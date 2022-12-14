Simple and fun Christmas mason jars that can be used as decorations or gifts for loved ones during the holiday season. Decorating with mason jars during the holiday season is an easy way to craft together as a family or on your own! If you are looking for mason jar crafts that everyone can enjoy, you have come to the right place. The completed projects make a great gift for loved ones, and they are so easy to do. If you are looking to make some snowy mason jars to display on the mantle or to wrap small gifts in, take a look at this themed mason jar.

2 DAYS AGO