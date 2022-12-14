ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

2 moderately injured in late night crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash late Saturday night. Around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of South Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Police said it appeared a vehicle was stopped on the side of the Loop and another vehicle...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LFR: 1 dead in East Lubbock apartment fire early Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — An individual was found dead following an apartment fire in East Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Lubbock Fire Rescue. The fire was reported around 4:05 a.m. in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the Madison Park Apartments.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Vehicle catches fire after rollover at 34th & 29th Drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are on the scene of a rollover at 34th & 29th Drive where a vehicle flipped and caught fire after hitting a pole. One person is said to have serious injuries after being pulled from the vehicle. They were taken to UMC by EMS. The call came in around 6:20 p.m. on Friday evening.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Madison Park Apartments catch fire Sunday morning, 1 found dead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was found dead after emergency crews responded to an apartment fire early Sunday morning. LFR responded to the Madison Park Apartments in the 500 block of Martin L. King Blvd. just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release. Upon arrival, they found the single-story apartment building on fire.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

25-year-old dies after car rolls, catches fire in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died after a Friday evening crash caused his vehicle to roll and catch fire. Lubbock police officers were called to the 4900 block of 34th Street at 6:20 p.m. for reports of a serious crash, according to a release. There, they found 25-year-old Erik Montgomery with serious injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD investigating crash that killed 52-year-old man at Lubbock dealership

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a crash that ended at a car dealership and left 52-year-old David Singleterry dead on Thursday. According to LPD, Singleterry was driving a car east in the 6300 block of the access road of Spur 327. He veered north through the grass median, onto the main lanes of Spur 327, then hit the median.
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

O’Donnell ISD Cancels Last day Before Break After Vehicle Crash

A vehicle roll over occurred involving three teenage girls in Lynn County. The roll over occurred Wednesday, December 14, at 7:45 p.m. on County Road 2053, Northeast of O’Donnell. KAMC news reported Texas Department of Public Safety's investigation into the incident did reveal that vehicle had drifted left into an eastbound lane before traveling into a south ditch. Once in the ditch the driver overcorrected in the opposite direction, right, which caused the vehicle to skid and spin on its side and come to a stop in a ditch .
LYNN COUNTY, TX
KCBD

LPD and LFR responding to two crashes on S. Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic has been severely impacted on South Loop 289 near Slide Road and Quaker Avenue as emergency crews are responding to two separate crashes in the eastbound lanes. The first crash, reported near Slide on the eastbound access road, was received by LPD at 5:16 p.m....
LUBBOCK, TX
cbs7.com

2 teens killed in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County

LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle rollover just northeast of O’Donnell Wednesday night. Emergency crews responded to the crash just after 8 p.m. on FM 2053. Investigators say a 15-year-old driving a pickup west on FM 2053 drifted left across the eastbound lane...
LYNN COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: Person in wheelchair hit by car late Tuesday, moderately injured

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, a person in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle just after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, in the 2100 block of 19th Street. The person hit had moderate injuries, and was taken to University Medical Center, LPD said. Check EverythingLubbock.com for...
LUBBOCK, TX

