Norway Spruce was dressed with twinkling lights as part of a years-old tradition celebrated anew. The first weekend of December may seem too soon...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Four West Ridge students win Barter Theatre awards for writing plays
BLOUNTVILLE — Some award-winning young playwrights are haunting the halls of local and regional high schools. On a non-scary note, three of the four highest West Ridge High finishers in a recent Barter Theatre competition wrote comedies versus one drama. They took two of the top three places and two of five honorable mentions in the event.
Kingsport Times-News
Ask a Master Gardener: Rocky Mount - "Where History Comes Alive"
Rocky Mount is an amazing historic site in Piney Flats. The preserved and reconstructed historic buildings and gardens covering 55+ acres truly bring life in the late 1700s alive. The site was originally owned by the William Cobb family. From 1790 to 1792, Rocky Mount became the first capitol of the Territory of the United States West of the Allegheny Mountains and South of the River Ohio under William Blount.
993thex.com
Bristol Tennessee Getting New, Starting Point For Visitors To Greater Bristol
It will be a starting point for visitors to begin their exploration of the greater Bristol area. That’s the vision local tourism officials in Bristol have about plans for a new Visitors Center. Explore Bristol is unveiling plans for the construction of a new visitor center along the Volunteer Parkway, just south of the Tennessee -Virginia border. The more than two thousand square foot facility will be located near the Parkway’s intersection with Anderson Street at the trailhead of the Wes Davis Greenway. Site preparation is expected to begin in early Spring of 2023.
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas for her babies tops grandma's wish list
KINGSPORT — Tina Ingle knows what it means to lose it all. “I lost my husband. I lost a good job. I lost two cars, and then my home. But I’d do it all over again, because these babies are the most important thing in the world to me,” the 57-year-old Kingsport woman said.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport native Chris Wilson helps create movie magic
JOHNSON CITY — Moviegoers have much for which to thank Chris Wilson. Some of the metal-shredding car crashes in Matt Damon and Christian Bale’s “Ford v Ferrari” from 2019? Thank Chris Wilson.
Kingsport Times-News
McKinney Center hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day food drive
To celebrate and remember Martin Luther King Jr., the McKinney Center is holding a monthlong service project to collect food and supplies for people who may need them in the community. The food drive started Dec. 12 and continues until Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16. Participants can...
Kingsport Times-News
Moving the needle: Norton, tourism officials break ground for High Knob Destination Center
NORTON — In a year, Norton officials hope to open a link between downtown and outdoor recreation opportunities on the mountain above. City officials joined representatives of Wise County, Friends of Southwest Virginia, Spearhead Trails, the U.S. Forest Service and Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development on Friday to break ground for the High Knob Destination Center.
Kingsport Times-News
Candy Lane Christmas held at Roosevelt Elementary
Roosevelt Elementary School recently held its Candy Lane Christmas celebration. Among other events, students got to have their picture taken with Santa. Dressed for the season, Kingsport Axmen mascot Tanasi also joined the celebration.
wjhl.com
Meet Cole, Mable and other pets up for adoption on this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter...
A home for the holidays: Elizabethton woman receives Holston Habitat home
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just in time for Christmas, an Elizabethton woman is stepping into her new house. “Today’s a fabulous day,” said Laura Kelly, Executive Director of Holston Habitat. “We are here to celebrate Patti as she achieved her dream of having an affordable home.” Patti marks the 317th family served by Holston Habitat […]
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Dec. 18-24)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details. All branches of the Sullivan County Public Library will be closed from Friday, Dec. 23, to Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holidays. We wish everyone a very Merry Christmas with friends and family!
Stolen El Camino found: Authorities team up to find classic car
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A classic car that was stolen has been found after a collaborative effort by several local law enforcement agencies. According to Major Jamie Aistrop with the Jonesborough Police Department, a red 1972 Chevrolet El Camino SS was stolen from a home near downtown Jonesborough but found just a few days after […]
Dog saves owner from Johnson City apartment fire
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ellen Hanson said her 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Sir Scruffy, saved her from death in the apartment fire off North Roan Street and Sequoyah Drive last Wednesday. The apartment fire displaced 26 people, according to the American Red Cross. Hanson told News Channel 11 her dog’s barking woke her up […]
supertalk929.com
$1.3 million pump track coming to Kingsport
Bikers and skaters in Kingsport will soon be able to ride along a new track without peddling or putting their feet on the ground. Users of a new $1.3 million pump track, to be located adjacent to the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park in the Brickyard Complex, will utilize pumping their knees up and down following the contour of the track to move forward. City officials say the pump track is a great complement to the skate park and expands the city’s recreational offerings. The new pump track is expected to be complete and open to the public in 2023.
