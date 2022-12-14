ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN Western Colorado

Cool New Sledding Hill to Open in Windsor Thanks to Snow Making

People have been wondering what's going on atop that big hill within the RainDance community in Windsor, Colorado. It's about creating a new place for families to have fun. It seems like yesterday that the whole area where RainDance is now was just fields. Today, it bustles with homes, trails, a golf resort, Ted's Sweetwater Grill, the River Resort and more. By Christmas 2023, a great sledding hill will be ready for all.
K99

One Pizza Joint in Windsor Closes; New Pizza Joint in Its Place

Seemingly out of nowhere, a fairly popular pizza spot in Windsor has disappeared, only to suddenly be replaced by a different pizza proprietor. You get word that there's a new pizza joint in town and you rush out to get photos of the place. When you arrive at their location, you find that they've taken over a place that you didn't even know was closed. It can be very confusing.
K99

Did You Know this Huge Buddhist Temple is in Colorado?

It's no secret that Colorado is full of hidden gems. However, you may not realize that deep in the Colorado wilderness lies a huge Buddhist Temple known as the Great Stupa of Dharmakaya. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya in Colorado's Wildnerness. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya is a huge Buddhist...
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, December 10-16

As the end of the year nears, new places continue to open. But the pressures and challenges of working in hospitality led to the loss of one, too. Sandwich shop Open shut down its operation inside Goosetown Tavern on Colfax. The late-night hours of a bar schedule were a main driver in the decision, owner Jake Riederer told Westword, but he's not getting out of the food business entirely. He and his wife plan to open a market with a deli counter in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood in 2023 in order to help bring affordable, healthy options to an area that is a food desert. With Open out, Goosetown will soon begin serving typical bar fare out of its kitchen.
K99

11 Super Spots That Fort Collins Lovers Suggest for Great Holiday Drinks

With the holidays comes the time of year to entertain friends and family members. Getting out to explore the great places to have a drink in Fort Collins adds to the fun. Who better to recommend places to go and get a great drink/cocktail in Fort Collins, than those who live and love Fort Collins the most. We have eleven places that they say you should grab at drink at as you celebrate the holidays in the Choice City.
coloradobusinessprofiles.com

Locally Owned Mortuary In Loveland

Viegut Mortuary is the only Loveland funeral home to have the owner’s name on the business. This locally owned mortuary has served the northern Colorado community since 2000. The compassionate funeral directors at Viegut Funeral Home treat you and your loved ones just like family while exceeding all of your expectations. Because you deserve transparency to make the best decisions, the costs of all services and products are available on the website. There are many options available for a loving commemoration, presented with dignity and respectful service. Consider pre-planning your own arrangements—a thoughtful way to take the burden off of your family. It lets you choose the details and it gives you peace of mind. Proud to serve our Colorado veterans’ families.
K99

Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery

A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
K99

K99

