Denton deputy city manager leaves for top spot in Addison; city begins search for replacement

About a year has passed since Denton Deputy City Manager David Gaines vied for the city manager position in Denton. He was among 42 other candidates who sought the job.

The city had delayed the search for a new city manager but ultimately passed on Gaines and this past February tapped Sara Hensley, who had been serving as the interim city manager since February 2021. Gaines went on to lead several departments as the deputy city manager, including finance, engineering and planning and development services.