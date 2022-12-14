A cancer drug from one of the power couples of biotech has snagged a win in its second Phase III study, opening up a straight lane to global regulatory agencies. The drug is zolbetuximab, which BioNTech founders Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci had launched into the clinic at their startup Ganymed, well before BioNTech achieved global fame in mRNA. Astellas bought it out for $1.4 billion in 2016 and now has a solid package of information on its ability to treat CLDN18.2-positive, HER2-negative cases of advanced gastric cancer when combined with chemo.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO