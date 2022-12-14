Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
Extremely cold air arrives to north Georgia before busy holiday weekend
ATLANTA — It has been nearly five years since Atlanta has had temperatures drop into the teens, but that streak could be broken next weekend as a big cold snap sweeps across the southeast. A big trough of cold air is expected to dig south into our region for...
WXIA 11 Alive
North Carolina deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street, according to a report from WRAL. The deputy was investigating a robbery that happened at Circle K. He...
WXIA 11 Alive
Metro Atlanta boy scouts to put wreaths on veteran graves
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization that asks people to donate $15 per wreath to be laid on the graves of veterans. Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization that asks people to donate $15 per wreath to be laid on the graves of veterans.
