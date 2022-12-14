ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

KCBY

Eugene Police SCU and SWAT arrest convicted felon for unlawfully manufacturing firearms

EUGENE, Ore. — On Thursday, December 15, a convicted felon was arrested in Eugene for unlawfully possessing and manufacturing firearms. At 7:15 a.m. Eugene Police SWAT and Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant for at 2590 1/2 Washington Street. The warrant was a result of an investigation conducted by EPD SCU; investigating Joshua Allen Lampe (32).
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Lebanon police chief explains decision to close jail

LEBANON, Ore. — After exploring all avenues to keep the Lebanon Municipal Jail open, Lebanon Police Chief Frank Stevenson reached one of the hardest decisions he says he's had to make in his tenure. He says he had no other options but to request a temporary closure, one that was ultimately approved by the Lebanon City Council.
LEBANON, OR
KCBY

More details about the Springfield GuestHouse Inn & Suites closure

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Following a site inspection Tuesday, December 13, the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal's Office, alongside the Springfield Police Department, and City of Springfield officials, evacuated more than 70 people due to multiple fire and life safety code violations. According to Eugene Springfield Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Worthington,...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KCBY

Eugene Ballet's holiday tradition "The Nutcracker" returns

EUGENE, Ore. — A holiday tradition is back starting this weekend!. The Eugene Ballet presents its yearly performance of "The Nutcracker" at the Hult Center's Silva Concert Hall. Each of the seven shows features live music from ‘Orchestra Next’, and more than 150 local Ballet Academy students dancing alongside...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Ducks Quarterback Bo Nix returning to Oregon for 2023 season

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon quarterback Bo Nix told the media on Friday that he still hadn’t made a decision in regards to the 2023 season. The choice of whether to stay in Eugene or declare for the NFL Draft finally came Sunday, with Nix announcing on social media that he is returning to play for Oregon next season.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Oregon State wins Las Vegas Bowl 30-3

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — For the first time since 2013, Oregon State football won a bowl game defeating Florida in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl 30-3. The Beavers crossed off a list of historic marks in their victory over the Gators, first bowl game win since 2013, first 10-win season since 2006 (third time in program history), and first program win against a Southeastern Conference (SEC) program.
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Future Duck Sofia Bell shines in Jesuit's win over Willamette

Willamette High School’s gym had some special visitors Friday. Five members of the Oregon women’s basketball team, Te-Hina Paopao, Grace VanSlooten, Jennah Isai, Chance Gray and Kennedy Basham, were all in attendance to see Oregon signee Sofia Bell and Jesuit Crusaders take on the Wolverines. Jesuit defeated Willamette...
EUGENE, OR

