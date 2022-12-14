Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Olympian and WNBA coach addresses graduates at 2022 winter commencementThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Among The Best Steakhouses In Ohio During This Holiday SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
Delaware County cancels level 1 snow emergency
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A level one snow emergency was issued for Delaware County as of 8:33 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff's office canceled the snow emergency at 8:26 a.m. Sunday.
WSYX ABC6
At least 10 dogs rescued from east Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ten to 12 dogs were rescued from a home that caught fire in the Driving Park area of east Columbus. The Columbus Division of Fire responded to a single-family home fire in the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue Sunday morning. CFD officials said there were...
WSYX ABC6
Some Central Ohio counties issue snow emergencies Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Central Ohio Counties issued level 1 snow emergencies as colder temperatures move in. The following counties issued level 1 snow emergencies:. Athens (7:40 a.m. on Dec. 18) Muskingum (2:37 a.m. on Dec. 18) Delaware County canceled its level 1 snow emergency Sunday morning at...
WSYX ABC6
Man shot multiple times in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Hilltop area of Columbus Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Police found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds in between vehicles. Medics...
WSYX ABC6
Grove City burglary suspect identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect involved in a string of home break-ins that happened last month has been identified by Grove City Police. Police say 25-year-old Kah'lil Wade of Columbus broke into three houses and tried to break into another one in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood on Thanksgiving night and Black Friday.
WSYX ABC6
Toys for Tots distribution day puts smiles on faces of kids throughout Central Ohio
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Families wasted no time lining up outside The Marion Franklin Community Center early Saturday morning for the Toys for Tots distribution day. Thousands of people helped ABC 6/FOX 28 with our Toys for Tots drive by donating toys to help families in need during the holiday season.
WSYX ABC6
'He was a hero,' Family and friends remember Andrew Combs, killed at Hilltop gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "He was a hero," Andrew Comb's girlfriend Victoria Perez said. "He tried to stop something that wasn’t going to be able to be stopped." On Friday, family and friends of Combs gathered for a vigil at the Sunoco gas station in the Hilltop, where Columbus police said he was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.
WSYX ABC6
Man shot and killed after argument in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot on the west side. Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive around 9:10 p.m. and found 25-year-old Suleeman Abdi with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a...
WSYX ABC6
Surveillance video shows barrage of gunfire at Columbus gas station shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A senseless shootout claims an innocent life. Now surveillance video released Friday shows the barrage of bullets between two groups of teens at a north Columbus gas station. Police said Youngstown State student Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was with three friends when their car was fired...
WSYX ABC6
Procession held for Wyandot County deputy killed in Pickaway County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of law enforcement cruisers lined the streets of Columbus Thursday night in honor of a fallen officer. A procession was held for Wyandot County Deputy Daniel Kin as he left Grant Medical Center. Kin died after he was involved in a crash in Pickaway...
WSYX ABC6
Hilltop gas station where man was gunned down during robbery, increasing security
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A West Columbus gas station, where an expectant father was shot and killed trying to stop his friend from being robbed, has agreed with the City Attorney's Office to increase security. Andrew Combs, 21, died after being shot shortly before midnight on Dec. 13, in...
WSYX ABC6
City vs. state: Bill blocks cities from putting a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State lawmakers passed legislation early Thursday morning that would stop cities from creating their own laws restricting the sale of flavored tobacco products. Senate Republicans added a provision to an existing bill Tuesday that said decisions about the sale of tobacco is a state issue...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County deputies not charged in deadly shooting of 20 year old man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grand jury voted not to indict two Franklin County Sheriff's Office SWAT deputies in the deadly shooting of a 20-year-old Columbus man. SWAT deputies were in the area of 2280 Stelzer Road on June 7, 2022, where they attempted to serve a felony warrant for the arrest of Pozz Striblin. He was a person of interest in a double homicide that happened several days before.
WSYX ABC6
Police release video of Sheetz shooting that killed innocent 21-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released several videos from a northeast Columbus gas station shootout that killed a 21-year-old man in October. Kevin Sobnosky, a college student at Youngstown State, was killed in the crossfire that happened on Oct. 31 just before 4 a.m. Police said eight men...
WSYX ABC6
TAPS programs hopes to curb gun violence amongst teens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police remain on high alert after officers were called to Linden McKinley STEM Academy twice in less than two weeks. The latest incident involved responders arresting a 17-year-old after being accused of bringing a loaded gun to the school. Columbus Police and Columbus City Schools are working together to keep kids on the right track with a Teen and Police Service (TAPS) program.
WSYX ABC6
Delaware deputy involved in deadly shooting Monday named
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the deputy involved in a deadly shooting Monday night. Twenty-nine-year-old Brandon Gaunt, a four-year veteran of the Delaware Co Sheriff’s Office, is on paid leave while investigators look into the incident. Gaunt is a...
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Betsy and Asoka from Colony Cats and Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Betsy and Asoka from Colony Cats and Dogs! These fur babies are looking for their fur-ever homes. This sweet mixed breed is under 5 months old. She was brought to Colony Cats and Dogs from a high-kill shelter in West Virginia where her days were numbered.
WSYX ABC6
Last- Minute Holiday Gift Ideas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s the final weekend before Christmas if you are still looking for some last-minute holiday gift ideas, we've got you covered with some local shopping. The Peak at Edison is having its annual “Holiday Sip and Shop” event and venue manager Allison Ward along...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Bundle up, more cold temperatures coming
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Find your winter coat and mittens because colder temperatures are on the way. Saturday will feature highs near the freezing point, a bit of a breeze, and some light flurries and snow throughout the day, with little to no accumulations likely. Sunday will be drier...
WSYX ABC6
DeWine ready to veto bill barring Columbus from outlawing flavored cigarettes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appears primed to veto a bill just passed by the state legislature that would prohibit cities like Columbus from regulating tobacco. DeWine told ABC 6 On Your Side he supports the Columbus ordinance passed Monday banning the sale of flavored tobacco...
Comments / 0