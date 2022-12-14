Read full article on original website
WSAV-TV
Chatham County Commission proposes LOST offer to send city council
The Chatham County Commission proposed a Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) offer Friday morning during a meeting. The offer will be sent to Savannah City Council for consideration.
WSAV-TV
City council approves LOST offer to send county commissioner
Savannah City Council approved a Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) offer Thursday afternoon. The offer will be sent to the Chatham County Commission for consideration, the city said.
wtoc.com
Search over, one in custody in connection to Saturday shooting in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a shooting in Burton. Officials say deputies responded to a shots fired call on Possum Hill Road in Burton around 10 a.m.Saturday. Once they arrived on scene, they learned 27-year-old Tommie Lee Gill...
Free Narcan training offered in Beaufort County as overdoses rise by 51%
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Overdosing is a major issue not just in the Coastal Empire but also all around the country. And the numbers are showing big changes in Beaufort County when it comes to how many people are overdosing and how many people are dying. Fifty-one percent. That’s how many more overdoses there […]
WSAV-TV
Hinesville children take part in 'Shop with a Cop'
Hinesville children take part in 'Shop with a Cop'
cityofbeaufort.org
Santa will be touring Beaufort neighborhoods Dec. 19-21
BEAUFORT, S.C. – Calling all kids!. Santa will be making an appearance on our very own City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department fire truck next week! Here is where you can see Santa and cheer him on:. Monday, Dec. 19, 5:30-8 p.m.:. Pigeon Point and Downtown area:
GDOT to research raising Talmadge Bridge by 10 feet
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A signature piece of the Savannah skyline could be getting a big makeover. With new ships getting bigger and bigger, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced plans to look into raising the Talmadge Bridge by 10 feet to help commerce grow in the ports of Savannah. GDOT told WSAV, […]
WSAV-TV
BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting
BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting
WSAV-TV
1 dead in Hinesville shooting
One person is dead following a shooting in Hinesville Thursday morning.
Suspect sought for Bluffton burglary
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking the public’s help as they search for a burglary suspect. The crime happened at a Bluffton home back in September, officials said. BCSO is looking for 18-year-old Jonathon Paz on a first-degree burglary charge. Anyone with information on Paz’s whereabouts is asked to […]
abccolumbia.com
Beaufort deputies looking for man wanted on burglary charge
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WOLO)— The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says 18 year-old Jonathon Isrrael Paz is wanted on first-degree burglary charges. Authorities say they are searching for Paz after his involvement in the burglary of a Bluffton residence in September. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please...
WSAV-TV
Numbers show overdoses up 51% in Beaufort County, but overdose deaths are down
Experts believe the 45% drop in suspected overdose deaths can be credited to increased awareness and Narcan use.
WJCL
Rincon Fire responds to an explosion at DRT America plant
RINCON, Ga. — Rincon Fire was called to the scene of an explosion Saturday morning. According to the Rincon Fire Department, crews responded to 400 Governor Treutlen Drive, the address of DRT America, at 8:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found an oxidizer tank was fully engulfed. They were...
live5news.com
Man convicted in 2020 Beaufort County murder
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was found guilty in a Beaufort County court Friday of murdering a security software engineer in an armed robbery attempt, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Devante Lamont White, 28, of Green Pond, was found guilty of the 2020 murder of...
Georgia Today: Murder charges for Georgia mother, Savannah rewriting racist past, holiday traveling
On the Friday Dec. 16 edition of Georgia Today: Murder charges for the mother of the toddler found in a landfill, one of Savannah’s iconic town squares may be taking a big step to rewrite its racist past, and 5.2 million people will travel through ATL this holiday season.
WSAV-TV
Where’s Bunny Ware?
Savannah, GA (WSAV) – It’s that time again, where has our friend Bunny Ware been this week? From Enmarket‘s Feed a Trucker event, to the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity 2022 Winter Gala, and we can’t forget about our friends over at Veteran Carriers and their 2022 Christmas Toy Drive!
walterborolive.com
Boise Cascade Company expanding South Carolina footprint with new Colleton County operations
Boise Cascade Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor for building materials, recently announced plans to expand its South Carolina operations with a new facility in Colleton County. The company’s $9 million investment will create 30 new jobs. “We are excited to be planning a branch location in Colleton County....
WJCL
Town of Bluffton names its next police chief, swears in new fire chief on same day
BLUFFTON, S.C. — The town of Bluffton will be entering 2023 with a new fire chief and a new police chief. On Thursday, the town manager announced Joseph Babkiewicz will serve as the next chief of police. Hours later, the new fire chief was sworn in. Babkiewicz brings nearly...
WJCL
Pedestrian struck, killed on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Video above: Mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon indicted on murder charges. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly collision involving a pedestrian. It happened at approximately 8:21 p.m. on Highway 278 near Palmetto Parkway on Hilton Head Island. Troopers say the...
wtoc.com
GDOT working on short-term concept to raise Talmadge Bridge
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Savannah’s commerce begins to grow, local infrastructure has to grow with it. The Savannah Harbor has already seen a deepening project and soon, the Talmadge Bridge might need some work, too. Right now, it provides about 185 feet of clearance for ships coming through...
