3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus this week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is expecting interest rates to rise to 5.1% by the end of 2023. At that rate, many economists fear that a recession is inevitable. In fact,...
Stock Market Today: Indices Off Lows to Close the Trading Week
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.85%, 1.12%, and 0.89%, respectively. The real estate sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 2.95%. Conversely, the communications sector was the session’s leader, with a loss of 0.04%.
Rising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy
Typically, investors tend to take consumer staples giants like General Mills for granted. However, with a surge in interest toward GIS stock, market participants may want to read between the lines. In most cases, companies like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) tend to operate on the sidelines. While representing an important cog...
Invest like a Pro: These 10 Stocks Could Outperform in 2023
As 2022 draws to an end, investors are looking for deeper insight into what the stock market holds for the investment landscape in 2023. At TipRanks, we derive our stock-picking prowess by following a data-driven approach that yields the best results. Let’s look at ten such stocks that could boost your portfolio returns in 2023.
4 Stocks Hot on Analysts’ Radars Right Now
Investing in the right stock at the right time is the key to wealth building. So, here are four Strong-Buy-rated stocks that Wall Street analysts believe can be great additions to your portfolio. When it comes to investing for wealth creation, a myopic view is not sustainable. Keeping the long-term...
Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys
Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year.
Meta Stock Gains Ground after Unexpected Upgrade
It hasn’t been a great year for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), home of Facebook. However, one big surprise development gave the company a nearly 3% boost in Friday’s trading. The boost in question came from JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth, who upgraded Meta’s status from “neutral” to “overweight” following some...
Easterly Government Properties (DEA) was downgraded to a Sell Rating at BMO Capital
In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital downgraded Easterly Government Properties (DEA – Research Report) to a Sell, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $14.82. According to TipRanks, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4%...
How Inflation Will Power Visa & Mastercard’s Earnings Higher
High inflation levels favor Visa and Mastercard’s revenue and earnings-growth prospects, but future earnings-growth expectations may already be priced into shares. There are numerous reasons to love Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA). One that certainly stands out these days, though, is that both companies benefit significantly from a highly-inflationary environment. In fact, high inflation levels can contribute to accelerating earnings growth, moving forward. Nevertheless, the market seems to have largely priced in this upside, which is why I am neutral on both names.
Barrington Releases a Buy Rating on WNS (WNS)
Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio assigned a Buy rating to WNS (WNS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares opened today at $79.47. Colicchio covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, WNS, and Forrester Research. According to...
Immunovant (IMVT) Gets a Buy from LifeSci Capital
In a report released on December 13, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Immunovant (IMVT – Research Report), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.91. According to TipRanks, Slutsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return...
Two ASX Banking Stocks to Earn Higher Dividend Income
Apart from capital gains, some investors are always looking out for consistent income flow in the way of dividends. Here are two Australian banking stocks to consider. Currently, like every other big economy, Australia is also looking at an upcoming recession in 2023. The Reserve Bank of Australia, Australia’s central bank, has raised interest rates eight times in 2022 and is currently at 3.1% in December.
Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Vext Science (VEXTF)
Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Andrew Semple reiterated a Buy rating on Vext Science (VEXTF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares opened today at $0.16. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Verano Holdings, Vext Science, and...
XPO Logistics (XPO) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst
Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl reiterated a Buy rating on XPO Logistics (XPO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed today at $36.50. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as GXO Logistics, XPO Logistics, and...
J.P. Morgan upgrades Keppel DC REIT (KPDCF) to a Buy
In a report released yesterday, Terence Khi from J.P. Morgan upgraded Keppel DC REIT (KPDCF – Research Report) to a Buy, with a price target of OTHER2.05. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.33. According to TipRanks, Khi is ranked #5492 out of 8071 analysts. Currently, the...
Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Micron (MU), Prosus (OtherPROSF) and Core Scientific (CORZ)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Micron (MU – Research Report), Prosus (PROSF – Research Report) and Core Scientific (CORZ – Research Report). Micron (MU) Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Micron today and set...
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for VICI Properties (VICI)
Morgan Stanley analyst Ronald Kamdem maintained a Hold rating on VICI Properties (VICI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares opened today at $33.55. Kamdem covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Welltower, Extra Space Storage, and Prologis. According...
New Buy Rating for ON Semiconductor (ON), the Technology Giant
Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder maintained a Buy rating on ON Semiconductor (ON – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $64.26. F. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolfspeed, Nokia, and ON Semiconductor. According to TipRanks, F. Snyder has an average return of 19.0% and a 58.82% success rate on recommended stocks.
Hexo upgraded to Neutral from Underperformer at CIBC
CIBC analyst John Zamparo upgraded Hexo to Neutral from Underperformer with an unchanged price target of C$0.20, arguing that the 24% post-earnings selloff in shares "seemed mostly a product of a revenue miss." He supports a lower top line if it means focusing on only higher-margin SKUs and calls a "smaller, leaner business" a "positive."
Bank of Queensland Limited (BKQNF) was downgraded to a Hold Rating at Citigroup
Bank of Queensland Limited (BKQNF – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a A$7.30 price target from Citigroup analyst Brendan Sproules today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.87. Sproules covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited,...
