AZFamily
Man hospitalized after being shot near west Phoenix canal
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is fighting for his life after he was shot at a canal near an apartment complex in west Phoenix Saturday evening. Around 5:45 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting call by an apartment complex near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road. Officers arrived and found a man lying on the canal bank with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
Woman dead after being shot inside car in south Phoenix, man hospitalized
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a woman is dead, and a man is in the hospital with severe injuries after an incident inside a vehicle early Saturday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a neighborhood near 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road, where officers found an injured man and woman inside a car. Police say the woman, believed to be in her late 20s, suffered from gunshot wounds and died at the scene. The man had multiple injuries, but police say his injuries were not from a shooting. He was taken to a hospital.
AZFamily
Five people hospitalized after early morning crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Five people are in the hospital after an early morning two-car crash in Phoenix on Saturday. Phoenix police said they responded to the crash around 6 a.m. near 7th Street and Dobbins Road, finding two vehicles involved in the accident, with four adults and a teenager injured. Two of the adults had to be rescued from one of the vehicles.
Phoenix Police investigating shooting near 52nd Street and Thomas Road
Phoenix Police arrived at an apartment complex Saturday night and found one man who was shot and detained another.
fox10phoenix.com
I-17 reopens in north Phoenix after serious crash
PHOENIX - The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 have reopened at Union Hills Drive after a serious crash Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. Troopers said multiple people were seriously hurt and that several cars were involved, but no other details were released about the collision. The...
fox10phoenix.com
AZFamily
Man shot during reported carjacking in east Mesa; police searching for suspect
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after being shot during a reported carjacking in east Mesa early Sunday afternoon. Mesa Police said they got a call about a possible shooting near Elliot and Meridian roads around 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle involved is a white Nissan Infiniti, but Mesa police officials say they have not been able to confirm a timeline of events so far.
AZFamily
Man dead after alleged shooting during private vehicle sale in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an apparent shooting during a private vehicle sale on Friday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they got a call reporting an injured person near McDowell Road and 45th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Officers found David Navidad-Parra, 27, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
22-year-old man and infant killed in crash in Gilbert; truck driver arrested
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 22-year-old man and a baby are dead after a T-bone crash in Gilbert on Friday. It happened just after 3:45 p.m. According to police, a woman was driving a red Toyota Corolla on Elliot Road, trying to turn left near Cole Drive, which is just west of Recker Road. She apparently turned in front of a pickup truck driver, who slammed into her car. The man and baby inside the Corolla died. The Corolla driver was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect wanted after Phoenix car sale turns deadly, police say
David Navidad-Parra was reported missing after he was last seen giving a man a test drive of his vehicle during a car sale in Phoenix on Friday night. His body was found shortly after.
AZFamily
‘Devil took over him’: Arizona man arrested for allegedly causing crash, attacking driver
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — An Arizona man allegedly caused a crash with a car and attacked a driver on Dec. 15. Goodyear Police Department said Jesse Michael Scott, 32, allegedly rear-ended a car near Estrella Parkway and Romley Road on Thursday, according to KSAZ. Scott allegedly tried to choke out...
fox10phoenix.com
Man found shot to death inside car in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A murder investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a car in Glendale on Sunday. Police found the vehicle near 83rd Avenue and Glendale, and his body was found in the driver's seat. It's still unknown what led up to the shooting...
KTAR.com
Restaurant fire shuts down Yogis Grill in Phoenix until further notice
PHOENIX — Japanese-inspired restaurant Yogis Grill in Phoenix closed on Sunday until further notice after a kitchen fire broke out, authorities said. Fire personnel initially responded to reports of a water flow indicator at the shop located near 16th Street and Camelback Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said. When...
Nationwide Report
32-Year-Old Katherine Adkins Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a two-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred near 7th Avenue and Grant Street at night. According to the officials, a truck was hit by a car while it was heading south on 7th Avenue.
AZFamily
2 men hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix; no arrests made
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two men are in the hospital after a shooting in Phoenix on Thursday evening. Officers were called out near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road and found two men shot. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. Arizona’s Family news...
