Grove City, OH

At least 10 dogs rescued from east Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ten to 12 dogs were rescued from a home that caught fire in the Driving Park area of east Columbus. The Columbus Division of Fire responded to a single-family home fire in the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue Sunday morning. CFD officials said there were...
Some Central Ohio counties issue snow emergencies Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Central Ohio Counties issued level 1 snow emergencies as colder temperatures move in. The following counties issued level 1 snow emergencies:. Athens (7:40 a.m. on Dec. 18) Muskingum (2:37 a.m. on Dec. 18) Delaware County canceled its level 1 snow emergency Sunday morning at...
Man shot multiple times in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Hilltop area of Columbus Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Police found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds in between vehicles. Medics...
Grove City burglary suspect identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect involved in a string of home break-ins that happened last month has been identified by Grove City Police. Police say 25-year-old Kah'lil Wade of Columbus broke into three houses and tried to break into another one in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood on Thanksgiving night and Black Friday.
Man shot and killed after argument in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot on the west side. Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive around 9:10 p.m. and found 25-year-old Suleeman Abdi with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a...
Franklin County deputies not charged in deadly shooting of 20 year old man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grand jury voted not to indict two Franklin County Sheriff's Office SWAT deputies in the deadly shooting of a 20-year-old Columbus man. SWAT deputies were in the area of 2280 Stelzer Road on June 7, 2022, where they attempted to serve a felony warrant for the arrest of Pozz Striblin. He was a person of interest in a double homicide that happened several days before.
TAPS programs hopes to curb gun violence amongst teens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police remain on high alert after officers were called to Linden McKinley STEM Academy twice in less than two weeks. The latest incident involved responders arresting a 17-year-old after being accused of bringing a loaded gun to the school. Columbus Police and Columbus City Schools are working together to keep kids on the right track with a Teen and Police Service (TAPS) program.
Delaware deputy involved in deadly shooting Monday named

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the deputy involved in a deadly shooting Monday night. Twenty-nine-year-old Brandon Gaunt, a four-year veteran of the Delaware Co Sheriff’s Office, is on paid leave while investigators look into the incident. Gaunt is a...
Last- Minute Holiday Gift Ideas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s the final weekend before Christmas if you are still looking for some last-minute holiday gift ideas, we've got you covered with some local shopping. The Peak at Edison is having its annual “Holiday Sip and Shop” event and venue manager Allison Ward along...
Columbus Weather: Bundle up, more cold temperatures coming

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Find your winter coat and mittens because colder temperatures are on the way. Saturday will feature highs near the freezing point, a bit of a breeze, and some light flurries and snow throughout the day, with little to no accumulations likely. Sunday will be drier...
