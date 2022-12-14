ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitmer Signs Executive Directive Reaffirming Reproductive Rights

By Eric Lloyd
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago

After a resounding win in November’s election, Michigan’s Proposal 3, Reproductive Freedom for All, goes into effect next week.

The amendment will give Michiganders the right to any reproductive decision deemed necessary by their doctor. The state passed it in response to the repeal of Roe v Wade at the federal level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lhxiY_0jiuejyv00

Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer took a proactive step by signing an executive directive to push state agencies to review the proposal and be prepared for it to take effect next week so there is no lag.

“My executive directive directs state departments to review how Prop 3 applies within their jurisdictions and identify ways we can offer universal protections to this fundamental Constitutional right,” said Whitmer. “My directive also reaffirms that Michigan state government will not cooperate with anyone proceeding against an individual for seeking reproductive rights.”

All three proposals go into effect in full on Dec. 24.

