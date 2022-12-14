ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Guardians trade Owen Miller to Brewers

By Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKg3D_0jiuUyge00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired infielder Owen Miller from the Cleveland Guardians for a player to be named and cash.

Miller, 26, batted .243 with six homers, 51 RBIs, a .301 on-base percentage and .351 slugging percentage in 130 games with the Guardians last season. He primarily played first base but also made appearances at second base and third.

Here’s the Guardians’ spring training schedule and how to get tickets

The Brewers made room for Miller on the 40-man roster by designating catcher Mario Feliciano for assignment.

Cleveland’s decision to trade Miller comes after the Guardians signed first baseman Josh Bell to a two-year, $33 million contract.

This represents a homecoming for Miller, who was born in the Milwaukee suburb of Mequon, Wisconsin.

Miller’s ability to play multiple infield positions could help the Brewers make up for the loss of utilityman Jace Peterson, who signed a $9.5 million, two-year deal with the Oakland Athletics this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Fox 19

Bengals’ Adam Zimmer died from chronic alcohol abuse

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer died of chronic alcohol abuse, according to the coroner’s report released Friday. Zimmer died unexpectedly on Oct. 31 at his Minnesota home. He was 38 years old. The former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator was working remotely as a consultant...
CINCINNATI, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

80K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy