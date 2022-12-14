Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Probation for ex-teacher in NY who gave teen vaccine dose
MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A former Long Island high school teacher accused of injecting a teen with a COVID-19 vaccine at her home without his parents’ knowledge has been sentenced to community service and probation. On Friday, 55-year-old Laura Parker Russo pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of attempting the unauthorized practice of medicine on Friday. She also pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Russo was arrested at the beginning of January. Authorities accused her of giving the 17-year-old, the son of someone she knew, a vaccine dose. Prosecutors had initially charged her with the unauthorized practice of profession, a felony with a penalty of up to four years in prison.
New York Cow on the Run for Four Months Finally Gets Rescued
A runaway cow from a New York farm is now safe after escaping from a Long Island farm and spending four months on the loose. According to a report by Ben Hooper of UPI, the cow escaped from Jerry's Farm on Long Island four months ago and was found at a Manorville golf course. Frankie Floridia of the Strong Island Animal Rescue League and Mike Stura of the Skylands Sanctuary were able to find the cow and load it onto a trailer.
adirondackalmanack.com
Graduation of 38 NYS Forest Rangers brings back memories of becoming a Ranger in 1965
We had a trickle of winter white, but we could use more. I believe the ground froze, as we had a few nights around twenty [degrees] before this little snowfall. Some loons forgot to leave, and three were frozen in First Lake yesterday [Sunday, December 11]. Two flew out during the day, and I have not heard about the other one. There were [also] a couple Bald Eagles keeping watch and waiting for a snack. Please remind your children to stay off the ice until we have some really cold weather [for the sake of their safety]. This on-and-off warm then cold weather hasn’t made the ice safe yet, so stay off [it] as a fall through the ice can be life threatening.
New York State Will No Longer Arrest Or Prosecute Children Under 12
Soon, New York State will no longer arrest or criminally prosecute children under the age of 12, thanks to a new law. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the legislation earlier this year and it will take effect on January 1, 2023. Under current law, children ages 7 and older can be charged with a crime in New York. According to the Legal Aid Society via Gothamist,
Clunk! New York State Man Charged In Saucepan Attack
No compliments to the chef here. This might be a case where at least one person needs to lay off the sauce, so to speak. Offcials responded to an early morning phone call that brought them to an apartment in New York state recenlty. New York State police say a person ended up being taken to a nearby hospital after they were struck multiple times in the head. Police say one suspect was charged with assault in the second degree, a class D felony.
New York State Man Allegedly Had BAC Nearly 3X Limit When He Crashed Into Mobile Home Park
Police say a New York state man is facing charges after a Saturday morning crash that left two passengers injured. Witnesses say the vehicle the suspect was allegedly operating was traveling at a high rate of speed through a mobile home park when the crash occurred. And according to officials, the suspect was driving with a revoked license for a previous Driving While Ability Impaired by alcohol conviction.
pix11.com
Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, family says
Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student who was studying abroad in France and went missing two days after Thanksgiving, has turned up alive in Spain, according to his father. Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, …. Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student...
UPDATE: Missing Elbridge woman found dead in Carpenter Falls
UPDATE: New York State Police confirmed they found the body of 59-year-old Susan C. Mills in Carpenter Falls on Sunday December 18, 2022. The Elbridge woman was reported missing on December 14. State Police say there does not appear to be foul play involved, but official autopsy results are pending. SYRACUSE N.Y.- Can you help […]
informnny.com
Kinney Drugs will offer over-the-counter hearing aids in 52 stores
GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – Kinney Drugs and Lucid® Hearing have partnered together to launch a new Hearing Health Center. Through the partnership, Kinney’s will be offering an assortment of over-the-counter hearing aids, personal sound amplifiers and hearing protection in 52 stores in both New York and Vermont.
Amazing French Manor For Rent In New York
If you don't have a couple of millions of dollars laying around to buy a French Manor, you can rent one here in New York. This amazing French Manor is currently listed for rent on Zillow.com. This amazing 7800 square-foot mansion is listed for rent for $6000 a month. Get...
nystateofpolitics.com
Debate continues with governor yet to sign Grieving Families Act
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York's wrongful death statute has not been updated in 175 years but legislation currently on the governor's desk would do just that. The Grieving Families Act would expand who can bring a lawsuit, the amount of time people have to sue and most notably allow for emotional damages.
The Greatest Heist in Upstate New York History?
In the words of Eazy-E, "It's all about makin' that GTA." In what may be the greatest heist in Upstate New York history which, let's be honest, isn't saying much at all, 12 cars were stolen from Hertz Rental Cars in Gates. For the rental company, this really hertz. But who could be so dastardly? This took a team of at least five, according to the police.
Key things to know about legal cannabis in New York
As New York state prepares to open its first legal cannabis stores, possibly before the end of the year, AFP details what you need to know about the new market. What could be the first official store is backed by the Housing Works non-profit, which helps ex-prisoners, the homeless and people with HIV and AIDS. - Deliveries and restrictions - After the first 150 licenses are granted, the market will open up to all businesses, but with rules to reduce market dominance.
What Happens to the Deposit Money From Cans and Bottles Not Returned in New York?
If you live in New York, returning your cans and bottles to get the deposit back is second nature – it’s just something you do and probably have been doing for the majority of your life but do you know how it all started?. The New York State...
DEC Reminds Hunters Of Late Season Deer Hunting Opportunities
NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today reminded hunters that many deer hunting opportunities are still available in New York and encouraged new and experienced hunters to participate. “Late season deer hunting provides a great opportunity to enjoy time afield with...
wwnytv.com
Probation officer accused of stalking, official misconduct
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County probation officer is accused of official misconduct and stalking. The sheriff’s office arrested 52-year-old Danielle Larson of the town of Champion on Wednesday afternoon. In June, Larson allegedly sent someone a video of herself firing her service weapon, accompanied by a...
Get Ready For Massive Police Presence Around New York State For Holidays
There will be an increase in police on the roads across New York State this holiday season. If you drive high or impaired this holiday season, New York State Police will be looking for you! The law enforcement agency announced its "Drive High Get a DUI" campaign has kicked off.
informnny.com
Cortland County firefighter diverts plow route to save man from freezing water
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Like most snowy mornings, 21-year-old Jonathan Alteri was up around 2:00 a.m. to brave the slick roads in his plow truck. A few hours into clearing driveways, his volunteer fire radio blared. Sliding off a hilly curve, a driver crashed his pick-up truck into a...
WKTV
New law will help keep police officers across the state safer
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law Friday that will crack down on violent crimes against police officers. The law will establish a 'Blue Alert system' that will help to find the identification, location, and apprehension of individuals suspecting of killing or seriously wounding a police officer. It will be a better way to release information to the public on violent crimes against police, help catch perpetrators and keep the public safe.
Offcials in New York State Pass Around Old Fruitcake For Christmas
A fruitcake is a cake made with candied or dried fruit, nuts, and spices, and sometimes soaked in spirits. While popular in some parts of the world, the cake is reviled by others. Oddly enough, fruitcake has become a gift of tradition in one New York state county for 30 years. However, sources say this fruitcake is "long past its expiration date."
