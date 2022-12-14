ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Madisonville Mustang Band has 2nd annual March-a-Thon

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Mustang Band packed a morning full of Christmas Cheer!. They had 14 concerts and two parades all in one morning for their 2nd annual March-a-Thon. What a great way to make Madisonville’s Christmas extra merry. Check out the photos in the post below.
MADISONVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Inspiring smiles this Christmas through homemade cards

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nine days away from Christmas and people in the community are out spreading holiday cheer. Kimberly Smith, a long-time Bryan resident, said her version of Christmas is all about giving back to those in need. This year, her focus was to honor her mother, who passed away last year, by sending homemade Christmas cards across nursing homes in the Brazos Valley.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Foundation spreading holiday cheer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As the school year comes to a close, staff at the Texas A&M Foundation took time to gather and have fun at an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest Thursday. “This is a way for my team at the Texas A&M Foundation to get together to look...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan ISD Habitat home build initiative exceeds fundraising goals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Independent School District is putting its Essential 8 character traits into action through a partnership with the Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity. For months Bryan ISD students, teachers, staff, and community members have raised awareness and money for the Bryan ISD build initiative which will...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

The Mom Walk Collective puts a focus on creating a support system for BCS mothers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While moms are often focused on offering support to their children, the Mom Walk Collective helps you find your village. “The mission is just to find our village within our community,” BCS Ambassador Aundrea Griffin said. “Being a mom is taxing and it can get lonely, especially if you have a newborn or if you’re a new mom. I’m a mom of four and I moved here to finish college. I realized very quickly I had no friends here and I’m not your typical student and so when I saw Jamie, our founder’s video on TikTok, it really inspired me to create the village that she was creating in Orange County, over here.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie owned store donates funds for veterans’ mental health

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new pop-up shop is in College Station to celebrate graduation at Texas A&M University. The Charge Stately Apparel, a veteran and Aggie owned clothing company based in Austin made a quick trip to College Station on Friday. The owners said their shop has some last minute options for holiday gifts that also spread some Christmas cheer.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

City of College Station announces holiday schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announces that offices and community centers will be closed on certain dates from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2. For the Christmas and New Year's holidays, College Station city offices will be closed from Dec. 26 to 30. From Dec. 19...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Freeze warning tonight for most of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued several FREEZE WARNINGS across the Brazos Valley. The freeze warning is in effect Saturday evening through 9 AM Sunday morning. More counties could be placed under a freeze watch or warning throughout the rest of the evening. Now is the...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Food Truck Fridays: Taquero Moocho

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Taquero Moocho has everything from tacos, tortas and flautas, to so much more. Owner Irma Barrera says she opened the food truck in February of 2022 but it has been in the plan since 2020. She says after being influenced by other eateries in bigger cities,...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: PAWS Service Dogs partners with Caliber Home Loans to place Service Dog with recent Texas A&M veterinarian graduate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Patriot PAWS placed Service Dog, Caliber, with a recent Veterinary School Graduate from Texas A&M University thanks to a partnership with Caliber Home Loans. Founded in 2006, Patriot PAWS Service Dogs trains and provides Service Dogs at no cost to disabled American Veterans, and others, who...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Echo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Echo is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for December 16. He is described as a “couch potato.” His foster said he is great with other dogs and would make a great companion. Echo is one of the 12 Strays of Christmas....
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Dave's Hot Chicken is looking to become a hot commodity in the BCS area

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's possibly the newest hot commodity in town, as a Nashville-hot style chicken brings a different spice to Texas. As inflation continues to impact state and local businesses, a California-based eatery Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened their doors in College Station last Friday, and have proven that the smoke around their food is no joke.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Rudder wins district opener against Brenham 63-36

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder boys basketball team won their district opener 63-36 against Brenham Friday night. The Rangers lead at half 25-12 and outscored the Cubs 38-24 in the second half. Rudder was led by Daniel Price who had 24 points.
BRENHAM, TX
News Channel 25

Youngest police officer at Texas A&M Central Texas is ‘big on community’

Texas A&M University Central Texas provides a little bit more than just educational services. “They wanna kick down the doors, and pull people over, do the traffic stops and all that good stuff, but that’s not what I’m in the job to do, I’m big on the community,” said Joeliqua Williams, the youngest police officer at Texas A&M University Central Texas' Police Department.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Washington County police in search of man on the run

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — A man is wanted by Washington County Police for fleeing officers during a traffic stop on Highway 290 in Brenham at approximately 7:45 a.m., according to DPS. The man is described as a Hispanic male, according to authorities, but a name, age, height, or physical...
BRENHAM, TX
News Channel 25

Overnight shooting near Bryan business, 1 injured: Police

BRYAN, Texas — A man was shot early Saturday morning near a Bryan business. The shooting, about 4 a.m., occurred "across the parking lot" as officers were investigating a disturbance in the 3700 block of S Texas Avenue. 25 News will provide additional details when they become available.
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy