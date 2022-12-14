Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
Mountain Lion P-22 Compassionately Euthanized Following Complete Health Evaluation Results
After receiving a comprehensive medical evaluation, CDFW has received a clear picture of the mountain lion P-22’s medical condition and overall health. He had several severe injuries and chronic health problems. Based on these factors, compassionate euthanasia under general anesthesia was unanimously recommended by the medical team at San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and CDFW officials made the decision to do so on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Family says staff at San Diego psychiatric hospital failed to stop suicide of loved one
SAN DIEGO — On July 4, 2022, a San Diego grandmother and her two daughters got the call they feared would come. Their nephew, 22-year-old Tyler Thatcher-Cox was dead. Thatcher-Cox, they learned, hung himself with a noose he made from a bed sheet while he was on suicide watch at Aurora Behavioral Health.
Pilot program clears tons of trash from homeless encampments; a move to clean up San Diego
SAN DIEGO — It's no secret San Diego has a huge homeless problem. But have you ever wondered what happens to all the trash that piles up around encampments?. In October, the city started the 'Enhanced Hotspot Program' to take care of it. Seven days a week, crews scour...
spectrumnews1.com
Jaguar thrives in sanctuary after surviving wildlife trafficking
SAN DIEGO — A jaguar is now thriving in a sanctuary after surviving wildlife trafficking as a young cub. According to investigators, the first few months of Eddie the jaguar’s life were rough, surviving in the underworld of the exotic animal trade. Bobbi Brink is the founder of...
Court settlement reached after woman dies following plastic surgery operation
A young mother's family is speaking out after reaching a settlement agreement with the Bonita plastic surgeon who's accused in her death.
lchaimmagazine.com
Rose Schindler and the Rise of Antisemitism
From an idyllic life in rural Seredne, Czechoslovakia with a close family including six girls and two boys, Rose Schwartz enjoyed an observant orthodox upbringing. Although her father was a tailor with a local business in town, they lived on a farm and everyone helped, perpetuating a happy yet simple life. Sleeping three to a bed actually offered them comfort.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near San Diego
San Diego is known for having fantastic beaches. Still, we are fortunate to have other great places to swim and cool off if you don’t feel like heading to the beach. These locations are excellent choices to mix up your San Diego outing routine! Here are a handful of great swimming locations that would be ideal on any of our gorgeous sunny days!
luxury-houses.net
The Private Villa in San Diego comes with Exquisite Quality Details and Spectacular Panoramic Ocean Views Asking for $6.2 Million
8069 Entrada De Luz East Home in San Diego, California for Sale. 8069 Entrada De Luz East, San Diego, California is an exquisite estate located on in one of the most exclusive, gated golf communities in San Diego, boasts total privacy, large living areas, open through disappearing doors to multiple covered patios. This Home in San Diego offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8069 Entrada De Luz East, please contact Cecilia G Guerrero de Zavala (Phone: 858-699-6646) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeService for full support and perfect service.
San Diego average rent soars to $3,570 for a two-bedroom apartment
While overall inflation numbers are beginning to show signs of slowing down across the country, San Diego residents aren’t experiencing a break when it comes to rental prices. In fact, a recent December rental report shows rent for a studio apartment in San Diego will set you back an average of $2,187 a month.
KPBS
Housing costs pushing more people out of San Diego County
It's no secret that there's a sunshine tax in San Diego County, but that "tax" has gotten extra pricey over the past couple of years. On top of that, evictions are stressing out many renters. “We figured when the property was sold, at some point, we were going to get...
California witnesses watched blue-colored object from highway drive
A California witness at San Diego reported watching a blue, oval-shaped, object slowly moving northeast at about 4:04 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
iheart.com
Drought Emergency Declared In Southern California; How It Affects San Diego
California is enduring the worst drought in 1,200 years. Despite recent rainfall from a series of storms, reservoirs are well below average for this time of year. As a result, new mandatory water restrictions are expected for early next year, impacting 19 million people in Southern California. The Metropolitan Water...
Ramona father speaks out after son battles flu virus complications in ICU
A father in East San Diego County is urging others to get vaccinated following his 10-year-old son's harrowing battle with complications from the flu.
New eviction case filings hit five-year high while cities explore stronger tenant protections
Preliminary court filings for eviction cases reached a five-year high in October with nearly 1,150 new court case filings during the month, jumping up nearly 30 percent from September, according to data from the San Diego County Superior Court. Advocates say that the increase in new filings — which are...
2023 predictions for San Diego real estate
Real estate experts explain what San Diego home buyers should know and predict whether we’ll see prices continue to rise in 2023.
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
pacificsandiego.com
12 places to eat in San Diego County on Christmas Day
Restaurants around the county are open for the holiday weekend and many are serving buffets and prix-fixe menu options. If you Christmas plans include a meal at a local restaurant, here’s a roundup of special menus and deals on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from tacos to wagyu steak. Reservations for most spots are recommended.
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
California Man Shot by Elderly Homeowner for Attempting to Steal His Goat
On a warm December afternoon (it is San Diego, after all), a 79-year-old California resident and his wife were enjoying a quiet day at home when it suddenly sounded as though a riot had broken out among their dog and goats outside. Venturing out to the yard to determine the...
sandiegoville.com
Rest In Peace: San Diego's Saddest & Most Surprising Closures Of 2022
After a tough couple years, many San Diego bars & restaurants shuttered in 2022. Here we run down the saddest and most surprising closures of the year. As acclaimed chef José Andrés once said, "the business of feeding people is the most amazing business in the world," so we are so grateful for all those that take on the admirable task of providing nourishment to their fellow human beings. While there were many bar & restaurant openings this year to celebrate and a whole host of new establishments set to unveil in 2023 to look forward to, below we get depressing and list off the many closings of 2022.
