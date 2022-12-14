Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
Sunday Forecast: Cold but not quite as cold
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While still below average for this time of year, temperatures on Sunday will be a bit warmer than Saturday. It will be a quiet and sunny end to the weekend. Things change as we head into next week, as a series of weather systems bring the chance for snow and bitterly cold temperatures to the 1011 region.
WOWT
David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny but cold today, snow returns Monday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A frigid start to the day with temperatures in the single digits around the metro. Temperatures dipped to 3 degrees downtown, with a few spots in western Iowa getting close to zero to start the day. Thankfully winds are nearly calm meaning not much of a wind chill to deal with this morning. A southeast breeze will pick up a little by this afternoon at 5-10mph. We’ll see lots of sunshine today, but it stays chilly as temperatures only warm into the upper teens by Noon, afternoon highs in the mid-20s.
KETV.com
Ranchers in Nebraska panhandle dig out of blizzard
Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts declared an emergency in the wake of this week's blizzard. That paves the way for financial assistance in the panhandle and north-central Nebraska. Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron, estimated they got around 2 feet of snow. But he said the bigger problem...
doniphanherald.com
One for the record books: Weeklong blizzard buries parts of western Nebraska
Farmers and ranchers in Nebraska take pride in handling even the toughest conditions. But a blizzard that started Monday in the western part of the state and didn’t let up all week has tested even their endurance. Relentless winds, gusting up to 50 mph, and blowing snow buried buildings...
Winter weather hits the Valley; What to expect
Roads throughout the Valley are wet after overnight snow and rain on Saturday. Road temps are below 32 degrees - which means some streets may be icy and slick.
News Channel Nebraska
Blizzard traps Burlington Northern-Santa Fe train south of Dalton
DALTON - Snow removal efforts to free a stuck Burlington Northern-Santa Fe locomotive and railcars entered another night of work Saturday night south of Dalton. Two trains were parked when a blizzard struck the area on Tuesday, trapping one of the trains in drifting snow. Attempts to free the train with extra locomotives, and other railroad equipment, were unsuccessful.
Artic air to bring frigid temperatures to Colorado next week
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), artic air is expected to plunge toward Colorado next week, potentially bringing bitterly cold temperatures to some parts of the state. "Arctic air will spill southward through the plains with some of this colder air affecting eastern Colorado on Thursday. There is still some uncertainty as to how cold and how far west this arctic air will penetrate into eastern Colorado," the service said. ...
This Is The Coldest City In Nebraska
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Eastern Colorado’s Blizzard Looked Like a Hurricane From Space
When I got home on Monday night, I started prepping for the worst-case scenario as the incoming snowstorm was approaching. I put my windshield wipers up on my truck, had the snow shovel handy, and even set my alarm extra early in case the roads were going to be terrible.
WATCH: Herd of Deer Spotted Traveling Through Dangerous Whiteout Conditions in Minnesota
A winter storm that began pummeling the west coast earlier this week has rapidly made its way across the country. The storm system brought blizzard conditions to states spanning the Midwest and created whiteout conditions in parts of Minnesota. Stunning video footage, captured by a Minnesota photographer, sees a herd of white-tailed deer traveling in the midst of incredibly dangerous whiteout conditions. Take a look.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow removal faces setback
PANHANDLE, Neb. -- Progress made by state and county road crews Thursday have all but disappeared as high winds are moving snow and closing roads again. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs released a statement earlier this morning (Friday, Dec. 16) that roads are again closed in the county. "Any progress...
iheart.com
I-80 Reopened in Western Nebraska after 10 foot snow drifts cleared
(Lincoln, NE) -- I-80 in far Western Nebraska is reopened today after four days of blizzard conditions. The blizzard began Monday, and the interstate wasn't completely reopened until Thursday afternoon. "What we've seen is drifting of several feet, ten feet or so." Cody Thomas, Nebraska State Patrol tells KFAB News.
hubcityradio.com
Winter weather impacting west river
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB) – With drifts approaching 6-8 feet in places, Winter Storm Diaz refuses to give Western South Dakota a break Thursday. The storm’s blizzard warning continues until Friday morning for most of the area. I-90 from the Wyoming line all the way out to Chamberlain is closed...
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
News Channel Nebraska
One year ago today: an unprecedented day in Nebraska weather history
HASTINGS, Neb. – Parts of Nebraska continue to deal with blizzards and winter weather, but it was just a year ago that a record number of December tornadoes hit the state. On Dec. 15, 2021, the National Weather Service confirmed 27 tornado touch downs during a series of storms over a three. Nebraska had only logged a total of five December tornadoes in the 70 years prior.
fox7austin.com
Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
News Channel Nebraska
I-80 re-opens, nine counties remain under blizzard warning
BIG SPRINGS, Neb. -- Portions of Interstate 80 have reopened in western Nebraska, though large chunks remain impassable. The closure now starts for westbound traffic at mile marker 102, near Big Springs, and continues westward to the Wyoming border. Eastbound I-80 is completely open. I-80 had been closed starting at...
klkntv.com
‘Any warm body I can get’: Short-staffed NDOT sends snowplow crews to western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday morning, several crews from the Nebraska Department of Transportation were sent to the western third of the state. John Selmer, director of NDOT, recently told lawmakers he is short about 250 licensed snowplow drivers. With blizzard warnings through Thursday morning, more workers were...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska issues boil notice for Doniphan water
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - The state of Nebraska is recommending Doniphan residents boil their water because recent samples tested positive for E.coli. Jeff Edmondson is the Drinking Water Field Representative for the Nebraska Department of Energy and Environment’s Drinking Water and Groundwater Division Grand Island field office. Edmondson said samples from the Doniphan water supply came back positive for E.coli during testing and retesting. He said they have not yet determined the source. He also said the city is pumping disinfectant chlorine into the city water supply.
This Is The Coldest City In Missouri
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Comments / 1