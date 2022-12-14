ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Single Mom Receives Free Van After Turning Life Around

 4 days ago
A single mother who struggled with addiction has turned her life around and received something good from a local business.

Danyel Foreman reached a point in her life where she needed to make a change. "Sometimes it just takes reaching out and finding that hand that's there to help you,” Foreman said.

She turned to Family Promise of Tulsa County to help her get back on her feet and earn back custody of her 15-month-old son.

Now, Danyel has a lot to celebrate. She has full custody of her son and was given a car from Midas' Project Spark that donates cars to people in need.

Along with the car, Danyel also received $500 in gas money and a car seat.

Tina Massey with Family Promise of Tulsa County helped choose who received the car. She thought there was no one more deserving to receive the Dodge Journey.

"This is truly life changing for her,” Massey said. “We take transportation for granted. We can normally jump in our car and just go do what we need to do and go to doctor's appointments and everything. But this is truly life changing."

Danyel is set to start school at Tulsa Tech to become an electrician in January and is excited to have a way to get to and from school.

“I was very concerned about transportation for that and that is just a weight lifted off my shoulders,” Foreman said.

She is grateful for the support and skills she's learned to rebuild her, and her son's lives from the ground up.

Tulsa, OK
