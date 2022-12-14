ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Man hospitalized after being shot near west Phoenix canal

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is fighting for his life after he was shot at a canal near an apartment complex in west Phoenix Saturday evening. Around 5:45 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting call by an apartment complex near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road. Officers arrived and found a man lying on the canal bank with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after being shot inside car in south Phoenix, man hospitalized

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a woman is dead, and a man is in the hospital with severe injuries after an incident inside a vehicle early Saturday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a neighborhood near 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road, where officers found an injured man and woman inside a car. Police say the woman, believed to be in her late 20s, suffered from gunshot wounds and died at the scene. The man had multiple injuries, but police say his injuries were not from a shooting. He was taken to a hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Five people hospitalized after early morning crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Five people are in the hospital after an early morning two-car crash in Phoenix on Saturday. Phoenix police said they responded to the crash around 6 a.m. near 7th Street and Dobbins Road, finding two vehicles involved in the accident, with four adults and a teenager injured. Two of the adults had to be rescued from one of the vehicles.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

I-17 reopens in north Phoenix after serious crash

PHOENIX - The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 have reopened at Union Hills Drive after a serious crash Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. Troopers said multiple people were seriously hurt and that several cars were involved, but no other details were released about the collision. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

South Phoenix crash leaves four adults, teen hospitalized

PHOENIX - Five people were hurt in a crash near 7th Street and Dobbins Road early Saturday morning, Phoenix fire officials said. First responders were called just before 6 a.m. for a two-car crash involving four adults and a teenager. Two of the adults needed to be pulled from their...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot during reported carjacking in east Mesa; police searching for suspect

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after being shot during a reported carjacking in east Mesa early Sunday afternoon. Mesa Police said they got a call about a possible shooting near Elliot and Meridian roads around 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle involved is a white Nissan Infiniti, but Mesa police officials say they have not been able to confirm a timeline of events so far.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after alleged shooting during private vehicle sale in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an apparent shooting during a private vehicle sale on Friday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they got a call reporting an injured person near McDowell Road and 45th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Officers found David Navidad-Parra, 27, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

22-year-old man and infant killed in crash in Gilbert; truck driver arrested

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 22-year-old man and a baby are dead after a T-bone crash in Gilbert on Friday. It happened just after 3:45 p.m. According to police, a woman was driving a red Toyota Corolla on Elliot Road, trying to turn left near Cole Drive, which is just west of Recker Road. She apparently turned in front of a pickup truck driver, who slammed into her car. The man and baby inside the Corolla died. The Corolla driver was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Early morning crash closed I-17 northbound in north Phoenix, lanes open

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — All lanes on Interstate 17 northbound at Union Hills Drive reopened after a two-car crash closed the freeway early Saturday morning in north Phoenix. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were on the scene investigating what lead up to the crash. There’s no information on whether distracted or impaired driving were factors.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man, infant dead after car crash in Arizona

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, grandchild killed in Gilbert car crash. Both were passengers in a car that was involved in a T-bone crash near the intersection of Elliot Road and Cole Drive around 3:45 p.m. on Friday. Judge rules in lawsuit that Kari Lake can inspect ballots. Updated:...
GILBERT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man found shot to death inside car in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A murder investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a car in Glendale on Sunday. Police found the vehicle near 83rd Avenue and Glendale, and his body was found in the driver's seat. It's still unknown what led up to the shooting...
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Restaurant fire shuts down Yogis Grill in Phoenix until further notice

PHOENIX — Japanese-inspired restaurant Yogis Grill in Phoenix closed on Sunday until further notice after a kitchen fire broke out, authorities said. Fire personnel initially responded to reports of a water flow indicator at the shop located near 16th Street and Camelback Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said. When...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 men hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix; no arrests made

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two men are in the hospital after a shooting in Phoenix on Thursday evening. Officers were called out near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road and found two men shot. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. Arizona’s Family news...
PHOENIX, AZ

