Pedestrian killed in I-77 crash in Summit County
State troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Summit County Saturday evening.
Man missing from Cuyahoga County nursing home: Investigators
Investigators are looking for a man who was reported missing from a Cuyahoga County nursing home Sunday afternoon.
2 men found fatally shot in vehicle on E. 85 St in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Two men were found fatally shot in a vehicle at 1676 E. 85 St. in Cleveland on Friday morning. The two men, who each suffered gunshot wounds, were each pronounced dead on the scene. The homicide unit was notified and responded.
3 hospitalized, firefighter hurt following house fire in Lorain County, officials say
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people and a firefighter were injured Saturday morning during a house fire in Sheffield Village, according to Chief Scott Gilles. First responders arrived at the Dec. 17 fire at around 9:28 a.m. at a home in the 5200 block of Kevin Street, according to a department press release.
63-year-old woman dies in Mentor residential fire
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Mentor Fire Department, a 63-year-old woman died in a residential fire early Sunday morning. Firefighters arrived at Mentor Avenue around 2 a.m. to find heavy black smoke in a home. Firefighters say they performed an aggressive fire attack and primary search. Fire crews...
Stolen rental vehicle recovered in city: South Euclid Police Blotter
A recovery agent for a rental car company reported Dec. 7 that he had found a stolen vehicle at the Parkview Garden apartments. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Cleveland. Police from that city did not want it held for processing, so it was towed by the rental company.
CLE police look for Family Dollar robbery suspects, residents worry about safety
Jennifer Davenport is too afraid to shop at the Family Dollar store on Buckeye Road. Two Cleveland police calls for robberies-in-progress to the store on Dec. 10 and 15 have her concerned.
Lorain County fire leaves 4 people injured, 2 dogs dead
A Saturday morning fire injured four people and killed two pets, the Sheffield Village Fire Department reported.
I-77 South near Bath Township currently closed due to crash
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — ODOT has confirmed that a portion of Interstate 77 South in Summit County is closed due to a crash. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to ODOT, the area closed...
Two men found dead in a vehicle on Cleveland’s east side
Two men were found dead in a vehicle on the east side of Cleveland Thursday morning, Cleveland police confirmed.
Man, 75, struck and killed by vehicle while walking along road in Lorain County
BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 75-year-old man walking along a road Thursday night was killed when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 93-year-old woman. Stanley Burton, of Fremont, was pronounced dead at the scene on Ohio 18 (Norwalk Road), just east of Gore Orphanage Road, after he was struck at about 6:36 p.m., the State Highway Patrol says.
Elderly pedestrian hit, killed in crash with 93-year-old driver
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 75-year-old man was hit and killed while walking along State Route 18 in Lorain County on Thursday evening.
Man and teen boy die after shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – No arrests have been made after a man and a teenage boy were fatally shot Wednesday on the city’s West Side, police said. Izaiah Cooper, 17, and Dushawn Sweeney, 41, both of Cleveland, were shot about 2 p.m. on West Boulevard between Baltic Road and Clifton Boulevard, according to Cleveland police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Duo steal $10,000 worth of tools from Cleveland construction site, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking into a Cleveland construction site and stealing $10,000 worth of tools, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. The duo broke into the construction site in the 5500 block of Detroit Avenue at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 15,...
19-year-man shot, killed Friday night; Cleveland Police investigating
The Cleveland Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed on Friday night in the South Collinwood neighborhood, CPD confirmed.
Woman reports highway road rage incident: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Dec. 6 at 8:45 a.m. a woman came to the police station to report damage to her car from a road rage incident earlier in the day. The 35-year-old Strongsville woman reported she was on her way into work that morning around 8:44 a.m. and was traveling westbound on the highway before the Clague Road off ramp when there was a road rage incident between her and the occupants of a gray Mazda. She said the Mazda driver began brake checking her and giving her obscene hand gestures. At one point a crumpled up brown bag was thrown at her car. The bag reportedly left a chip in the windshield of her car. She photographed the license plate of the Mazda. The license plate on the Mazda was registered to a 62-year-old man from Painesville, Ohio. There were two men reportedly in the Mazda at the time of the incident. The men were described as approximately 50-60 years of age and having gray hair and short gray beards. The passenger was recording on his phone during this incident. Officers contacted the owner of the Mazda who denied any wrongdoing. The case is still under investigation.
Car plows through 2 homes in North Ridgeville
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car plowed through two homes in North Ridgeville Friday afternoon. 19 News crews caught the aftermath of the crash, which happened in the 6800 block of Independence Boulevard. Officials confirmed nobody was hurt in the crash. 19 News have crews on scene and are learning...
Lawsuit to be filed against NKY nursing home after woman left, died nearby
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A wrongful death lawsuit will be filed against an assistant living facility in Independence claiming its failure to provide for its residents led to the death of a woman. Sherry Moore, 67, was reported missing after she walked away from Regency Manor on Aug. 4. Her body...
Police looking for suspect in possible road rage shooting on I-90
Cleveland and Euclid police are investigating after a man was shot in a possible road rage incident on I-90.
Police investigate car thefts: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft of a vehicle: Quail Street. A Quail Street resident at 8 a.m. on Dec. 6 reported his vehicle was stolen. A Hathaway Avenue resident at 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 4 told Lakewood police that their vehicle had been stolen. Grand theft of a vehicle:...
