Noah Syndergaard reportedly signing with Dodgers

Veteran free-agent pitcher Noah Syndergaard is apparently heading back to Los Angeles -- this time with the Dodgers.

The 30-year-old right-hander is reportedly in agreement on a one-year, $13 million contract with the Dodgers for 2023. He will be part of the starting rotation, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.com.

Syndergaard began last season with the Angels but was acquired by the Phillies in early August at the trade deadline. Overall, he went 10-10 in 134 2/3 innings, with a 3.94 ERA. All but one of his 25 regular-season appearances were starts. In the postseason, with the Phillies, he made four appearances, including two starts and two relief outings.

The Texas native's star has dimmed a bit in recent years owing to injury. He was a staple of the Mets rotation from 2015-21, though he missed all of 2020 and most of '21 after Tommy John surgery. He was also limited to just seven starts in 2017 due to several injuries, including a torn lat muscle.

At his peak, in 2016, Syndergaard was an All-Star, his lone selection to the midsummer classic. That season, he went 14-9 with a 2.60 ERA in 183 2/3 innings.

Still, the Dodgers will be Syndergaard's fourth team in two years, and with a one-year deal in hand, he is likely to be a free agent again next offseason.

