Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
packinsider.com
DJ Burns Leads NC State to a 70-66 Victory Over Vanderbilt: BOX SCORE with NOTES
Player of the Game: D.J. Burns. The big fella had 18 points (6-9 FG), 9 rebounds and 3 assists. He was a perfect 6 of 6 from the charity stripe. What’s most significant about his performance is the fact that 14 of his points and 8 of his boards came in the second half. He was the heart of this team tonight.
packinsider.com
A Clemson Insider Breaks Down What NC State is Getting in WR Dacari Collins
Here’s what he had to say about why things didn’t work out for Collins in Clemson in 2022:. Collins struggled to get separation when he was on the field and didn’t establish himself as a notable threat in the Tiger offense this season, finishing with just one catch in the first three games. He was passed on the depth chart by freshman WR Antonio Williams and left the team after the third game. With a majority of Clemson’s WR talent returning – on top of the program bringing in a pair of four star receiver recruits and an in-state three star WR commit, I think Collins saw that a future path to playing time in Death Valley would be hard to come by.
packinsider.com
NC State’s Offense has Been One of the Best in Early Stages of 2022-23 Season
The NC State Men’s Basketball team is 9-3, and will look to pick up their 10th win of the season tonight against Vanderbilt. Through 12 games, the Wolfpack have been one of the best offensive teams in the early stages of the 2022-23 season. They rank 1st in the...
Clemson player entering transfer portal
A Clemson player is hitting the NCAA transfer portal. Tiger infielder David Lewis announced via social media this weekend that he has decided to enter the portal: "Dear Clemson, "First off I would like to (...)
packinsider.com
3-Star Offensive Tackle Charlie Symonds has Decommitted from NC State
3-Star 2023 Offensive Tackle Charlie Symonds (The Taft School/Watertown, CT) has decommitted from NC State. NC State first offered Symonds back on December 2nd of last year, and he committed to run with the Wolfpack on June 9th this Summer. After John Garrison left to become the Offensive Line Coach...
Clemson transfer ends up at ACC rival
A former Clemson player announced his transfer destination via social media Saturday night and is headed to a rival school. Former Tiger wide receiver Dacari Collins announced that he has committed to (...)
packinsider.com
JUCO S Bishop Fitzgerald Includes NC State in his Top 5
JUCO Safety Bishop Fitzgerald included NC State in his Top-5 schools yesterday, which also included SMU, Arizona State, Maryland and Cincinnati. The Wolfpack made a quick impression on Fitzgerald, because they also offered Fitzgerald a scholarship yesterday. Fitzgerald has spent the past two seasons at Coffeyville Community College (Kansas). In...
packinsider.com
Texas Tech DT Transfer Philip Blidi Planning Official Visit to NC State
Texas Tech Defensive Tackle Philip Blidi (6’3″/295) entered the Transfer Portal on December 14th, and he then received an offer from NC State two days later. Blidi is taking an Official Visit to Indiana this weekend, but I spoke with him, and he said his next Official Visit will be to NC State, he just has to get it scheduled.
packinsider.com
Women’s Basketball: #8 NC State 81 Davidson 47: BOX SCORE
The 8th ranked NC State Women’s Basketball team improved to 10-1 tonight, defeating Davidson 81-47 without starters Diamond Johnson and Jada Boyd. Saniya Rivers and Mimi Collins started in their place. But it was Sophomore Aziaha James off the bench that stole the show today, scoring 19 points, tying...
packinsider.com
PI EXCLUSIVE: Colorado OT Transfer Casey Roddick Breaks Down Official Visit to NC State
Colorado Offensive Tackle Transfer Casey Roddick took an Official Visit to NC State last week, and is taking one to Florida State this weekend. Prior to beginning his Official Visit down in Thallahassee this weekend, Roddick gave me his thoughts on his visit to Raleigh. 1) When did you first...
WYFF4.com
Sandlappers outlast Tarheels in 86th Shrine Bowl
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Returning for the first time since 2019, the 86th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is staying in the Palmetto State once again. The Sandlappers, led by South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers and a pair of Clemson Tigers commits, outlasted the North Carolina All-Stars 17-13 on Saturday afternoon in Spartanburg.
packinsider.com
3-Star Offensive Tackle Rico Jackson is Taking an Official Visit to NC State this Weekend
3-Star 2023 Offensive Tackle Rico Jackson (6’6″/300) is taking an Official Visit to NC State this weekend according to a source. Jackson was originally an Illinois commit, committing to the Fighting Illini on June 5th. He then decommitted on July 29th. NC State offered Jackson on June 19th.
zagsblog.com
Three-star Mady Traore will no longer enroll at N.C. State following Isaiah Miranda enrollment
Mady Traore, a three-star center, will no longer enroll at N.C. State this season and has reopened his commitment, he announced Thursday. The decommitment comes just three days after four-star center Isaiah Miranda announced he will enroll at N.C. State next semester. The 6-foot-11 Traore committed to the Wolfpack in...
Clemson gets another big commitment from Georgia
Less than a week before the early national signing day Clemson has added another great prospect for the 2023 class from the Peach state. Friday morning North Oconee's athlete Khalil Barnes announced (...)
NC honey business facing loss of about $10K after bear damages beehives
In a matter of a month, the owner said a bear attacked 38 beehives along with the frames inside them, destroying the honey and the bees.
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Cities Among Fastest Growing In U.S.
Does it feel like traffic keeps getting worse in Charlotte? There’s a very real reason for that. According to WCNC-TV, the Charlotte metropolitan area was recently ranked as one of America’s fastest-growing large metros. A study by the Inspection Support Network shows the population changes among large, small,...
avlwatchdog.org
Wanda Greene, Back Home in Buncombe, Talks About Her Prison Odyssey
Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
The Clayton Tribune
Otto, N.C., man arrested following crash at Highway 246 intersection
An Otto, N.C., man was arrested and charged with driving without a valid license (misdemeanor) following a two-vehicle crash on Georgia 15 at the Highway 246 intersection in Dillard on Dec. 1. …
Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried gave thousands of dollars to Valerie Foushee, other candidates. Now they’re giving it to nonprofits
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly elected North Carolina Congresswoman says she gave the money her campaign received from a disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder to a Triangle nonprofit. U.S. Rep.-elect Valerie Foushee says a Chapel Hill affordable-housing organization now has the $2,900 given to her in the spring by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Delores Bailey, the […]
cbs17
Arctic blast brings significant cold, possible snowflakes to Central NC next week
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Late next week, a significant winter storm is expected to bring widespread rain to our area Thursday into Friday, but only a small chance for snow mixing in as temperatures fall. As of Saturday evening, the forecast is starting to become a bit more clear,...
