Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sports Desk: Another change for UNM football
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rocky Long may be out of New Mexico for good. A report from 101.7 The Team on Wednesday said that the UNM defensive coordinator is leaving the program to join Syracuse for the same role. KRQE Sports reached out to UNM for a comment, however they did not confirm, nor deny the […]
Rick Pitino speaks prior to game at UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard Pitino and his UNM Lobos are set to host his father and Iona on Sunday. Hall of fame coach Rick Pitino met with the media on Saturday to give his thoughts on playing his son and New Mexico. While Iona obviously hopes to win on Sunday, Rick has made it clear […]
Long gone: UNM defensive coordinator leaves Lobos, per report
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second time in 15 years, Rocky Long is leaving the University of New Mexico football program. Per a tweet from ESPN 101.7 The TEAM, the Lobos defensive coordinator is leaving UNM to join Syracuse for the same position. KRQE Sports reached out to both universities, however, UNM would not confirm, […]
golobos.com
Lobos to Host Iona in Nationally Televised Matchup on Sunday Afternoon
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team begins a three-game homestand on Sunday afternoon by hosting Iona in a nationally televised matchup. Game time at The Pit is 4:30 p.m. and the game will air on FS1 and the Lobo Radio Network. With over 13,000 tickets...
New Mexico Bowl on 12/17
The New Mexico Bowl will take place on Saturday, December 17th at 5:30 PM MST at University Stadium in Albuquerque. Normally, New Mexico plays in this bowl game, but they did not have a winning record this season.
Albuquerque High, Bernalillo honor coaching legends, Friday hoop highlights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two of New Mexico’s most accomplished high school basketball coaches were honored on Friday night. Both Albuquerque High and Bernalillo unveiled additions to their respective courts to pay tribute to Jim Hulsman and Henry Sanchez. Hulsman coached at AHS from 1969-2002, leading the Bulldogs to 660 wins and seven state titles, which […]
Rick Pitino comes to Pit for father-son coaching duel
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday, one of the most accomplished coaches in the history of college basketball is coming to the Pit. UNM is set to host Iona, led by two-time national champion, and Lobo head coach Richard Pitino’s father, Rick Pitino. While the matchup between father-son Pitino is highly anticipated throughout the college basketball […]
CBS Sports
Rick Pitino vs. Richard Pitino: Their third father-son matchup has intrigue as Iona faces New Mexico
There will be a family gathering Sunday in Albuquerque, New Mexico as Richard Pitino's New Mexico Lobos play host to the Iona Gaels, coached by his father, Rick Pitino. About 20 members of the Pitino family are expected to be at The Pit, although there is no word yet on what colors they will be wearing.
pinonpost.com
All the safest New Mexico college campuses
The college and university ranking and review site, Niche.com, ranked New Mexico’s college campuses in terms of safety. The safest college campus, according to Niche, is Northern New Mexico College in Española. The four-year degree offering school earned a “B+” safety ranking. The top-ranking university campus...
unm.edu
UNM Board of Regents unanimously approves President Garnett S. Stokes’ contract extension, citing broad support
Noting the exceptionally positive outcome of a comprehensive evaluation process that included over 320 stakeholders, The University of New Mexico Board of Regents unanimously approved to extend the contract of Garnett S. Stokes, UNM president, for an additional three-year term, with an option for an additional two-year extension at the mutual agreement of the Board and the President.
KVIA
Third UNM student charged in connection to deadly UNM shooting involving NMSU athlete
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico– Police have now charged a third University of New Mexico student in connection to the deadly UNM shooting. The shooting claimed the life of UNM student Brandon Travis and involved NMSU basketball player Mike Peake. Bernalillo County records show Friday Eli'sha Upshaw was arrested and charged...
KVIA
The contract between NMSU and a third-party investigator in the handling of UNM campus shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- ABC-7 has obtained the contract between NMSU and Rodey Dickason Sloan Akin Robb PA. The University hired the law firm as a third-party investigator to look into NMSU'S handling of a deadly November 19 shooting involving one of their student-athletes, Mike Peake. The contract is...
Lanes on University Boulevard temporarily shortened
The change will last longer than a day.
KOAT 7
Gun used by Brandon Travis during UNM shooting was stolen
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 is uncovering more details in the deadly shooting that happened on November 19th at the University of New Mexico campus, when New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis in what police say was self-defense. State Police have now confirmed...
Stolen gun used in UNM campus shootout
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- The gun Brandon Travis used to shoot Mike Peake in the deadly UNM campus shooting was stolen, according to New Mexico State Police. State Police said the gun was stolen out of Clovis, New Mexico. An official from the Clovis Police Department said a report of a stolen Glock 43 was The post Stolen gun used in UNM campus shootout appeared first on KVIA.
KRQE News 13
Coldest Air of the Season is Pushing into the State
A cold front is crossing New Mexico this afternoon, bringing some of the coldest air of the entire season to the state. This afternoon, highs aren’t expected to get above freezing across the Northern Mountains and Four Corners. Even in Albuquerque, highs will only be in the mid 30s but with plenty of sunshine and dry air.
New Mexico man convicted, sentenced for molesting children
The alleged abuse came to light in 2020.
Albuquerque mayor signs new tax transparency law
It will be in effect for this tax season.
VIDEO: Woman arrested for setting Albuquerque bosque ablaze
Plumes of smoke coming out of the bosque prompted first responders to act quickly, searching for both the fires and a suspect.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
Comments / 0