Yardbarker

Yet Another Major Transfer Portal QB Is Visiting The Wisconsin Badgers Today

Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff have been hard at work since he was announced as the next head coach. This has certainly been on full display over the last few days as Wisconsin landed big commitments from two former Cincinnati commits. Today, it was reported that the Wisconsin Badgers are now hosting another major transfer portal quarterback. This time it is Brennan Armstrong, a transfer from the University of Virginia.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Transfer portal quarterbacks to consider for Wisconsin

This very moment in Wisconsin Badgers football history is unlike any in decades. Next season, new faces will cover the field. A brand new coaching staff, led by former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, and for the first time since 2019, a new man behind center. Three-year starter Graham Mertz announced...
MADISON, WI
The Comeback

Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination

In early December, Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers announced he was entering the transfer portal, saying that he wanted to find a place where he can “showcase my ability.” It appears that Wisconsin is that place. Per On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Evers has committed to play for the Wisconsin Badgers next season. BREAKING: Former Oklahoma QB Nick Read more... The post Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NORMAN, OK
Daily Cardinal

Column: Paging Director McIntosh

After a weekend where Wisconsin showed they could skate with a top opponent in Michigan, they followed with a weekend that can only be described as embarrassing. Playing against conference opponents is motivating enough, but when the conference opponent is archrival Minnesota, the Badgers’ weekend performance becomes unacceptable. The...
MADISON, WI
denver7.com

ABC apologizes after Wisconsin marching band joke on 'The Conners'

WAUKESHA, Wis. — MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — An episode of ABC's "The Conners" received backlash after a joke referenced hitting a marching band with a car. In the episode, a character was asked if they heard a "bump bump" while driving from Wisconsin. The character responded, "I could run over a marching band and not feel a thing in that RV."
WAUKESHA, WI
Joe Mertens

This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
SPRING GREEN, WI
CBS 58

Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
WAUSAU, WI
ctemag.com

Short-run tool shop has long history of success

Shortly after Mike Winters started his company in his garage on Nov. 10, 1982, first as Winters Carbide Tools and now TJ Grinding, in Waukesha, Wisconsin, he had the good fortune of being at a K.O. Lee facility in South Dakota and saw an interesting piece of equipment -- the FastGrind TG4 from an Australian company called ANCA.
WAUKESHA, WI
middletontimes.com

Ronald S. Endres

Ronald "Ron" S. Endres, 71, of Middleton, passed away peacefully in Madison, on Nov. 26, 2022 after a brief battle with lung cancer with family by his side. He was born on Sept. 19, 1951 in Madison, the second oldest child of Albert Mathias Endres and his wife Bernadette Catherine (Hellenbrand) Endres.
MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison crews brace for another round of snowfall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Even though Madison street crews are still cleaning up after Wednesday’s winter weather, the city’s Streets Division is already bracing for more in the coming hours and its snow emergency declaration will continue into Friday night. In a mid-day update, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Contractor files bankruptcy; leaves trail of unhappy customers

MUKWONAGO, Wis. - A construction business with a noble-sounding name has shut down operations and left behind a trail of unhappy customers. Julie Aguilar in Mukwonago would like to do more in her attic than stow away Christmas gifts – renovating the attic into a home office was her Christmas present last year.
MUKWONAGO, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man has gun pointed at him during road rage incident on Madison’s east side, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after a driver said someone pointed a gun at him during a road rage incident on Madison’s east side Thursday afternoon. In an incident report, police said the victim reported accidentally cutting the other driver off while heading east on Lien Road near the roundabout with North Thompson Drive just before 4 p.m. Thursday....
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘We ask our officers to abide by the laws’: Chief addresses arrests of Madison police officers

MADISON, Wis. — Three Madison police officers arrested over a two-week time span in November are still on nondisciplinary administrative leave and pending both criminal and internal investigations, Chief Shon Barnes said in an interview on Thursday. RELATED: Three Madison police employees on leave after arrests; one officer charged with battery, domestic abuse Barnes’ words are the first he’s said...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

City Bar faces 93 counts of allowing underage patrons to drink alcohol, records show

MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison bar faces nearly 100 charges of allowing underage patrons to consume alcohol following an incident earlier this year. Police made contact with 143 people at City Bar on State Street the night of Sept. 1 while conducting “proactive enforcement” of liquor laws. Of those, only six patrons were over the age of 21. All...
MADISON, WI
