WBNS 10TV Columbus

Man admits to setting 24 fires at southern Ohio national forest

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — A former Ohio 911 dispatcher has been federally charged with crimes related to at least 24 arson fires in Wayne National Forest since the spring. James Bartels, 50, of Patriot, Ohio, was taken into custody Tuesday and appeared in federal court in Columbus. Bartels is...
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Sensabaugh leads hot-shooting Ohio State past Maine 95-61

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brice Sensabaugh scored 19 points to lead five in double figures and Ohio State cruised to a 95-61 victory over Maine on Wednesday night. Ohio State (8-3), which fell out of the AP Top 25 poll following its 89-84 overtime loss to North Carolina, shot 69% (20 of 29) from the field in the second half and 61% (41 of 67) overall against Maine.
