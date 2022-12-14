ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

lena hardiman
2d ago

they took my child let her go with a family friend cause she has pull with cps even after I asked for her to be placed with my sister a certified foster parent they never worked with me didn't offer any services or reunification last two workers neither from my county all the one wanted was terminations she treated me like I was dirt in 10 months I was denied access to my child 6 of those months I should have my child but all cps could focus on was that the person she is with has money and can do all these things well money don't buy the bond between me and my child I just want her back and the wrong that cps did righted

24ydrivingsuspensionandgoing
1d ago

Why isn't Wyoming County on this list? You yourself Justice see how bad things are here since you won't leave. Oxyana not in trouble 😵‍💫

WOWK 13 News

Newest West Virginia Delegate sworn in

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Republican Delegate Walter Hill from Kanawha County was sworn into the West Virginia House of Delegates on Friday. Delegate Hall took the oath of office at the Capitol, surrounded by friends and family. Hall has been a long-time member of the St. Albans City Council. He served the past six years […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
more961.com

Over 500-million coming to West Virginia

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that the mountain state will receive over 548 million dollars in federal funding over the next five years to replace, rehabilitate, preserve and build bridges as part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Justice said during a press conference that the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Manchin, Capito urge residents to do speed tests

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore-Capito are urging state residents to check the accuracy of draft FCC broadband coverage maps used to determine total funding for each state to enhance coverage. . All 50 states will receive at least $100 million but the final sum will...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law

Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
FAIRMONT, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia sees COVID cases surpass 1K again

CHARLESTON — Statewide cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus again exceeded 1,000 Thursday in the latest pandemic report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department reported 1,028 active cases, up from 941 reported on Wednesday, and 418 new cases were received since Wednesday. The last...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wwnrradio.com

Changes Made to Move DHHR Forward:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Following Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement of a new leadership team to help address challenges facing the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the team consisting of Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary Dr. Jeff Coben, Dr. Clay Marsh, and Retired Major General James Hoyer have announced their initial plans and actions. “This powerhouse of a team immediately got to work on Monday,” said Gov. Justice. “We have made instant recommendations and instant moves to begin the process of moving DHHR forward by solving the issues identified by our expert team.” As a result of personal follow-up following a job fair by DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services, two new Child Protective Service (CPS) Workers and one Youth Service Worker were hired in the Eastern Panhandle, which has experienced a critical shortage of staff in these areas. They will be immediately onboarded to serve the needs in the Eastern Panhandle. To continue to recruit CPS workers, Gov. Justice today authorized a $5,000 hiring bonus for the positions of CPS Worker, CPS Worker Trainee and Social Service Worker 3 (Youth Services). This requires a one-year employment commitment in Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties. Twenty-six counties are eligible for a $2,500 sign-on bonus for the positions of CPS Worker, CPS Worker Trainee and Social Service Worker 3 (Youth Services), which also requires a one-year employment commitment. The counties are Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Grant, Greenbrier, Hardy, Harrison, Kanawha, Lewis, Logan, Marion, Mercer, Mineral, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Preston, Roane, Summers, Taylor, Wayne, and Webster. Individuals seeking to apply for one of these positions may do so by visiting dhhr.wv.gov and clicking on the Employment tab at the top of the page. Gov. Justice also issued an Executive Order which allows individuals who have retired from DHHR to come back on a limited basis while still drawing their full retirement. Individuals who have recently retired from DHHR, and who wish to explore opportunities to assist with this new incentive, please contact DHHR. Additionally, Interim DHHR Secretary Coben has immediately lifted the DHHR hiring freeze. “I am pleased that this dynamic leadership team, with the help of the Governor’s staff, has worked through hiring issues at DHHR and the West Virginia Division of Personnel to begin clearing out lists of potential applicants who may want to work at DHHR but may have fallen through the cracks,” said Dr. Coben. DHHR plans to immediately begin recruiting a future workforce by coordinating with and reaching out to high school programs, the Mountaineer Challenge Academy, West Virginia Department of Education’s Technical and Adult Education division, the West Virginia Community & Technical College system, college-level health sciences students, and the Jobs & Hope West Virginia program. Dr. Marsh outlined the priorities for DHHR which are to improve the health and well-being of all West Virginians, strengthen the workforce, protect the most vulnerable, focus on behavioral health needs, and address substance use disorder. Mr. Hoyer added that the state’s Joint Interagency Task Force and Joint Information Center will offer support to DHHR as well.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases, deaths rise in West Virginia on Friday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases continued to increase Friday as health officials reported four more virus-related deaths in West Virginia. The state’s active case total moved to 1,160, up 132 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 430 new positive cases for the day.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia counties could spend their share of opioid settlements on jails, not public health

WILLIAMSON — On a Thursday afternoon, Justin Ford smoked a cigarette underneath the overhang of a Williamson Health and Wellness Center clinic, avoiding a steady barrage of raindrops on the sidewalk. Ford, a 34-year-old man from nearby Matewan, was waiting to receive his prescription for suboxone, a medication that reduces his cravings for opioid drugs and protects him from overdosing.
WILLIAMSON, WV
Metro News

Justice and new team say they’re cutting red tape at DHHR

Gov. Jim Justice and the acting secretary for health and human services described initial steps to improve how West Virginia addresses health and quality-of-life issues. Those include lifting a hiring freeze for the Department of Health and Human Resources and working swiftly to fill several open child protective services workers positions in the Eastern Panhandle.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia in top 10 states struggling to hire people

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is ranked sixth in states that are having the hardest time hiring people, according to a study by WalletHub. WalletHub says they found this data by finding the rate of job openings in the past month and in the last 12 months. The study says the five states having […]
GEORGIA STATE
WHSV

WV Attorney General Morrisey warns veterans of scams

CHARLESTON, Wv. (WHSV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging veterans to be on the lookout for potential scams targeting those who are eligible for benefits under the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. The PACT Act expands health care and benefits to an estimated five million...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

West Virginia to digitize vehicle registration process

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia plans to speed up the process for motorists doing vehicle registrations and other transactions with the state. Gov. Jim Justice says the Division of Motor Vehicles will expand its internet portal services for residents, vehicle retailers, lenders and insurance carriers. It will enable customers...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

