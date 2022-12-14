ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

packinsider.com

A Clemson Insider Breaks Down What NC State is Getting in WR Dacari Collins

Here’s what he had to say about why things didn’t work out for Collins in Clemson in 2022:. Collins struggled to get separation when he was on the field and didn’t establish himself as a notable threat in the Tiger offense this season, finishing with just one catch in the first three games. He was passed on the depth chart by freshman WR Antonio Williams and left the team after the third game. With a majority of Clemson’s WR talent returning – on top of the program bringing in a pair of four star receiver recruits and an in-state three star WR commit, I think Collins saw that a future path to playing time in Death Valley would be hard to come by.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

3-Star Offensive Tackle Charlie Symonds has Decommitted from NC State

3-Star 2023 Offensive Tackle Charlie Symonds (The Taft School/Watertown, CT) has decommitted from NC State. NC State first offered Symonds back on December 2nd of last year, and he committed to run with the Wolfpack on June 9th this Summer. After John Garrison left to become the Offensive Line Coach...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

JUCO S Bishop Fitzgerald Includes NC State in his Top 5

JUCO Safety Bishop Fitzgerald included NC State in his Top-5 schools yesterday, which also included SMU, Arizona State, Maryland and Cincinnati. The Wolfpack made a quick impression on Fitzgerald, because they also offered Fitzgerald a scholarship yesterday. Fitzgerald has spent the past two seasons at Coffeyville Community College (Kansas). In...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

Texas Tech DT Transfer Philip Blidi Planning Official Visit to NC State

Texas Tech Defensive Tackle Philip Blidi (6’3″/295) entered the Transfer Portal on December 14th, and he then received an offer from NC State two days later. Blidi is taking an Official Visit to Indiana this weekend, but I spoke with him, and he said his next Official Visit will be to NC State, he just has to get it scheduled.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

Women’s Basketball: #8 NC State 81 Davidson 47: BOX SCORE

The 8th ranked NC State Women’s Basketball team improved to 10-1 tonight, defeating Davidson 81-47 without starters Diamond Johnson and Jada Boyd. Saniya Rivers and Mimi Collins started in their place. But it was Sophomore Aziaha James off the bench that stole the show today, scoring 19 points, tying...
RALEIGH, NC
WYFF4.com

Sandlappers outlast Tarheels in 86th Shrine Bowl

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Returning for the first time since 2019, the 86th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is staying in the Palmetto State once again. The Sandlappers, led by South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers and a pair of Clemson Tigers commits, outlasted the North Carolina All-Stars 17-13 on Saturday afternoon in Spartanburg.
SPARTANBURG, SC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Cities Among Fastest Growing In U.S.

Does it feel like traffic keeps getting worse in Charlotte? There’s a very real reason for that. According to WCNC-TV, the Charlotte metropolitan area was recently ranked as one of America’s fastest-growing large metros. A study by the Inspection Support Network shows the population changes among large, small,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Wanda Greene, Back Home in Buncombe, Talks About Her Prison Odyssey

Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried gave thousands of dollars to Valerie Foushee, other candidates. Now they’re giving it to nonprofits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly elected North Carolina Congresswoman says she gave the money her campaign received from a disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder to a Triangle nonprofit. U.S. Rep.-elect Valerie Foushee says a Chapel Hill affordable-housing organization now has the $2,900 given to her in the spring by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Delores Bailey, the […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC

