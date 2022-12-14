Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cool New Sledding Hill to Open in Windsor Thanks to Snow Making
People have been wondering what's going on atop that big hill within the RainDance community in Windsor, Colorado. It's about creating a new place for families to have fun. It seems like yesterday that the whole area where RainDance is now was just fields. Today, it bustles with homes, trails, a golf resort, Ted's Sweetwater Grill, the River Resort and more. By Christmas 2023, a great sledding hill will be ready for all.
Hunt Midwest, Pinkard Construction Complete Senior Living Project in Colorado
Hunt Midwest and Pinkard Construction, a Colorado-based senior living general contractor, have completed construction on Hunt Midwest’s Capstone at Centerra project. This senior living community designed by Pi Architects includes assisted living and memory care and will be operated by Integral Senior Living. A grand opening was held on...
One Pizza Joint in Windsor Closes; New Pizza Joint in Its Place
Seemingly out of nowhere, a fairly popular pizza spot in Windsor has disappeared, only to suddenly be replaced by a different pizza proprietor. You get word that there's a new pizza joint in town and you rush out to get photos of the place. When you arrive at their location, you find that they've taken over a place that you didn't even know was closed. It can be very confusing.
Crisp & Green Opening a Second Fort Collins Location
The Crisp & Green franchise, a fast casual eatery featuring healthy, chef-crafted fare, is set to open its fourth Colorado location in Fort Collins later this winter.
Did You Know this Huge Buddhist Temple is in Colorado?
It's no secret that Colorado is full of hidden gems. However, you may not realize that deep in the Colorado wilderness lies a huge Buddhist Temple known as the Great Stupa of Dharmakaya. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya in Colorado's Wildnerness. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya is a huge Buddhist...
The Story of Colorado’s Legendary Tightrope Walker + Daredevil Ivy Baldwin
Colorado's Ivy Baldwin, a famous daredevil and tightrope walker. Baldwin was born in July 1886 and lived until October 1953. While born in Houston, Texas, Baldwin would become one of the most talked about people in Colorado. Certainly, one of the most fearless. Born William Ivy, he changed his name...
Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center Announces Spring 2023 Semester Lineup, Launches Public Ticket Sales
Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center announces its spring 2023 lineup of performances with tickets on sale now. The semester of shows kicks off with the soulful sounds of Grand Funk Railroad, features a spectacular performance by the Peking Acrobats, and hosts the premiere performance of Madagascar the Musical. Tickets...
1 injured in cottonwood stand explosion on Poudre River bike trail in Fort Collins
Not much is known about what led up to it, but according to Poudre Fire, a cottonwood stand in their jurisdiction exploded Sunday morning around 6 a.m.
Longmont family discovers piece of history in antique camera
Father and daughter Andrew and Violet Oliver were searching a Longmont antique shop when they stumbled upon a Brownie camera. When they opened it up the family discovered film that had never been seen before. What the pictures revealed would change the family’s appreciation of history forever. The father-daughter...
The First Sweet Basil Café in Colorado Opens at Southlands
This is the first Colorado location for the family-owned and operated business based in Illinois
2 Colorado holiday markets ranked some of best in US
Last month two Colorado holiday markets were nominated as some of the best in the United States for USA TODAY's 2022 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards.
Is Greeley’s Sexy Sammie’s Coming After Fort Collins’ Comet Chicken?
It doesn't really take a keen eye to notice how the two logos are very similar. The two businesses also offer the same kind of menu items. Will there be a chicken fight?. Sexy Sammie's recently opened their second location in Greeley; now they have one near the campus of the University of Northern Colorado, and one off of 10th Street and 43rd Avenue.
Changing Owners, The Swiss Chalet Will Modernize Under the Same Name
The Swiss Chalet in Woodland Park has changed ownership with residents Roberto and Elizabeth Calcagno modernizing the menu and interior by mid-January.
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, December 10-16
As the end of the year nears, new places continue to open. But the pressures and challenges of working in hospitality led to the loss of one, too. Sandwich shop Open shut down its operation inside Goosetown Tavern on Colfax. The late-night hours of a bar schedule were a main driver in the decision, owner Jake Riederer told Westword, but he's not getting out of the food business entirely. He and his wife plan to open a market with a deli counter in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood in 2023 in order to help bring affordable, healthy options to an area that is a food desert. With Open out, Goosetown will soon begin serving typical bar fare out of its kitchen.
Awesome Poudre Fire Recuse Team Saves Lost Dog, Maggie, From Icy Sheldon Lake
Maggie, a dog in Fort Collins, had wandered, as dogs do, away from her humans and was lost. Then, she ended up wandered onto the iced-over Sheldon Lake at City Park, and fell through. Not a great couple of days for Maggie, for sure. Maggie had been lost in Fort...
11 Super Spots That Fort Collins Lovers Suggest for Great Holiday Drinks
With the holidays comes the time of year to entertain friends and family members. Getting out to explore the great places to have a drink in Fort Collins adds to the fun. Who better to recommend places to go and get a great drink/cocktail in Fort Collins, than those who live and love Fort Collins the most. We have eleven places that they say you should grab at drink at as you celebrate the holidays in the Choice City.
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
Locally Owned Mortuary In Loveland
Viegut Mortuary is the only Loveland funeral home to have the owner’s name on the business. This locally owned mortuary has served the northern Colorado community since 2000. The compassionate funeral directors at Viegut Funeral Home treat you and your loved ones just like family while exceeding all of your expectations. Because you deserve transparency to make the best decisions, the costs of all services and products are available on the website. There are many options available for a loving commemoration, presented with dignity and respectful service. Consider pre-planning your own arrangements—a thoughtful way to take the burden off of your family. It lets you choose the details and it gives you peace of mind. Proud to serve our Colorado veterans’ families.
10-cent plastic bag fee goes statewide soon
Those who live in Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins are no strangers to this fee, but other municipalities should prepare to bring their own bags starting on Jan. 1.
Colorado Resident Shares Scary Video of Cars Running Stop Sign
Colorado doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to driving. Earlier this year, a WalletHub study ranked our state as the seventh-worst place for road travel; and recently, Forbes Advisor noted that Centennial State residents have a road rage problem. An example of these bad habits came to light...
Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery
A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
K99
Windsor, CO
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 0