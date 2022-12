EUGENE, Ore. -- According to state economists, more people are choosing to work from home ever since the COVID-19 pandemic. Gail Krumenauer, with the Oregon Employment Department, said that back in 2019, about one out of 10 Oregonians worked from home. Their latest data shows a huge increase, with one out of four Oregonians working from home daily.

