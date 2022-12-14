ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

CBF’s Clagett Farm Donates Over 10 Tons Of Fresh Produce To Maryland Food Banks In 2022

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s (CBF) Clagett Farm donated more than 23,000 pounds of fresh, organic produce to Maryland food banks this year. The donated vegetables and fruit ranging from strawberries and summer squash to green peppers and tomatoes were worth an estimated $330,000. The weight total surpassed the farm’s 2021 donation of 17,000 pounds of produce.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Preliminary Recommendations for Fiscal Year 2024

Blueprint Maintains Fiscal Responsibility, Urges Caution on Surplus and Rainy Day Fund. Includes Scholarships for Low-Income Students, Support for Non-Public Schools to Address Learning Loss. Advances Successful Initiatives to Support Small Businesses, Revitalize Communities, Downtowns, and Main Streets. Health Care Investments Support New UMMS Regional Medical Center in Easton, Expansion...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Maryland ranked among states with least Christmas spirit

BALTIMORE, MD—Bah, humbug! Maryland has been ranked among the states with the least Christmas cheer in the U.S., according to a new report from CenturyLink. Maryland came in at No. 41, which is actually an improvement from last year’s ranking of No. 46. In compiling the list, CenturyLink...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Legislative Black Caucus Of Maryland Names New Chair Ahead Of 2023 Session

ANNAPOLIS, Md.– The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland (LBCMD), the largest legislative black caucus in the nation, named Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins[D] as chair. Wilkins will lead the organization and its 64-member legislators. “With new and historic leadership across the state and at every level, the opportunity to make a...
MARYLAND STATE
blocbyblocknews.com

As Federal Eviction Relief Funds Dwindle, Calls For Maryland To Establish Its Own Rental Assistance Program Grow

A coalition of housing advocates, politicians, and nonprofit organizations sent a letter on Tuesday urging Gov. Larry Hogan and other top state lawmakers to establish a first-of-its-kind state-funded emergency rental assistance program in 2023, Giacomo Bologna reports for the Baltimore Sun. The program would aim to mitigate the potential loss of federal eviction relief dollars awarded during the pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
thechurchillobserver.com

Recent home explosions cause homeless victims and scared citizens

Maryland has had a pattern of explosions happening in the past few years, and the pattern has continued with another recent explosion which caused a deadly fire in Montgomery County. On Nov. 16, the residents of the Potomac Oaks Condominium were forced to evacuate their homes due to a fire. More than 14 people were injured in the incident, and now dozens of residents have been left homeless. Following this recent tragedy, questions are being raised as to why this strange and dangerous pattern continues across the state.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

6 Fun Family Day Trips Near Maryland

There are many places within Maryland that are a short drive for fun family day trips near Maryland. Check out these places within the state, as well as one close to the Maryland border, that are fun for families to take a day trip. Havre de Grace. Havre de Grace...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Journal

Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region

It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Falling gas prices factor into Maryland holiday travel plans

BALTIMORE - The second big holiday travel boom is next week and millions of Marylanders are expected to head out. AAA is seeing increases across the board in terms of how people are getting to their destination.AAA Mid-Atlantic predicts 2.2 million will be traveling during the end-of-year holiday period, which runs from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. About 90 percent of travelers, AAA says, will be behind the wheel, thanks to lowering gas prices.But AAA said the biggest increase we'll see is on trains, buses, and even cruises.Meaghan Longanecker said she'll be visiting family in Virginia and Ellicott City.She's relieved...
MARYLAND STATE
Commercial Observer

Cyber Security Firm Volexity Expands Into Maryland

Volexity, a cyber security solutions company headquartered in Reston, Va., is expanding into Maryland, Commercial Observer has learned. The company, which provides cyber security and digital forensics products and services, has inked a 2,620-square-foot lease at Argent Spring, a 225,000-square-foot office building in Silver Spring, Md. Goodstone owns the 16-story...
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy