Indiana commerce agency attracts record business investment
Indiana's commerce agency is reporting that its economic development efforts have produced this year the greatest pledged investment in business operations at the highest average wages in state history. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb says the Indiana Economic Development Corp. obtained pledges over the past 12 months from 218 companies to...
Don Walton: Conservative Republican dominance in Nebraska points to many factors
Some interesting post-mortem metrics from Nebraska's November general election compiled by Steve Smith at Civic Nebraska:. * 55% turnout by registered voters. * 40% voted before Election Day, overwhelmingly by mail. * 69% turnout in the 11 rural counties that conduct elections only by mail. * 51% early voting in...
Interest in, efforts continue to restore quail habitat
Northern bobwhites hold a special place in Georgia’s outdoor culture and wildlife heritage. In fact, Georgia has been known as a premiere quail-hunting destination for more than 100 years and the Georgia General Assembly designated the bobwhite as the state gamebird in 1970. Back in the quail boom years...
Missouri suburban district copies rural four-day school week strategy to attract teachers
(The Center Square) – When the Independence School District board voted this week to become the first suburban district in the state to adopt a four-day week, it prompted numerous questions as the western Missouri district joined approximately 150 other schools in the practice. Rural Missouri school districts began...
Illinois Farm Bureau urges bipartisanship on new farm bill
(The Center Square) – The farm bureau continues to ask for both sides of the political spectrum to work together for the sake of America’s agricultural livelihood. Agriculture has benefited from consistent support on both sides of the aisle, in Washington D.C. and at the Illinois statehouse. The Illinois Farm Bureau wants to keep it that way, Bureau President Richard Guebert Jr. told The Center Square.
How to help: Louisiana charities rally to aid tornado victims
BATON ROUGE - Numerous charitable groups joined with state and local agencies to help those who lost their homes and other property in this week's tornado outbreak across Louisiana. State leaders said the situation will not likely qualify for federal assistance, so relief is coming from other avenues. Organizations that...
10 years after Sandy Hook, gun control activists celebrate progress but push for more change
It has been 10 years since 26 kids and adults were gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. Megan O’Donnell Clements, a gun control activist and a survivor of the 2017 mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas, can't help but think about where those kids would be today had a gunman not entered their classroom on Dec. 14, 2012.
Protecting the land: Natural resource agencies in SC ink stewardship pact
Directors of nine federal and state agencies came together to sign a shared stewardship agreement at a ceremony held on Harbison State Forest. Shared stewardship agreements between federal and state agencies establish a framework to improve collaboration, accomplish mutual goals, further common interests and effectively respond to the increasing ecological challenges and natural resource concerns.
Pa. Republicans fight to prolong House majority and pass far-reaching constitutional amendments
HARRISBURG — Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state House could hold a functional majority until at least mid-February thanks to Democratic vacancies — and they’re considering using that advantage to pass a handful of far-reaching constitutional amendments. The strategy coincides with GOP leaders attempting to delay special elections...
Louisiana National Guard delivers tarps, water after tornadoes
NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) conducted operations supporting communities around the state after a severe storm system produced damaging tornadoes, Dec. 14. In total, the LANG provided 16,200 bottles of water and more than 2,000 tarps to Iberia, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, and Union parishes through...
No rate hike for WVSA customers in 2023; board member to retire
HANOVER TWP. — The Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority board approved a 2023 operating budget slightly higher than this year’s, but customers won’t see their sewage bills increase. The 16-member board on Tuesday unanimously adopted a sanitary sewer operating budget totaling $26,603,504, which Executive Director Jim Tomaine said...
One for the record books: Weeklong blizzard buries parts of western Nebraska
Farmers and ranchers in Nebraska take pride in handling even the toughest conditions. But a blizzard that started Monday in the western part of the state and didn’t let up all week has tested even their endurance. Relentless winds, gusting up to 50 mph, and blowing snow buried buildings...
Nonprofits, places of worship get grants for security enhancement, as local Congressmen introduce resolution condemning antisemitic public figures
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lawmakers across the country are concerned about a rise in antisemitic crimes. It comes as a swastika was found at a school in Glen Rock, north Jersey. Pennsylvania announced grants to keep places of worship safe. "The Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh really changed their perspective...
Rep. Leon Howard promoted to House Ways & Means Committee
Representative Leon Howard, long-serving Chairman of the South Carolina House of Representatives House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee (3M Committee), has been appointed to the Ways and Means Committee for the SC General Assembly’s 125th Session (2023-2024). Representative Howard is proud to have worked on legislation involving...
