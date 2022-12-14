ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades

The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Eagles news: Nick Sirianni keeps impressing, Odell Beckham Jr. now wanted

History has a way of repeating itself. Once upon a time, many, many moons ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were looking to change course. Chip Kelly was out. Doug Pederson replaced him, and a man who Philly was criticized for hiring led the Birds to a Super Bowl win in his second season… Then, he was replaced. Just five years and six days after hiring Doug, Philly was introducing his replacement, a young man by the name of Nick Sirianni.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets

The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Three Eagles could retire at the end of this season

Three longtime Eagles could hang up the cleats after this season. Eagles center Jason Kelce, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are entering the twilight years of their career. While the Eagles have the ninth youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 25.7, they're still getting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Jones snags lateral on final play, Raiders stun Patriots

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The New England Patriots decided playing for overtime wasn’t enough. They avoided OT, but not in the way they intended. On the final play of regulation, Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff, found running room and gained 23 yards. Then he went off-script, flipping the ball back to Jakobi Meyers, who tried to keep the play alive by tossing the ball across the field — where Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was waiting. “At first, I thought, ‘Who’s around me?’” Jones said. “I felt myself stumble a little backwards, and then I was thinking, ‘Who do I pitch it to?’” Jones grabbed Meyers’ bizarre, unnecessary lateral out of the air, stiff-armed Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to the turf and returned the ball 48 yards for a touchdown, giving the Raiders an improbable 30-24 victory on Sunday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Three candidates to replace Cardinals GM Steve Keim

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to finally move on from longtime general manager Steve Keim after some major struggles in that role recently. Keim just recently took a leave of absence from the organization, one that will reportedly become permanent. Despite signing a contract extension this past offseason, this is...
Yardbarker

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham Jr. is 'going to join us'

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones can't seem to agree with himself about how close he actually is to signing Odell Beckham Jr. this month. "Odell’s going to join us," a seemingly confident Jones told Jarrett Bell of USA Today for a piece updated Friday afternoon. Jones then expressed some doubt about that comment.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

What was said during halftime that sparked historic Vikings comeback?

Kirk Cousins had overcome a 24-point deficit already in his 11-year NFL career, so staging a 33-point comeback presumably wasn’t as daunting of a task for him as one might think. In a recent interview with MMQB’s Albert Breer, Cousins recalled a sure level of calmness in Minnesota’s locker...
Yardbarker

Eagles win a bad sign for the rest of the NFL

Jalen Hurts had his worst passing game of the season on Sunday and it still wasn't enough to produce an Eagles loss. That's a bad sign for other teams looking for ways to beat Philadelphia this postseason. Hurts was 22-of-37 for 315 yards with two interceptions on Sunday. It was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches

While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Predicts More To Come For The Cardinals

Just a few weeks into their offseason, star third baseman Nolan Arenado informed the St. Louis Cardinals that he would be opting in for 2023 and beyond. The slugger’s contract expires after the 2027 season. The team recently signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, securing their...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Stat Shows How Explosive Justin Jefferson Has Been This Year

There’s a hero in the making with Justin Jefferson and his performance this season with the Minnesota Vikings. While receivers are trying to break records this season, it’s Jefferson that’s shining the most. With one statistic, he’s blowing everyone else out of the water. Jefferson Has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

