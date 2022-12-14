Pasquotank sheriff issues criminal summons for failure to return property, damage to crops, FTA

Pasquotank Sheriff

Laquasia Shanice Woodley, 25, of the 200 block of W. Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 11 for failure to return rental property.

Morrell Hill, 31, an inmate at Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 11 for a Columbus County warrant for assault on a government official.

Lawrence Bradley Botsford, 61, of the 1400 block of Lambs Grove Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 12 for injury to land crops.

Donnie Ray Harris, 40, of the 1600 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with second-degree trespassing. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.

Curtis Malcolm Gary, 39, of the 100 block of Rainbow Drive, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court for charges of failing to report an accident and failing to maintain lane control. He was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.

Tiffany Ann Sanders, 39, of the 100 block of Pritchard St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court for charges of injury to personal property and communicating threats. She was released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.

Currituck Sheriff

Sadie Shea Stitt, 27, of the 600 block of Indian Drive, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Oct. 20 on a warrant for arrest out of Dare County for a charge of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and/or distribute heroin. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.

Dereno Rhodes, 34, of the 120 block of Lazy Corner Road, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with one felony count of kidnapping. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.

Kryl Jane Jamandron Cronk, 30, of the 100 block of Foxglove Drive, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. He was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.

Germaine Lee Stokley, 36, of the 1010 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court for a charge of driving while license revoked.

Angelo Jude Dieck, 63, of the 100 block of Poplar Haven Road, Poplar Branch, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court for the following charges out of Dare County: driving while license revoked, expired vehicle registration and expired/no vehicle inspection. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.

Kayla Nicole Boyd, 23, of the 340 block of Oxford Road, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. She was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.

Omar Alexis Garcia-Aguilar, 26, of the 110 block of Briggs Street, Jarvisburg, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged on a warrant for arrest for one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.

Joshua Stephen Wilmot, 31, of the 280 block of Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.

Carree Lynn Caraway, 38, of the 110 block of Trenor Lane, Powells Point, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. She was released in lieu of a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Kimberly Marie Atchison, 52, of the 130 block of Coinjock Development Road, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. She was released in lieu of a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Nathan Leach, 22, of the 100 block of N. Marshall Road, Shawboro, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. He was released in lieu of a $2,500 unsecured bond.

Brandon Alan Diaz, 29, of the 400 block of Woodard Road, Kitty Hawk, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 unsecured bond.

Jessica Nicole Higgins, 30, of the 130 block of Elizabeth Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court for misdemeanor charges each of no vehicle liability insurance, suspended certificate/tag and expired/no inspection. She was released.

Willie James Person Jr., 58, of the 120 block of Bens Bonanza, Barco, was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with one misdemeanor count of civil contempt of court-child support. He was released after posting a $200 cash bond.

Amanda Marie Patterson, of the 200 block of E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.

Patricia Munden Halstead, 89, of the 170 block of Knotts Island Road, Knotts Island, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count each of larceny and injury to real property. She was released.

Chloe Ryan Smith, 19, of the 100 block of Annettes Court, Aydlett, was arrested Nov. 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center on a domestic hold.

Nathaniel Francis Knight, 40, of the 100 block of W 32nd St., Richmond, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $12,000 secured bond.

Anthony Wayne Zimba, 51, of the 300 block of Knotts Island Road, Knotts Island, was served a warrant for arrest for cyberstalking. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.