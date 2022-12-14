World Cup security guard dies after reportedly falling while on duty at the Lusail Stadium

Read full article on original website
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
FIFA Reportedly Rejects Zelensky’s World Cup Final Request
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to give a video message about world peace ahead of the start of Sunday’s World Cup final match in Qatar but FIFA turned him down, according to an unidentified source quoted by CNN. FIFA is, however, still holding talks with Ukraine, the source said. Zelensky has used video appearances at the Grammys, Cannes Film Festival, the G20 Summit, and several countries’ legislatures, as well as interviews with notable personalities like Sean Penn and David Letterman, to keep the spotlight on the war in Ukraine.
As Qatar’s World Cup ends it is time for truth: Fifa chose death and suffering
Fifa had options in 2010 and from the moment it made its bid decision, there was only one route from there to here. It was a different Gianni Infantino, a more pensive Gianni Infantino, a less alarmingly excited Gianni Infantino who addressed Hall 1 at the Qatar National Convention Centre on Friday morning.
Iranian actor Taraneh Alidoosti arrested after criticism of death penalty
Taraneh Alidoosti, one of Iran’s most famous actors, has been detained by security forces in Tehran days after she criticised the state’s use of the death penalty against protesters. She had previously posted a picture of herself on her Instagram page in which she was not wearing the...
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Brittney Griner just spoke out for the first time since she was freed from Russian custody and says the last 10 months have been ‘a battle at every turn’
Last week, WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to the U.S. after being detained in Russia for 10 months over drug charges. “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home,” President Joe Biden said during a news conference announcing her return. Griner was sentenced...
Indian and Chinese troops fight with sticks and bricks in video
Video of what appears to be a previously unreported violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at their disputed Himalayan border has emerged online, offering a rare window into the long-simmering territorial tensions between the two Asian powers.
NBC Sports
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days. This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the...
Ex-Marine Pilot Allegedly Tried To Source T-2 Carrier Trainer Jet For China
D. Miller/Wikimedia CommonsAs well as allegedly trying to procure a T-2 jet, the former Harrier pilot is said to have provided other navy-related training to China.
FIFA To Reconsider World Cup Format Ahead Of 2026 Tournament In North America
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said that planned changes to the World Cup's format will be revisited before the next tournament in 2026.
Elite Putin Officer Who Fled Russia to Avoid Ukraine War Faces Extradition
"A man who knows how to hold a weapon is now of great interest to Russia...They will force him to go to war in every possible way," Mikhail Zhilin's wife said.
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
FIFA targets $11 billion in revenue through 2026 World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — FIFA expects to earn $11 billion in the 2026 World Cup cycle with a 48-team men's tournament in North America set to deliver a big increase in revenue amid ongoing uncertainty about the exact match schedule. The four-year budget, which was presented Friday...
WPBF News 25
College student who went missing while studying abroad in France is safe, his family says
An American college student who was reported missing more than two weeks ago in France has told relatives he is safe in Spain, his family said Friday, seemingly resolving at least part of a mystery that sparked a multinational search. Kenny DeLand Jr. called his relatives early Friday, the family...
Morocco picked by FIFA to host Club World Cup in February
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Morocco was rewarded by FIFA on Friday with hosting rights for the next Club World Cup in February, with an expanded 32-team edition set to launch in 2025. European champion Real Madrid, South American champion Flamengo and Seattle Sounders, the first CONCACAF Champions...
BBC
World Cup final and third-place predictions: Chris Sutton predicts Argentina v France and Croatia v Morocco
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. France are not the only ones going for back-to-back triumphs on Sunday - if Les Bleus...
David Beckham makes first statement on his Qatar World Cup involvement
David Beckham has made his first public statement on his controversial involvement with the World Cup host nation Qatar, telling a US newspaper through a spokesperson that he “has always believed that sport has the power to be a force for good in the world”. “We understand that...
Israeli PM praises decision to remove Iran from U.N. women's commission
JERUSALEM, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised a United Nations decision on Wednesday to remove Iran from a women's commission over policies it deemed contrary to the rights of women and girls.
Israel's Netanyahu urges US to reaffirm commitment to Saudi Arabia - Al Arabiya
DUBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu urged key ally the United States to reaffirm its commitment to Saudi Arabia and pledged to pursue formal Israeli ties with Riyadh for a "quantum leap" in peace, Al Arabiya English said on Thursday.
