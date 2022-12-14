Read full article on original website
Analysis: Most dramatic World Cup final caps a unique tournament in Qatar
Lionel Messi found redemption, leading Argentina to its first World Cup victory in 36 years during a Qatar tournament that often stepped into controversy.
France's dismay mixed with awe for Messi in World Cup final
PARIS (AP) — In the pain, there also was consolation. Losing to Argentina in the World Cup final wasn't the ending that heart-broken France fans hoped for. Still, even they could see the merits of having experienced a roller-coaster so intense as to be unforgettable and the outcome both bitter and sweet.
Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentines let loose on Sunday and streets across the country became places of celebration after an epic World Cup final in which the national team beat France on penalties. It was the country’s third World Cup title, and the first since 1986.
Melbourne soccer match abandoned after goalkeeper attacked
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An A-League soccer match between rivals Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory was abandoned Saturday after fans invaded the field and attacked City goalkeeper Tom Glover. Video on social media shows a fan throwing a metal bucket with a white substance at Glover, who was taken...
