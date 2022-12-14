Read full article on original website
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Bay News 9
EXPLAINER: How do parties and states set presidential votes?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Even before President Joe Biden told Democrats his preference for reordering the presidential primary calendar, states began balking. Officials in Iowa, the leadoff voting state for 40 years, noted a state law mandating that its caucuses take place at least eight days before any other nominating contest. In New Hampshire, the site of the first-in-the-nation primary for more than a century, a state law requires that its presidential primary be held first by at least a week.
Bay News 9
Key panels likely to dissolve when GOP retakes House control in January
With the shifting of power in Congress too comes changing priorities – and when Republicans retake control of the House of Representatives in January 2023, a series of select committees launched by Democrats over the past several years will likely be no more. There are three types of committees...
Bay News 9
Inside the ugly fight to become the next Republican chair
NEW YORK (AP) — Struggling to unify after another disappointing election, the Republican National Committee is consumed by an increasingly nasty leadership fight as the GOP navigates its delicate relationship with former President Donald Trump. With a vote for RNC chair not scheduled until late January, the public feud...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Millions of Americans Would Get $3,600 Payments in 2023 Under New Plan
Scores of Americans were lifted out of poverty thanks to 2021's expanded child tax credit. Whether it comes back in 2023 is another question.
Watergate Lawyer John Dean Predicts Legacy Of Jan. 6 Investigation Into Trump
The House panel leading the probe is "taking such a historic look at the presidency at such an important time," said Nixon's former counsel.
Bay News 9
Uvalde victims' families testify on Capitol Hill with hopes to sway gun legislation
Ten years and one day after a mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School left 20 children and six adults dead, three members of the Uvalde community, who were impacted by deadly gun violence earlier this year, took their pleas to the members of Congress hoping to sway gun legislation.
Bay News 9
Pelosi, Schumer urge Biden to run again in 2024: ‘He’s done an excellent, excellent job’
While recent polling suggests that a majority of Americans in both parties do not want to see a rematch of the 2020 election, the two leading Democrats in Congress are urging President Joe Biden to run again in 2024. In an interview with CNN, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.,...
Bay News 9
Oregon judge halts voter-approved high-capacity magazine ban
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge handed guns rights advocates a victory Thursday and placed a new, voter-approved ban on high-capacity magazines that was intended to curtail mass shootings on hold until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio released the written ruling...
Bay News 9
'A free forum doesn’t ban journalists': Musk faces backlash for suspending reporters from Twitter
Twitter’s decision to suspend several journalists Thursday is being met with backlash from fellow reporters as well as government officials in the United States and abroad. Twitter’s decision to suspend several journalists Thursday is being met with backlash from fellow reporters as well as government officials in the United States and abroad.
Bay News 9
US opens probe of Cruise robotaxi braking, clogging traffic
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating reports that autonomous robotaxis run by General Motors' Cruise LLC can stop too quickly or unexpectedly quit moving, potentially stranding passengers. Three rear-end collisions that reportedly took place after Cruise autonomous vehicles braked hard kicked off the probe, according to the...
Bay News 9
CDC estimates 90% of U.S. kids have had COVID-19
Nine in 10 American children have been infected at least once by COVID-19 since the pandemic began nearly three years ago, according to an updated estimate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What You Need To Know. Nine in 10 American children have been infected at least once...
Bay News 9
North Korea performs key test to build more threatening ICBM
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of a “high-thrust solid-fuel motor” for a new strategic weapon, state media reported Friday, a development that could allow him to possess a more mobile, harder-to-detect arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the mainland U.S.
