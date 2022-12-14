Read full article on original website
Related
endpts.com
AstraZeneca nabs 6 more months for Symbicort patent in latest court ruling
A federal judge in West Virginia ruled in favor of AstraZeneca on Wednesday, adding six months of patent protection for its asthma and COPD inhaler blockbuster Symbicort. The latest ruling concerns a relatively new patent protection that AstraZeneca had obtained earlier this year. The new judgement on that case rules that Mylan (now Viatris) and Kindeva Drug Delivery infringed on five claims of that ‘588 patent.
endpts.com
Alnylam's R&D update includes 3 halts, Alzheimer's timeline and another NASH
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals touted its high probability of success in bringing assets from Phase I to Phase III — about 62% compared to an industry average of 5% to 10% — in an R&D update Thursday. But, even the RNAi drug developer with five medicines now under its wings...
endpts.com
Scoop: Moderna co-founder's regenerative medicine biotech nabs funds, but loses Genentech
Moderna co-founder Derrick Rossi is back with additional financing for a Cleveland biotech that he’s been working on since 2017, but Convelo Therapeutics is moving forward without a Big Pharma partner. The retired Boston Children’s Hospital professor and his co-founders at Case Western Reserve University have raised nearly $11...
endpts.com
'Project Renewal': FDA updates older Genentech cancer drug label
The FDA today said it approved updated labeling for Roche’s cancer drug Xeloda (capecitabine) tablets as part of a pilot project that aims to ensure older cancer drug labels stay current with clinical practice. The pilot, known as Project Renewal, was first announced by the FDA’s Oncology Center of...
endpts.com
Q&A: Ireland biopharma leader discusses the nation’s 2022 boost in manufacturing
The Emerald Isle has been of major interest to pharma manufacturers for several decades now, with giants like Pfizer, Novartis, and Bayer calling Ireland home since the 1950s and 1960s. Ireland returned to the spotlight this year with expansion projects and new construction projects totaling hundreds of millions of Euros,...
endpts.com
BioNTech founders' oncology startup rolls up its second PhIII win for Astellas
A cancer drug from one of the power couples of biotech has snagged a win in its second Phase III study, opening up a straight lane to global regulatory agencies. The drug is zolbetuximab, which BioNTech founders Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci had launched into the clinic at their startup Ganymed, well before BioNTech achieved global fame in mRNA. Astellas bought it out for $1.4 billion in 2016 and now has a solid package of information on its ability to treat CLDN18.2-positive, HER2-negative cases of advanced gastric cancer when combined with chemo.
endpts.com
Scoop: As Sio closes, former CEO from ‘vant exit finds himself at helm of Irv Weissman stealth biotech
Stanford stem cell luminary Irv Weissman is building a new biotech around the ‘don’t eat me’ signal CD47 — but instead of cancer, the new biotech is developing anti-CD47 therapies for heart disease. Bitterroot Bio, named after the Bitterroot river in Weissman’s home state of Montana,...
endpts.com
Blackstone reconsiders future of Japanese pharma — report
Strategies for Biotechs Planning FDA Approval Pathways in Current Financial Market. As the biotech financial markets shift from a peak 12 months ago, even well-funded biotechs are watching pipeline burn rates as uncertainty surrounds the next investment rounds. There is however positive news from the investment sector on future demand....
endpts.com
Merck marks 1M Minecraft downloads in gaming-meets-science education effort
Merck is tying a handful of marketing trends together in its Minecraft original game — the metaverse, video gaming and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) all in one. Now after a year in play, Merck’s game inside Minecraft, called “Periodic Odyssey,” has more than one million downloads — and lots of new fans.
endpts.com
Eli Lilly and Sosei enter into diabetes and metabolic disease deal, going after GPCR
Japan’s Sosei Heptares is partnering up with another big-name player: Eli Lilly. Under the agreement, Eli Lilly will pay Sosei $37 million upfront with a possibility of up to $694 million for development and commercial milestones and then tiered royalties on global sales. The pair will aim to design small molecule drugs going after G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) targets to treat diabetes and other metabolic diseases.
Comments / 0