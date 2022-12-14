ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Another change for UNM football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rocky Long may be out of New Mexico for good. A report from 101.7 The Team on Wednesday said that the UNM defensive coordinator is leaving the program to join Syracuse for the same role. KRQE Sports reached out to UNM for a comment, however they did not confirm, nor deny the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rick Pitino speaks prior to game at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard Pitino and his UNM Lobos are set to host his father and Iona on Sunday. Hall of fame coach Rick Pitino met with the media on Saturday to give his thoughts on playing his son and New Mexico. While Iona obviously hopes to win on Sunday, Rick has made it clear […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Long gone: UNM defensive coordinator leaves Lobos, per report

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second time in 15 years, Rocky Long is leaving the University of New Mexico football program. Per a tweet from ESPN 101.7 The TEAM, the Lobos defensive coordinator is leaving UNM to join Syracuse for the same position. KRQE Sports reached out to both universities, however, UNM would not confirm, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Adrian Holman

New Mexico Bowl on 12/17

The New Mexico Bowl will take place on Saturday, December 17th at 5:30 PM MST at University Stadium in Albuquerque. Normally, New Mexico plays in this bowl game, but they did not have a winning record this season.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rick Pitino comes to Pit for father-son coaching duel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday, one of the most accomplished coaches in the history of college basketball is coming to the Pit. UNM is set to host Iona, led by two-time national champion, and Lobo head coach Richard Pitino’s father, Rick Pitino. While the matchup between father-son Pitino is highly anticipated throughout the college basketball […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
pinonpost.com

All the safest New Mexico college campuses

The college and university ranking and review site, Niche.com, ranked New Mexico’s college campuses in terms of safety. The safest college campus, according to Niche, is Northern New Mexico College in Española. The four-year degree offering school earned a “B+” safety ranking. The top-ranking university campus...
PORTALES, NM
unm.edu

UNM Board of Regents unanimously approves President Garnett S. Stokes’ contract extension, citing broad support

Noting the exceptionally positive outcome of a comprehensive evaluation process that included over 320 stakeholders, The University of New Mexico Board of Regents unanimously approved to extend the contract of Garnett S. Stokes, UNM president, for an additional three-year term, with an option for an additional two-year extension at the mutual agreement of the Board and the President.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Gun used by Brandon Travis during UNM shooting was stolen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 is uncovering more details in the deadly shooting that happened on November 19th at the University of New Mexico campus, when New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis in what police say was self-defense. State Police have now confirmed...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Stolen gun used in UNM campus shootout

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- The gun Brandon Travis used to shoot Mike Peake in the deadly UNM campus shooting was stolen, according to New Mexico State Police. State Police said the gun was stolen out of Clovis, New Mexico. An official from the Clovis Police Department said a report of a stolen Glock 43 was The post Stolen gun used in UNM campus shootout appeared first on KVIA.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Coldest Air of the Season is Pushing into the State

A cold front is crossing New Mexico this afternoon, bringing some of the coldest air of the entire season to the state. This afternoon, highs aren’t expected to get above freezing across the Northern Mountains and Four Corners. Even in Albuquerque, highs will only be in the mid 30s but with plenty of sunshine and dry air.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

