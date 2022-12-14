ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

I Sent a Home Stager Photos of My Bedroom — Here’s What She Told Me to Change

Like most social media users, I wish I could have a picture-perfect home. Unfortunately, my efforts tend to feel forced or appear flat in photos. I’ve spent the last couple of months working with home stager Amanda Lewis of The Den Rentals to elevate my space and achieve a more sophisticated feel. Although her recommendations are for those looking to list a home or host an open house, I’m still choosing to apply her tips for a room worthy of an editorial spread. Here is some great advice she gave me about spiffing up my own bedroom.
Apartment Therapy

TikTok Shows the Easiest Way To Find the End of a Packing Tape Roll in Seconds

Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all things Disney and is making her way to every park around the world, and is a die-hard Britney Spears fan for life. She's also obsessed with her Bernedoodle, Bruce Wayne.
Travel Maven

Visit the Best Antique Mall in South Carolina

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. South Carolina is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as amazing as Little Mountain Unlimited. Keep reading to learn more.
LITTLE MOUNTAIN, SC
madetobeamomma.com

Christmas Mason Jars

Simple and fun Christmas mason jars that can be used as decorations or gifts for loved ones during the holiday season. Decorating with mason jars during the holiday season is an easy way to craft together as a family or on your own! If you are looking for mason jar crafts that everyone can enjoy, you have come to the right place. The completed projects make a great gift for loved ones, and they are so easy to do. If you are looking to make some snowy mason jars to display on the mantle or to wrap small gifts in, take a look at this themed mason jar.
petnewsdaily.com

The Best Dog Blankets (December 2022 Reviews)

Are you looking for the best dog blankets? Whether you want a spare blanket to keep in the car, a blanket for your sofa, or simply an extra blanket for your dog’s bed, there are loads of different options available. Our vet advisor, Dr. Danielle Morosco, has selected the...
The Kitchn

This $20 Tool Makes Fluffy Rice Faster Than Your Rice Cooker — and It Takes Up Zero Counter Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. My rice cooker and I are at a weird place right now: I think it takes too long to cook, so I rarely use it, and instead of cooking the rice that’s already in my cupboard, I start buying frozen microwavable rice packets that are quick and easy (and don’t mind if I forget to start making the rice until I’m done cooking everything else). After zapping packet after packet, I realized that my microwave might be onto something. As it turns out, it is.

Comments / 0

Community Policy