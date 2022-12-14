ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Santa Barbara Edhat

Mountain Lion P-22 Compassionately Euthanized Following Complete Health Evaluation Results

After receiving a comprehensive medical evaluation, CDFW has received a clear picture of the mountain lion P-22’s medical condition and overall health. He had several severe injuries and chronic health problems. Based on these factors, compassionate euthanasia under general anesthesia was unanimously recommended by the medical team at San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and CDFW officials made the decision to do so on Saturday, Dec. 17.
spectrumnews1.com

Jaguar thrives in sanctuary after surviving wildlife trafficking

SAN DIEGO — A jaguar is now thriving in a sanctuary after surviving wildlife trafficking as a young cub. According to investigators, the first few months of Eddie the jaguar’s life were rough, surviving in the underworld of the exotic animal trade. Bobbi Brink is the founder of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
lchaimmagazine.com

Rose Schindler and the Rise of Antisemitism

From an idyllic life in rural Seredne, Czechoslovakia with a close family including six girls and two boys, Rose Schwartz enjoyed an observant orthodox upbringing. Although her father was a tailor with a local business in town, they lived on a farm and everyone helped, perpetuating a happy yet simple life. Sleeping three to a bed actually offered them comfort.
SAN DIEGO, CA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near San Diego

San Diego is known for having fantastic beaches. Still, we are fortunate to have other great places to swim and cool off if you don’t feel like heading to the beach. These locations are excellent choices to mix up your San Diego outing routine! Here are a handful of great swimming locations that would be ideal on any of our gorgeous sunny days!
SAN DIEGO, CA
luxury-houses.net

The Private Villa in San Diego comes with Exquisite Quality Details and Spectacular Panoramic Ocean Views Asking for $6.2 Million

8069 Entrada De Luz East Home in San Diego, California for Sale. 8069 Entrada De Luz East, San Diego, California is an exquisite estate located on in one of the most exclusive, gated golf communities in San Diego, boasts total privacy, large living areas, open through disappearing doors to multiple covered patios. This Home in San Diego offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8069 Entrada De Luz East, please contact Cecilia G Guerrero de Zavala (Phone: 858-699-6646) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeService for full support and perfect service.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

12 places to eat in San Diego County on Christmas Day

Restaurants around the county are open for the holiday weekend and many are serving buffets and prix-fixe menu options. If you Christmas plans include a meal at a local restaurant, here’s a roundup of special menus and deals on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from tacos to wagyu steak. Reservations for most spots are recommended.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California

The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegoville.com

Rest In Peace: San Diego's Saddest & Most Surprising Closures Of 2022

After a tough couple years, many San Diego bars & restaurants shuttered in 2022. Here we run down the saddest and most surprising closures of the year. As acclaimed chef José Andrés once said, "the business of feeding people is the most amazing business in the world," so we are so grateful for all those that take on the admirable task of providing nourishment to their fellow human beings. While there were many bar & restaurant openings this year to celebrate and a whole host of new establishments set to unveil in 2023 to look forward to, below we get depressing and list off the many closings of 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA

