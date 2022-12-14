Read full article on original website
Maryland based landscaping company hands out $28 million bonus to employees
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
proclaimerscv.com
Update: $1,000 One-Time Bonus To Be Given To Teachers of Maryland In Two Days
Update: $1,000 One-Time Bonus To Be Given To Teachers of Maryland In Two Days. Santa Claus must have driven early to Maryland. At the Maryland school district, employees will receive a bonus payment worth $1,000 according to a published post by Washington Examiner,. The Arundel County public school employees will...
Opinion: Wes Moore’s six options for Maryland secretary of Agriculture
Without public clues as to who the administration is considering to lead the department, all that’s available is to lay out what directions they might take and why. The post Opinion: Wes Moore’s six options for Maryland secretary of Agriculture appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Happy Holidays: Hogan Announces New State Day Off For Employees
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan gave an early holiday present to workers across the state. Hogan announced that all Maryland state government agencies and offices will be closed an additional day on Friday, Dec. 23, allowing for employees to spend more time with friends and family over the long holiday weekend.
Maryland’s top education leaders meet up to talk Blueprint
Collaboration was the main theme at a joint meeting where two education groups discussed ideas to revamp the state’s education system. The post Maryland’s top education leaders meet up to talk Blueprint appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Bay Net
CBF’s Clagett Farm Donates Over 10 Tons Of Fresh Produce To Maryland Food Banks In 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s (CBF) Clagett Farm donated more than 23,000 pounds of fresh, organic produce to Maryland food banks this year. The donated vegetables and fruit ranging from strawberries and summer squash to green peppers and tomatoes were worth an estimated $330,000. The weight total surpassed the farm’s 2021 donation of 17,000 pounds of produce.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Preliminary Recommendations for Fiscal Year 2024
Blueprint Maintains Fiscal Responsibility, Urges Caution on Surplus and Rainy Day Fund. Includes Scholarships for Low-Income Students, Support for Non-Public Schools to Address Learning Loss. Advances Successful Initiatives to Support Small Businesses, Revitalize Communities, Downtowns, and Main Streets. Health Care Investments Support New UMMS Regional Medical Center in Easton, Expansion...
Wbaltv.com
Holiday humbug: COVID-19 numbers rising in Maryland as families get together
State health officials are taking extra precautions as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Maryland. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Maryland health officials are working to ensure there is plenty of testing and treatment available statewide. As the...
Nottingham MD
Maryland ranked among states with least Christmas spirit
BALTIMORE, MD—Bah, humbug! Maryland has been ranked among the states with the least Christmas cheer in the U.S., according to a new report from CenturyLink. Maryland came in at No. 41, which is actually an improvement from last year’s ranking of No. 46. In compiling the list, CenturyLink...
foxbaltimore.com
Governor Hogan declares Dec. 23 a State holiday, Maryland government offices to close
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Today, Governor Larry Hogan declared December 23, a state holiday in Maryland. The Christmas holiday falls on a weekend this year with Christmas Eve on Saturday and Christmas Day on Sunday. “This year, I am declaring December 23 as a holiday so that our hard-working...
Bay Net
Legislative Black Caucus Of Maryland Names New Chair Ahead Of 2023 Session
ANNAPOLIS, Md.– The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland (LBCMD), the largest legislative black caucus in the nation, named Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins[D] as chair. Wilkins will lead the organization and its 64-member legislators. “With new and historic leadership across the state and at every level, the opportunity to make a...
blocbyblocknews.com
As Federal Eviction Relief Funds Dwindle, Calls For Maryland To Establish Its Own Rental Assistance Program Grow
A coalition of housing advocates, politicians, and nonprofit organizations sent a letter on Tuesday urging Gov. Larry Hogan and other top state lawmakers to establish a first-of-its-kind state-funded emergency rental assistance program in 2023, Giacomo Bologna reports for the Baltimore Sun. The program would aim to mitigate the potential loss of federal eviction relief dollars awarded during the pandemic.
thechurchillobserver.com
Recent home explosions cause homeless victims and scared citizens
Maryland has had a pattern of explosions happening in the past few years, and the pattern has continued with another recent explosion which caused a deadly fire in Montgomery County. On Nov. 16, the residents of the Potomac Oaks Condominium were forced to evacuate their homes due to a fire. More than 14 people were injured in the incident, and now dozens of residents have been left homeless. Following this recent tragedy, questions are being raised as to why this strange and dangerous pattern continues across the state.
Mother, Son Graduate From University Of Maryland Together Fulfilling Lifelong Promise
A lifelong promise was fulfilled after a man and his mother graduated college together in Maryland, reports WBAL.Immanuel Patton made a promise 20 years ago to his mother, Carolyn Patton, that he would get make sure she got a college degree at the same time he got his. That promise was fulfilled wh…
Maryland fines BetMGM for allegedly taking early online sports bets
BetMGM has been fined by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission for allegedly taking live online sports wagers early without authorization.
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
6 Fun Family Day Trips Near Maryland
There are many places within Maryland that are a short drive for fun family day trips near Maryland. Check out these places within the state, as well as one close to the Maryland border, that are fun for families to take a day trip. Havre de Grace. Havre de Grace...
Bay Journal
Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
Falling gas prices factor into Maryland holiday travel plans
BALTIMORE - The second big holiday travel boom is next week and millions of Marylanders are expected to head out. AAA is seeing increases across the board in terms of how people are getting to their destination.AAA Mid-Atlantic predicts 2.2 million will be traveling during the end-of-year holiday period, which runs from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. About 90 percent of travelers, AAA says, will be behind the wheel, thanks to lowering gas prices.But AAA said the biggest increase we'll see is on trains, buses, and even cruises.Meaghan Longanecker said she'll be visiting family in Virginia and Ellicott City.She's relieved...
Commercial Observer
Cyber Security Firm Volexity Expands Into Maryland
Volexity, a cyber security solutions company headquartered in Reston, Va., is expanding into Maryland, Commercial Observer has learned. The company, which provides cyber security and digital forensics products and services, has inked a 2,620-square-foot lease at Argent Spring, a 225,000-square-foot office building in Silver Spring, Md. Goodstone owns the 16-story...
Home improvement company accused of charging thousands for uncompleted work
A Baltimore based home improvement company is accused of collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in deposits from consumers for work they never performed.
