Beaufort County, SC

WSAV-TV

Chatham County Commission proposes LOST offer to send city council

The Chatham County Commission proposed a Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) offer Friday morning during a meeting. The offer will be sent to Savannah City Council for consideration. Chatham County Commission proposes LOST offer to …. The Chatham County Commission proposed a Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) offer Friday morning...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

City council approves LOST offer to send county commissioner

Savannah City Council approved a Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) offer Thursday afternoon. The offer will be sent to the Chatham County Commission for consideration, the city said. City council approves LOST offer to send county commissioner. Savannah City Council approved a Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) offer Thursday afternoon....
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Hinesville children take part in 'Shop with a Cop'

Hinesville children take part in ‘Shop with a Cop’. Hinesville children take part in 'Shop with a Cop'. Local Holiday Market helps to provide aid relief …. Local Holiday Market helps to provide aid relief to Ukraine. CCPD makes arrest in Friday night homicide. CCPD makes arrest in Friday...
HINESVILLE, GA
cityofbeaufort.org

Santa will be touring Beaufort neighborhoods Dec. 19-21

BEAUFORT, S.C. – Calling all kids!. Santa will be making an appearance on our very own City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department fire truck next week! Here is where you can see Santa and cheer him on:. Monday, Dec. 19, 5:30-8 p.m.:. Pigeon Point and Downtown area:
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

GDOT to research raising Talmadge Bridge by 10 feet

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A signature piece of the Savannah skyline could be getting a big makeover. With new ships getting bigger and bigger, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced plans to look into raising the Talmadge Bridge by 10 feet to help commerce grow in the ports of Savannah. GDOT told WSAV, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting

BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting. BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting. Hinesville children take part in ‘Shop with a Cop’. Hinesville children take part in 'Shop with a Cop'. CCPD makes arrest in Friday night homicide. CCPD makes arrest in Friday night homicide. Salvation...
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV-TV

1 dead in Hinesville shooting

One person is dead following a shooting in Hinesville Thursday morning. One person is dead following a shooting in Hinesville Thursday morning. WSAV's Kim Gusby introduces us to a Savannah man who embodies what it means to Pay It Forward. Savannah man faces federal charges in Jan. 6 riot. A...
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Suspect sought for Bluffton burglary

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking the public’s help as they search for a burglary suspect. The crime happened at a Bluffton home back in September, officials said. BCSO is looking for 18-year-old Jonathon Paz on a first-degree burglary charge. Anyone with information on Paz’s whereabouts is asked to […]
BLUFFTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Beaufort deputies looking for man wanted on burglary charge

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WOLO)— The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says 18 year-old Jonathon Isrrael Paz is wanted on first-degree burglary charges. Authorities say they are searching for Paz after his involvement in the burglary of a Bluffton residence in September. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Rincon Fire responds to an explosion at DRT America plant

RINCON, Ga. — Rincon Fire was called to the scene of an explosion Saturday morning. According to the Rincon Fire Department, crews responded to 400 Governor Treutlen Drive, the address of DRT America, at 8:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found an oxidizer tank was fully engulfed. They were...
RINCON, GA
live5news.com

Man convicted in 2020 Beaufort County murder

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was found guilty in a Beaufort County court Friday of murdering a security software engineer in an armed robbery attempt, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Devante Lamont White, 28, of Green Pond, was found guilty of the 2020 murder of...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV-TV

Where’s Bunny Ware?

Savannah, GA (WSAV) – It’s that time again, where has our friend Bunny Ware been this week? From Enmarket‘s Feed a Trucker event, to the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity 2022 Winter Gala, and we can’t forget about our friends over at Veteran Carriers and their 2022 Christmas Toy Drive!
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Pedestrian struck, killed on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Video above: Mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon indicted on murder charges. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly collision involving a pedestrian. It happened at approximately 8:21 p.m. on Highway 278 near Palmetto Parkway on Hilton Head Island. Troopers say the...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

GDOT working on short-term concept to raise Talmadge Bridge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Savannah’s commerce begins to grow, local infrastructure has to grow with it. The Savannah Harbor has already seen a deepening project and soon, the Talmadge Bridge might need some work, too. Right now, it provides about 185 feet of clearance for ships coming through...
SAVANNAH, GA

