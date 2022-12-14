ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

At least 3 dead and multiple injured as tornadoes wreak havoc across Louisiana and the Southeast

By Amir Vera, Joe Sutton, Jason Hanna, CNN
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Recent rain and snow brought some relief to California's historic drought. It's still not enough

Winter in drought-stricken California is off to a fast start with a series of storms bringing a generous amount of rain and snow across Western states. And it's already starting to make a dent in California's drought conditions, according to the latest US Drought Monitor released Thursday morning. The barrage of rain and snow brought a tiny glimpse of hope for drought-weary residents, who in the past three years have been facing back-to-back historically dry years that triggered unprecedented water shortages and landscape-altering wildfires.
CALIFORNIA STATE
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Massachusetts fugitive wanted for murder captured at Guatemala shrimp farm

A fugitive wanted in Massachusetts for a 1991 murder has been captured at a Guatemala shrimp farm, according to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police. A multiagency team spent more than 30 years searching for Mario R. Garcia, 50, before developing a lead in the case earlier this year indicating he was in Iztapa, Guatemala, a coastal town about 70 miles from Guatemala City.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Nebraska parts ways with Mickey Joseph, accused of domestic violence

Mickey Joseph, who served as interim coach of Nebraska for nine games this season, is no longer employed by the school after his arrest for felony domestic violence. The school said Friday that Joseph's separation date was Dec. 6. Nebraska placed Joseph on administrative leave after his Nov. 30 arrest.
NEBRASKA STATE
jacksonprogress-argus.com

10 states have now banned the sale of cosmetics tested on animals

New York became the tenth state to ban the sale of cosmetics tested on animals after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a measure into law Thursday evening. The law, known as the New York Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act, prohibits the sale and manufacturing of cosmetics that have been tested on animals. It is slated to go into effect in January 2023.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy