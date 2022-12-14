Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Deadline Today: Apply Now to Receive $1,200 Each MonthR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
Justin Jefferson has message for fans after Vikings’ big comeback
Justin Jefferson had a message for the fans following Minnesota’s huge comeback win on Saturday. Jefferson’s Vikings fell behind 33-0 to the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 15 game. They came back to tie the game at 36 in regulation, then won 39-36 in overtime. Jefferson had 12...
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades
The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
Eagles news: Nick Sirianni keeps impressing, Odell Beckham Jr. now wanted
History has a way of repeating itself. Once upon a time, many, many moons ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were looking to change course. Chip Kelly was out. Doug Pederson replaced him, and a man who Philly was criticized for hiring led the Birds to a Super Bowl win in his second season… Then, he was replaced. Just five years and six days after hiring Doug, Philly was introducing his replacement, a young man by the name of Nick Sirianni.
The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets
The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
Four Philadelphia 76ers players have now become trade-eligible
Thursday was a very important date in the NBA as more players around the league are available for trade. Many of the players who signed new contracts over the summer at the start of the free agency period are now eligible to be traded with the lifting of the moratorium against it on Dec. 15.
WATCH: Kayvon Thibodeaux scoops, scores on his own strip-sack
Somehow, the New York Giants managed to get Kayvon Thibodeaux with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. During Sunday night’s game against the Washington Commanders, the former Oregon star showed off the kind of big-play ability that had many projecting him to go No. 1 overall for the last three years.
James Houston IV Sets Record With 4-Game Sack Streak
Rookie linebacker James Houston IV recorded his fifth sack of the season against the New York Jets, and set more NFL history in the process.
Helping Hand? Cowboys WRs CeeDee Lamb And T.Y. Hilton Bonding at The Star
New Dallas Cowboys receiver T.Y Hilton and CeeDee Lamb are building quite the relationship already as each is offering advice and pointers to one another.
Three Eagles could retire at the end of this season
Three longtime Eagles could hang up the cleats after this season. Eagles center Jason Kelce, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are entering the twilight years of their career. While the Eagles have the ninth youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 25.7, they're still getting...
Jones snags lateral on final play, Raiders stun Patriots
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The New England Patriots decided playing for overtime wasn’t enough. They avoided OT, but not in the way they intended. On the final play of regulation, Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff, found running room and gained 23 yards. Then he went off-script, flipping the ball back to Jakobi Meyers, who tried to keep the play alive by tossing the ball across the field — where Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was waiting. “At first, I thought, ‘Who’s around me?’” Jones said. “I felt myself stumble a little backwards, and then I was thinking, ‘Who do I pitch it to?’” Jones grabbed Meyers’ bizarre, unnecessary lateral out of the air, stiff-armed Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to the turf and returned the ball 48 yards for a touchdown, giving the Raiders an improbable 30-24 victory on Sunday.
Three candidates to replace Cardinals GM Steve Keim
The Arizona Cardinals are expected to finally move on from longtime general manager Steve Keim after some major struggles in that role recently. Keim just recently took a leave of absence from the organization, one that will reportedly become permanent. Despite signing a contract extension this past offseason, this is...
Jets HC Robert Saleh blew it late against Lions by not using timeout
The New York Jets' season is starting to slip away thanks to a third straight loss (20-17 to the Detroit Lions) on Sunday, and some brutal clock management by head coach Robert Saleh played a big role in this latest defeat. The critical moment: With the Jets trailing by three...
McDaniels Stan? Raiders owner Mark Davis gives his coach the absolution fans give the QB
Absolution is an interesting thing, especially if you’re team owner Mark Davis. Some Las Vegas Raiders are given such freedom by a certain sect of the fan base while others aren’t providing such reprieve. Just peruse the Raiders timeline on Twitter and you’ll see what I’m talking about.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham Jr. is 'going to join us'
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones can't seem to agree with himself about how close he actually is to signing Odell Beckham Jr. this month. "Odell’s going to join us," a seemingly confident Jones told Jarrett Bell of USA Today for a piece updated Friday afternoon. Jones then expressed some doubt about that comment.
What was said during halftime that sparked historic Vikings comeback?
Kirk Cousins had overcome a 24-point deficit already in his 11-year NFL career, so staging a 33-point comeback presumably wasn’t as daunting of a task for him as one might think. In a recent interview with MMQB’s Albert Breer, Cousins recalled a sure level of calmness in Minnesota’s locker...
Eagles win a bad sign for the rest of the NFL
Jalen Hurts had his worst passing game of the season on Sunday and it still wasn't enough to produce an Eagles loss. That's a bad sign for other teams looking for ways to beat Philadelphia this postseason. Hurts was 22-of-37 for 315 yards with two interceptions on Sunday. It was...
Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches
While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
MLB Insider Predicts More To Come For The Cardinals
Just a few weeks into their offseason, star third baseman Nolan Arenado informed the St. Louis Cardinals that he would be opting in for 2023 and beyond. The slugger’s contract expires after the 2027 season. The team recently signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, securing their...
Stat Shows How Explosive Justin Jefferson Has Been This Year
There’s a hero in the making with Justin Jefferson and his performance this season with the Minnesota Vikings. While receivers are trying to break records this season, it’s Jefferson that’s shining the most. With one statistic, he’s blowing everyone else out of the water. Jefferson Has...
