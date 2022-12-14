ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

1011now.com

Sunday Forecast: Cold but not quite as cold

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While still below average for this time of year, temperatures on Sunday will be a bit warmer than Saturday. It will be a quiet and sunny end to the weekend. Things change as we head into next week, as a series of weather systems bring the chance for snow and bitterly cold temperatures to the 1011 region.
WOWT

David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny but cold today, snow returns Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A frigid start to the day with temperatures in the single digits around the metro. Temperatures dipped to 3 degrees downtown, with a few spots in western Iowa getting close to zero to start the day. Thankfully winds are nearly calm meaning not much of a wind chill to deal with this morning. A southeast breeze will pick up a little by this afternoon at 5-10mph. We’ll see lots of sunshine today, but it stays chilly as temperatures only warm into the upper teens by Noon, afternoon highs in the mid-20s.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Ranchers in Nebraska panhandle dig out of blizzard

Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts declared an emergency in the wake of this week's blizzard. That paves the way for financial assistance in the panhandle and north-central Nebraska. Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron, estimated they got around 2 feet of snow. But he said the bigger problem...
News Channel Nebraska

Blizzard traps Burlington Northern-Santa Fe train south of Dalton

DALTON - Snow removal efforts to free a stuck Burlington Northern-Santa Fe locomotive and railcars entered another night of work Saturday night south of Dalton. Two trains were parked when a blizzard struck the area on Tuesday, trapping one of the trains in drifting snow. Attempts to free the train with extra locomotives, and other railroad equipment, were unsuccessful.
DALTON, NE
OutThere Colorado

Artic air to bring frigid temperatures to Colorado next week

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), artic air is expected to plunge toward Colorado next week, potentially bringing bitterly cold temperatures to some parts of the state. "Arctic air will spill southward through the plains with some of this colder air affecting eastern Colorado on Thursday. There is still some uncertainty as to how cold and how far west this arctic air will penetrate into eastern Colorado," the service said. ...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Herd of Deer Spotted Traveling Through Dangerous Whiteout Conditions in Minnesota

A winter storm that began pummeling the west coast earlier this week has rapidly made its way across the country. The storm system brought blizzard conditions to states spanning the Midwest and created whiteout conditions in parts of Minnesota. Stunning video footage, captured by a Minnesota photographer, sees a herd of white-tailed deer traveling in the midst of incredibly dangerous whiteout conditions. Take a look.
News Channel Nebraska

Snow removal faces setback

PANHANDLE, Neb. -- Progress made by state and county road crews Thursday have all but disappeared as high winds are moving snow and closing roads again. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs released a statement earlier this morning (Friday, Dec. 16) that roads are again closed in the county. "Any progress...
iheart.com

I-80 Reopened in Western Nebraska after 10 foot snow drifts cleared

(Lincoln, NE) -- I-80 in far Western Nebraska is reopened today after four days of blizzard conditions. The blizzard began Monday, and the interstate wasn't completely reopened until Thursday afternoon. "What we've seen is drifting of several feet, ten feet or so." Cody Thomas, Nebraska State Patrol tells KFAB News.
hubcityradio.com

Winter weather impacting west river

STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB) – With drifts approaching 6-8 feet in places, Winter Storm Diaz refuses to give Western South Dakota a break Thursday. The storm’s blizzard warning continues until Friday morning for most of the area. I-90 from the Wyoming line all the way out to Chamberlain is closed...
Bring Me The News

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
News Channel Nebraska

One year ago today: an unprecedented day in Nebraska weather history

HASTINGS, Neb. – Parts of Nebraska continue to deal with blizzards and winter weather, but it was just a year ago that a record number of December tornadoes hit the state. On Dec. 15, 2021, the National Weather Service confirmed 27 tornado touch downs during a series of storms over a three. Nebraska had only logged a total of five December tornadoes in the 70 years prior.
fox7austin.com

Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
News Channel Nebraska

I-80 re-opens, nine counties remain under blizzard warning

BIG SPRINGS, Neb. -- Portions of Interstate 80 have reopened in western Nebraska, though large chunks remain impassable. The closure now starts for westbound traffic at mile marker 102, near Big Springs, and continues westward to the Wyoming border. Eastbound I-80 is completely open. I-80 had been closed starting at...
KSNB Local4

Nebraska issues boil notice for Doniphan water

DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - The state of Nebraska is recommending Doniphan residents boil their water because recent samples tested positive for E.coli. Jeff Edmondson is the Drinking Water Field Representative for the Nebraska Department of Energy and Environment’s Drinking Water and Groundwater Division Grand Island field office. Edmondson said samples from the Doniphan water supply came back positive for E.coli during testing and retesting. He said they have not yet determined the source. He also said the city is pumping disinfectant chlorine into the city water supply.
DONIPHAN, NE

