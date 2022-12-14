There will be a family gathering Sunday in Albuquerque, New Mexico as Richard Pitino's New Mexico Lobos play host to the Iona Gaels, coached by his father, Rick Pitino. About 20 members of the Pitino family are expected to be at The Pit, although there is no word yet on what colors they will be wearing.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO