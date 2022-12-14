ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

100 Local Students Participate in ‘Shop With a Hero’ at Cadillac Walmart

By Jacob Johnson
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ukK6a_0jiudMq700

Law enforcement and other first responders did their part to make the season bright Wednesday.

It was the Shop With a Hero event at Walmart in Cadillac. The store was humming with excitement as local school children had a chance to shop with a hero.

Walmart gave 100 students $100 gift cards so they can buy gifts for family. Volunteers from across the community took the kids on a shopping spree spreading the Christmas cheer.

“I got to shop with two different kids today, and it was just the selflessness that they have in their heart to make sure that they get their parents and their siblings something for Christmas is really inspirational,” Bob Reddick from the Cadillac Leadership Program said.

“My parents never even get presents anymore, and I wanted to make it happen,” one student said.

“They spend all their money and go out beyond their time to get, save money for Christmas for us,” another student said.

Each child also received a turkey and all the fixings for their holiday dinner.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Festival of Trains Arrives in Traverse City

The Festivals of Trains is a holiday tradition in Traverse City and it’s back for another year!. The festival opened their doors to the public on December 17th. The turn out so far has been amazing. This fest is a big fundraiser for these organizations, it’s in partnership with...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Bay Theatre Ready to Welcome Crowds Back to Suttons Bay

After months of work and hundreds of thousands of dollars invested in improvements, a Northern Michigan movie theater is getting ready for its grand reopening. The Bay Theatre in Suttons Bay has been closed for renovations, but now they’re ready to raise the curtain this weekend. They’ve gone through...
SUTTONS BAY, MI
9&10 News

Tips to Outsmart Porch Pirates This Holiday Season

It’s holiday shopping season, and the United States Post Office has some tips to stop those porch pirates from getting your package. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office also says the best tip to avoid porch pirates is getting to know your neighbors. “The best one, get to...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Restaurant Hosts Ferris State Championship Watch Party

Ferris State Fans had a great day on Saturday, enjoying watching their football team play at the national championship. Many of these fans chose to watch the game in the restaurant, Buffalo Wild Wings. The restaurant hosted watch parties for the game across the state, but many took the trip to celebrate at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Big Rapids, right next to Ferris State’s campus.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Leadership Roundtable Event in Traverse City

Traverse Connect is the lead economic development organization for the Grand Traverse region, which supports area businesses through a combination of business attraction and retention strategies, talent development efforts, and strategic coordination among partner agencies. Involved with the leadership conference, Ryan Blanck and Brenda McLellan tell us how to get...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Clare Co. Pole Barn Destroyed In Fire, Home Saved

A Clare County fire destroyed a pole barn and everything inside. The call came in to dispatchers at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. 15 minutes later, fire crews were on the scene at N. Bringold Ave. in Harrison. The 2-story pole barn is just feet away from the house. Crews were...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Northern MI Woman Sentenced 2-4 Years For Killing and Torturing Animals

Back in November, a Central Lake woman pleaded guilty to two felony counts of killing or torturing animals. Earlier this year, Brooklyn Beck was arrested after police discovered a gruesome scene at her home in Antrim County. They found roughly 200 animals including 19 rabbits, 28 dogs, more than 20 snakes, reptiles, 50 mice and rats, and a bunch of other dead animals.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

TC Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident

Authorities are looking for a driver who fled the scene of an accident at Interlochen Corners Thursday that killed a 31-year-old Traverse City man. Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office deputies and Green Lake Township Fire and EMS were called to Interlochen Corners at 11:08pm Thursday in response to a rollover crash. Information gathered at the scene indicated a green Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on US-31 South was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on South Long Lake Road.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy