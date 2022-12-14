Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry and chilly weather is in the forecast the next few days as high pressure settles into the region. After a cold start near freezing, Sunday will be another chilly day with afternoon highs topping out in the lower to middle 50s, despite abundant sunshine. It will be fairly breezy again Sunday as well with winds from the northwest at 8 to 13 mph.
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Dec. 18
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A cold front passed through the area late Saturday night, and has left the Big Bend and South Georgia with a sunny sky Sunday morning along with some cold (but near-seasonable) temperatures. It will warm up to the upper 50s to the lower 60s for Sunday’s high despite the sunshine with a north-northeasterly breeze.
WXIA 11 Alive
Extremely cold air arrives to north Georgia before busy holiday weekend
ATLANTA — It has been nearly five years since Atlanta has had temperatures drop into the teens, but that streak could be broken next weekend as a big cold snap sweeps across the southeast. A big trough of cold air is expected to dig south into our region for...
fox7austin.com
Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
WJCL
Impact Weather Day Thursday: Severe weather potential and colder temperatures lurking
Let's start with what you want to be aware of out the door Thursday morning. A broken line of showers and thunderstorms will push across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry ahead of a cold front. There is a slight risk of severe storms within this line. Thunderstorms arrive around Vidalia, Metter, and Sylvania by 5-8am.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Could North Louisiana get a white Christmas?
Christmas is still nine days away so the most wonderful time of the year is still pretty far off when it comes to accurate weather predictions. However, some weather models are saying there is a much higher than normal chance of some winter weather round the same time that Santa comes calling.
'Came out of nowhere:' Shocking video shows close encounter with a Florida lightning bolt
A line of showers and thunderstorms produced damaging winds, an EF-1 tornado and dangerous lightning in the Tampa Bay region on Thursday.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Damaging winds & tornadoes possible Thursday across Midlands and Lowcountry
A line of strong thunderstorms could bring damaging winds and even a few tornadoes to the Midlands and Lowcountry Thursday as a powerful cold front moves through the Palmetto State. Surface analysis Wednesday afternoon depicts a large low pressure area centered in the eastern Dakotas with a secondary low moving...
Bay News 9
PHOTOS: EF-1 tornado confirmed as storms moved through the Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The Tampa Bay area is picking up after strong storms came ashore Thursday. With the main line of storms moving through, the Bay area received some impressive rain totals in the realm of 2 to 5 inches between Northern Pinellas, Hillsborough and Hernando Counties. Outside of that, other areas reported around .75 to 1.5 inches.
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: Potential increases for white Christmas
As we continue to monitor our chances for a white Christmas in East Tennessee, it’s worth noting that all three major global models — the GFS (American), the ECMWF (European) and the GEM (Canadian) — are now showing accumulating snowfall in the run-up to Christmas Eve. We’ve...
WCTV
First Alert Weather Day Declared for Thursday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The WCTV weather team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday, Dec. 15, due to the threat of severe weather. A powerful line of showers and thunderstorms that has brought several tornadoes to the South will move through the Big Bend and South Georgia overnight tonight through the morning hours.
Watch: Aerial video shows damage left behind from deadly severe weather outbreak
Emergency management officials in Mississippi report at least four injuries in the state and dozens of homes have been damaged following Wednesday’s severe storms.
accesswdun.com
New equipment will plug weather radar gap in northeastern Georgia
A deadly 1998 tornado that struck Hall and White counties led to the appointment of a task force to study steps that could be taken to protect citizens from future severe weather. Among the recommendations of that committee were the addition of a gap-filling weather radar to cover northeastern Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
Where you can see spectacular holiday light displays in Georgia
Is your idea of celebrating the holiday season a spectacular light show?. It's likely there's a light display nearby for your family to enjoy!. Here are a few places to go in Georgia to see elaborate holiday lights:. Lights of Joy. Where: 1510 Ben King Road, Kennesaw. Hours: 6 p.m....
blackchronicle.com
Tornadoes rip apart homes, uproot trees after severe storms pummeled Texas, Oklahoma
Severe weather across the Plains Friday spawned several destructive tornadoes, causing major damage in Oklahoma and Texas. The National Weather Service was forced to issue some of its most serious warnings, including a Tornado Emergency and Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Warning. Reports of 1-inch hail and wind gusts over 60...
Possible Tornadoes, Severe Weather On Its Way To Georgia
Here's when you can expect it.
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
WCTV
Severe weather threat Wednesday night, Thursday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There is a low threat of supercell thunderstorms that could bring damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes early Thursday morning and through the day Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center placed western portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia under a level 2 (out of 5)...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
