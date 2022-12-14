100 Local Students Participate in ‘Shop With a Hero’ at Cadillac Walmart

Law enforcement and other first responders did their part to make the season bright Wednesday.

It was the Shop With a Hero event at Walmart in Cadillac. The store was humming with excitement as local school children had a chance to shop with a hero.

Walmart gave 100 students $100 gift cards so they can buy gifts for family. Volunteers from across the community took the kids on a shopping spree spreading the Christmas cheer.

“I got to shop with two different kids today, and it was just the selflessness that they have in their heart to make sure that they get their parents and their siblings something for Christmas is really inspirational,” Bob Reddick from the Cadillac Leadership Program said.

“My parents never even get presents anymore, and I wanted to make it happen,” one student said.

“They spend all their money and go out beyond their time to get, save money for Christmas for us,” another student said.

Each child also received a turkey and all the fixings for their holiday dinner.