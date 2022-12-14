Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
2nd Annual Celebration Station brings families together in Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in Robertson County got a taste of snow Saturday evening while attending the second annual Celebration Station. This is an event put on by The Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse and the Robertson County Zero Tolerance Coalition. The event included real snow...
KBTX.com
Madisonville Mustang Band has 2nd annual March-a-Thon
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Mustang Band packed a morning full of Christmas Cheer!. They had 14 concerts and two parades all in one morning for their 2nd annual March-a-Thon. What a great way to make Madisonville’s Christmas extra merry. Check out the photos in the post below.
KBTX.com
Inspiring smiles this Christmas through homemade cards
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nine days away from Christmas and people in the community are out spreading holiday cheer. Kimberly Smith, a long-time Bryan resident, said her version of Christmas is all about giving back to those in need. This year, her focus was to honor her mother, who passed away last year, by sending homemade Christmas cards across nursing homes in the Brazos Valley.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Foundation spreading holiday cheer
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As the school year comes to a close, staff at the Texas A&M Foundation took time to gather and have fun at an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest Thursday. “This is a way for my team at the Texas A&M Foundation to get together to look...
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD Habitat home build initiative exceeds fundraising goals
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Independent School District is putting its Essential 8 character traits into action through a partnership with the Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity. For months Bryan ISD students, teachers, staff, and community members have raised awareness and money for the Bryan ISD build initiative which will...
KWTX
Groesbeck family trailer home of eight torches before the holidays
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A family of eight’s home in Groesbeck is gone after a breaker box overheated and started a fire. Family members said it was a scary situation for them and they’re trying to figure out how to deal with this devastating loss right before Christmas.
KBTX.com
Family of Rudder High Coach gifted donation from Bryan & College Station ISD alumni
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been just over three weeks since Rudder High School coach Calvin Hill was seriously injured when the Santa’s Wonderland Shuttle Bus he was driving was hit by an SUV on Highway 6 in College Station. Since the accident, there’s been an outpouring of love...
KBTX.com
The Mom Walk Collective puts a focus on creating a support system for BCS mothers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While moms are often focused on offering support to their children, the Mom Walk Collective helps you find your village. “The mission is just to find our village within our community,” BCS Ambassador Aundrea Griffin said. “Being a mom is taxing and it can get lonely, especially if you have a newborn or if you’re a new mom. I’m a mom of four and I moved here to finish college. I realized very quickly I had no friends here and I’m not your typical student and so when I saw Jamie, our founder’s video on TikTok, it really inspired me to create the village that she was creating in Orange County, over here.”
KBTX.com
Aggie owned store donates funds for veterans’ mental health
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new pop-up shop is in College Station to celebrate graduation at Texas A&M University. The Charge Stately Apparel, a veteran and Aggie owned clothing company based in Austin made a quick trip to College Station on Friday. The owners said their shop has some last minute options for holiday gifts that also spread some Christmas cheer.
City of College Station announces holiday schedule
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announces that offices and community centers will be closed on certain dates from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2. For the Christmas and New Year's holidays, College Station city offices will be closed from Dec. 26 to 30. From Dec. 19...
KBTX.com
Freeze warning tonight for most of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued several FREEZE WARNINGS across the Brazos Valley. The freeze warning is in effect Saturday evening through 9 AM Sunday morning. More counties could be placed under a freeze watch or warning throughout the rest of the evening. Now is the...
KBTX.com
Focus at Four: Record-breaking donation will help children of military families
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A generous gift will make the holidays more special for the children of military families. The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation received a $65 million donation from Fred Smith, the founder and chairman of FedEx. Smith is also a Marine Corps veteran. The donation will provide a...
KBTX.com
Food Truck Fridays: Taquero Moocho
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Taquero Moocho has everything from tacos, tortas and flautas, to so much more. Owner Irma Barrera says she opened the food truck in February of 2022 but it has been in the plan since 2020. She says after being influenced by other eateries in bigger cities,...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: PAWS Service Dogs partners with Caliber Home Loans to place Service Dog with recent Texas A&M veterinarian graduate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Patriot PAWS placed Service Dog, Caliber, with a recent Veterinary School Graduate from Texas A&M University thanks to a partnership with Caliber Home Loans. Founded in 2006, Patriot PAWS Service Dogs trains and provides Service Dogs at no cost to disabled American Veterans, and others, who...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Echo
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Echo is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for December 16. He is described as a “couch potato.” His foster said he is great with other dogs and would make a great companion. Echo is one of the 12 Strays of Christmas....
Dave's Hot Chicken is looking to become a hot commodity in the BCS area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's possibly the newest hot commodity in town, as a Nashville-hot style chicken brings a different spice to Texas. As inflation continues to impact state and local businesses, a California-based eatery Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened their doors in College Station last Friday, and have proven that the smoke around their food is no joke.
KBTX.com
Rudder wins district opener against Brenham 63-36
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder boys basketball team won their district opener 63-36 against Brenham Friday night. The Rangers lead at half 25-12 and outscored the Cubs 38-24 in the second half. Rudder was led by Daniel Price who had 24 points.
News Channel 25
Youngest police officer at Texas A&M Central Texas is ‘big on community’
Texas A&M University Central Texas provides a little bit more than just educational services. “They wanna kick down the doors, and pull people over, do the traffic stops and all that good stuff, but that’s not what I’m in the job to do, I’m big on the community,” said Joeliqua Williams, the youngest police officer at Texas A&M University Central Texas' Police Department.
Washington County police in search of man on the run
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — A man is wanted by Washington County Police for fleeing officers during a traffic stop on Highway 290 in Brenham at approximately 7:45 a.m., according to DPS. The man is described as a Hispanic male, according to authorities, but a name, age, height, or physical...
News Channel 25
Overnight shooting near Bryan business, 1 injured: Police
BRYAN, Texas — A man was shot early Saturday morning near a Bryan business. The shooting, about 4 a.m., occurred "across the parking lot" as officers were investigating a disturbance in the 3700 block of S Texas Avenue. 25 News will provide additional details when they become available.
