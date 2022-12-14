Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Yardbarker
Yet Another Major Transfer Portal QB Is Visiting The Wisconsin Badgers Today
Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff have been hard at work since he was announced as the next head coach. This has certainly been on full display over the last few days as Wisconsin landed big commitments from two former Cincinnati commits. Today, it was reported that the Wisconsin Badgers are now hosting another major transfer portal quarterback. This time it is Brennan Armstrong, a transfer from the University of Virginia.
College football transfer 4-star QB lands at Wisconsin
First-year Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell worked fast to improve his quarterback room through the college football transfer portal, adding former Oklahoma prospect Nick Evers to his roster on Saturday. Evers confirmed his decision on Twitter. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Evers was a ...
Daily Cardinal
Transfer portal quarterbacks to consider for Wisconsin
This very moment in Wisconsin Badgers football history is unlike any in decades. Next season, new faces will cover the field. A brand new coaching staff, led by former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, and for the first time since 2019, a new man behind center. Three-year starter Graham Mertz announced...
‘Type of guy that a lot of people love to play for’: Badgers RB Braelon Allen holds high praise for new head coach Luke Fickell
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5 News was able to catch up with Wisconsin Badgers star running back Braelon Allen, who said he’s excited for the future with the program. Allen, who was rumored to head to the transfer portal, opted to stay with Wisconsin after the team chose to hire former Cincinnati Head Coach […]
Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination
In early December, Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers announced he was entering the transfer portal, saying that he wanted to find a place where he can “showcase my ability.” It appears that Wisconsin is that place. Per On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Evers has committed to play for the Wisconsin Badgers next season. BREAKING: Former Oklahoma QB Nick Read more... The post Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Daily Cardinal
Column: Paging Director McIntosh
After a weekend where Wisconsin showed they could skate with a top opponent in Michigan, they followed with a weekend that can only be described as embarrassing. Playing against conference opponents is motivating enough, but when the conference opponent is archrival Minnesota, the Badgers’ weekend performance becomes unacceptable. The...
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma St.
Barret Sallee and Tom Fornelli join Chip Patterson to share their picks for the Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma St. matchup.
Apartment Therapy
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Early Abandoned Designs May Eventually Get Built in Wisconsin
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
denver7.com
ABC apologizes after Wisconsin marching band joke on 'The Conners'
WAUKESHA, Wis. — MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — An episode of ABC's "The Conners" received backlash after a joke referenced hitting a marching band with a car. In the episode, a character was asked if they heard a "bump bump" while driving from Wisconsin. The character responded, "I could run over a marching band and not feel a thing in that RV."
This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
CBS 58
Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
ctemag.com
Short-run tool shop has long history of success
Shortly after Mike Winters started his company in his garage on Nov. 10, 1982, first as Winters Carbide Tools and now TJ Grinding, in Waukesha, Wisconsin, he had the good fortune of being at a K.O. Lee facility in South Dakota and saw an interesting piece of equipment -- the FastGrind TG4 from an Australian company called ANCA.
middletontimes.com
Ronald S. Endres
Ronald "Ron" S. Endres, 71, of Middleton, passed away peacefully in Madison, on Nov. 26, 2022 after a brief battle with lung cancer with family by his side. He was born on Sept. 19, 1951 in Madison, the second oldest child of Albert Mathias Endres and his wife Bernadette Catherine (Hellenbrand) Endres.
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
nbc15.com
Madison crews brace for another round of snowfall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Even though Madison street crews are still cleaning up after Wednesday’s winter weather, the city’s Streets Division is already bracing for more in the coming hours and its snow emergency declaration will continue into Friday night. In a mid-day update, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Contractor files bankruptcy; leaves trail of unhappy customers
MUKWONAGO, Wis. - A construction business with a noble-sounding name has shut down operations and left behind a trail of unhappy customers. Julie Aguilar in Mukwonago would like to do more in her attic than stow away Christmas gifts – renovating the attic into a home office was her Christmas present last year.
Man has gun pointed at him during road rage incident on Madison’s east side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after a driver said someone pointed a gun at him during a road rage incident on Madison’s east side Thursday afternoon. In an incident report, police said the victim reported accidentally cutting the other driver off while heading east on Lien Road near the roundabout with North Thompson Drive just before 4 p.m. Thursday....
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested after allegedly causing disturbance while intoxicated at a Madison Hooters
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was taken into custody early Friday morning after he and another woman were allegedly intoxicated and causing a disturbance at a Madison Hooter’s restaurant, police said. Madison Police Department (MPD) officers were dispatched to 2600 East Springs Dr. at 12:19 a.m. after receiving...
‘We ask our officers to abide by the laws’: Chief addresses arrests of Madison police officers
MADISON, Wis. — Three Madison police officers arrested over a two-week time span in November are still on nondisciplinary administrative leave and pending both criminal and internal investigations, Chief Shon Barnes said in an interview on Thursday. RELATED: Three Madison police employees on leave after arrests; one officer charged with battery, domestic abuse Barnes’ words are the first he’s said...
City Bar faces 93 counts of allowing underage patrons to drink alcohol, records show
MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison bar faces nearly 100 charges of allowing underage patrons to consume alcohol following an incident earlier this year. Police made contact with 143 people at City Bar on State Street the night of Sept. 1 while conducting “proactive enforcement” of liquor laws. Of those, only six patrons were over the age of 21. All...
247Sports
