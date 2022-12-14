ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXPLAINER: How do parties and states set presidential votes?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Even before President Joe Biden told Democrats his preference for reordering the presidential primary calendar, states began balking. Officials in Iowa, the leadoff voting state for 40 years, noted a state law mandating that its caucuses take place at least eight days before any other nominating contest. In New Hampshire, the site of the first-in-the-nation primary for more than a century, a state law requires that its presidential primary be held first by at least a week.
Key panels likely to dissolve when GOP retakes House control in January

With the shifting of power in Congress too comes changing priorities – and when Republicans retake control of the House of Representatives in January 2023, a series of select committees launched by Democrats over the past several years will likely be no more. There are three types of committees...
Inside the ugly fight to become the next Republican chair

NEW YORK (AP) — Struggling to unify after another disappointing election, the Republican National Committee is consumed by an increasingly nasty leadership fight as the GOP navigates its delicate relationship with former President Donald Trump. With a vote for RNC chair not scheduled until late January, the public feud...
Oregon judge halts voter-approved high-capacity magazine ban

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge handed guns rights advocates a victory Thursday and placed a new, voter-approved ban on high-capacity magazines that was intended to curtail mass shootings on hold until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio released the written ruling...
US opens probe of Cruise robotaxi braking, clogging traffic

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating reports that autonomous robotaxis run by General Motors' Cruise LLC can stop too quickly or unexpectedly quit moving, potentially stranding passengers. Three rear-end collisions that reportedly took place after Cruise autonomous vehicles braked hard kicked off the probe, according to the...
CDC estimates 90% of U.S. kids have had COVID-19

Nine in 10 American children have been infected at least once by COVID-19 since the pandemic began nearly three years ago, according to an updated estimate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What You Need To Know. Nine in 10 American children have been infected at least once...
North Korea performs key test to build more threatening ICBM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of a “high-thrust solid-fuel motor” for a new strategic weapon, state media reported Friday, a development that could allow him to possess a more mobile, harder-to-detect arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the mainland U.S.

