BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While moms are often focused on offering support to their children, the Mom Walk Collective helps you find your village. “The mission is just to find our village within our community,” BCS Ambassador Aundrea Griffin said. “Being a mom is taxing and it can get lonely, especially if you have a newborn or if you’re a new mom. I’m a mom of four and I moved here to finish college. I realized very quickly I had no friends here and I’m not your typical student and so when I saw Jamie, our founder’s video on TikTok, it really inspired me to create the village that she was creating in Orange County, over here.”

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO