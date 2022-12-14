I’m the psychic who predicted COVID — here’s what’s coming in 2023

Nicolas Aujula, a self-proclaimed psychic from London, is always looking ahead.

He claims to have predicted back in 2018 that an influenza disaster would devastate the world, which he now believes was the COVID-19 pandemic .

He’s credited with forecasting former President Donald Trump’s election loss well before the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as the unprecedented fire at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Aujula, 37, also had a hunch about Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive Oprah interview .

Now he’s set his sights on 2023, revealing eight visions he has for the new year, from tough times in Britain to heartbreak for Madonna .

Nicolas Aujula, 37, shares his premonitions for 2023. Instagram/nicolasaujula

Aujula — who believes he was an Egyptian queen and a lion in his past lives — shared premonitions centered around UK’s diplomacy and democracy that involve a concerning blaze engulfing a royal palace or presidential building. He hinted the public could stage a coup to oust leaders.

“I think the royal family’s income and popularity will go down,” Aujula told the Sun . “So they may sell their properties, or they may turn something into a hotel, or they will have to diversify.”

King Charles III ascended to the throne in September following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II . With the new year, the royal family faces the release of Prince Harry’s memoir , “Spare,” due out Jan. 10 .

Aujula said he thinks the royal family’s popularity will go down in the new year. Getty Images

Aujula sees King Charles facing health issues related to “his heart or circulation.” The king turned 74 years old last month. His red, chafed palms raised eyebrows in September after he endured several days of shaking hands with citizens following his mother’s death.

The UK recently slid into recession for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, British finance minister Jeremy Hunt revealed last month . Blame was placed on the war in Ukraine ; persisting supply chain issues spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic; and the controversial economic agenda pushed by former Prime Minister Liz Truss .

“I think the economic decline is going to be very long term and could be something that lasts six or seven years,” Aujula claimed.

He continued: “I think the worst will come at the end of the decade. We’ll go into recession, and things will get better, then we’ll have another. I think there’ll be a double recession globally. As a result, we’ll see many job losses and companies closing down.”

King Charles could face health issues in 2023. Getty Images

Britain’s Conservative Party had a whirlwind year, ousting Boris Johnson and Truss in quick succession. In October, Rishi Sunak became UK’s third prime minister in seven weeks.

“I feel that the Conservative Party will have another crisis in the summer, between June and August,” Aujula predicted.

Not all his visions are doom and gloom for Britain. Aujula says he envisions citizens celebrating a major cycling win in 2023.

“I see someone with a British flag on a bike that’s broken some kind of record,” he revealed.

Madonna could have a tough 2023. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

In pop culture predictions, Madonna could use some prayers, as she is due for “some form of sorrow.”

“I feel like she’s going to be having a tough year ahead of her,” Aujula said of the Material Girl, 64, whose physical appearance as of late has shocked fans.

Aujula added that Beyoncé may be “going through a bit of a change and a transition in her life and she could question her relationship.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z tied the knot in 2008 . The power couple — who have weathered various scandals in their marriage — share three children, Blue Ivy, 10; and twins Rumi and Sir, 5.

Aujula also sees public figures using their platforms to help society.

“All I could see was ‘The Full Monty,'” he said of a specific vision. “It sounds quite light-hearted, but it was actually to raise awareness about testicular cancer.”

In early 2020 , Aujula predicted Paris Hilton would announce she is having a baby; Lindsay Lohan would fall into scandal; and Jennifer Aniston would start a significant new relationship. Hilton has not given birth , while Aniston said recently she’d love a new relationship. Lohan, meanwhile, has scandals on the daily .