ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
WRDW-TV

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry and chilly weather is in the forecast the next few days as high pressure settles into the region. After a cold start near freezing, Sunday will be another chilly day with afternoon highs topping out in the lower to middle 50s, despite abundant sunshine. It will be fairly breezy again Sunday as well with winds from the northwest at 8 to 13 mph.
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Dec. 18

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A cold front passed through the area late Saturday night, and has left the Big Bend and South Georgia with a sunny sky Sunday morning along with some cold (but near-seasonable) temperatures. It will warm up to the upper 50s to the lower 60s for Sunday’s high despite the sunshine with a north-northeasterly breeze.
GEORGIA STATE
fox7austin.com

Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
lincolnparishjournal.com

Could North Louisiana get a white Christmas?

Christmas is still nine days away so the most wonderful time of the year is still pretty far off when it comes to accurate weather predictions. However, some weather models are saying there is a much higher than normal chance of some winter weather round the same time that Santa comes calling.
LOUISIANA STATE
Bay News 9

PHOTOS: EF-1 tornado confirmed as storms moved through the Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The Tampa Bay area is picking up after strong storms came ashore Thursday. With the main line of storms moving through, the Bay area received some impressive rain totals in the realm of 2 to 5 inches between Northern Pinellas, Hillsborough and Hernando Counties. Outside of that, other areas reported around .75 to 1.5 inches.
indherald.com

Eye to the Sky: Potential increases for white Christmas

As we continue to monitor our chances for a white Christmas in East Tennessee, it’s worth noting that all three major global models — the GFS (American), the ECMWF (European) and the GEM (Canadian) — are now showing accumulating snowfall in the run-up to Christmas Eve. We’ve...
TENNESSEE STATE
WCTV

First Alert Weather Day Declared for Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The WCTV weather team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday, Dec. 15, due to the threat of severe weather. A powerful line of showers and thunderstorms that has brought several tornadoes to the South will move through the Big Bend and South Georgia overnight tonight through the morning hours.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

New equipment will plug weather radar gap in northeastern Georgia

A deadly 1998 tornado that struck Hall and White counties led to the appointment of a task force to study steps that could be taken to protect citizens from future severe weather. Among the recommendations of that committee were the addition of a gap-filling weather radar to cover northeastern Georgia.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Where you can see spectacular holiday light displays in Georgia

Is your idea of celebrating the holiday season a spectacular light show?. It's likely there's a light display nearby for your family to enjoy!. Here are a few places to go in Georgia to see elaborate holiday lights:. Lights of Joy. Where: 1510 Ben King Road, Kennesaw. Hours: 6 p.m....
GEORGIA STATE
Bring Me The News

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
MINNESOTA STATE
WCTV

Severe weather threat Wednesday night, Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There is a low threat of supercell thunderstorms that could bring damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes early Thursday morning and through the day Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center placed western portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia under a level 2 (out of 5)...
GEORGIA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy