ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World Cup security guard dies after reportedly falling while on duty at the Lusail Stadium

By Larry Madowo, Chris Eldergill, CNN
WPBF News 25
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

FIFA Reportedly Rejects Zelensky’s World Cup Final Request

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to give a video message about world peace ahead of the start of Sunday’s World Cup final match in Qatar but FIFA turned him down, according to an unidentified source quoted by CNN. FIFA is, however, still holding talks with Ukraine, the source said. Zelensky has used video appearances at the Grammys, Cannes Film Festival, the G20 Summit, and several countries’ legislatures, as well as interviews with notable personalities like Sean Penn and David Letterman, to keep the spotlight on the war in Ukraine.
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
CNN

Indian and Chinese troops fight with sticks and bricks in video

Video of what appears to be a previously unreported violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at their disputed Himalayan border has emerged online, offering a rare window into the long-simmering territorial tensions between the two Asian powers.
NBC Sports

When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days. This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the...
NBC Sports

2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Action News Jax

FIFA targets $11 billion in revenue through 2026 World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — FIFA expects to earn $11 billion in the 2026 World Cup cycle with a 48-team men's tournament in North America set to deliver a big increase in revenue amid ongoing uncertainty about the exact match schedule. The four-year budget, which was presented Friday...
Action News Jax

Morocco picked by FIFA to host Club World Cup in February

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Morocco was rewarded by FIFA on Friday with hosting rights for the next Club World Cup in February, with an expanded 32-team edition set to launch in 2025. European champion Real Madrid, South American champion Flamengo and Seattle Sounders, the first CONCACAF Champions...

Comments / 0

Community Policy