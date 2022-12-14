Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Related
kjas.com
PN-G falls in State Championship, Sparklight customers unable to watch the game
The Port Neches-Groves Indians fell to Dallas South Oak Cliff in the 4-A Division II State Championship game on Friday night. Meanwhile, Jasper area customers of Sparklight Cable were unable to watch the game. PN-G jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the first half at AT&T Stadium in Arlington....
South Oak Cliff outlasts Port Neches-Groves to repeat as Texas high school football champions
Port Neches-Groves gave South Oak Cliff an early scare, but the defending champion Golden Bears didn't blink. Down 17-5 in the second quarter, South Oak Cliff (13-3) scored less than a minute before halftime and kept the momentum going in the second half to run away with a 34-24 win Friday night at ...
dmagazine.com
The Golden Bears Head to Arlington Tonight to Attempt a Repeat
Forget the Cowboys for a minute. Pretend that there are no college bowl games coming up. Because here is my hot sports opinion: high school football is better than both of those things. This weekend, teams all over the state converge on AT&T Stadium for state title matchups. And in...
2022 Texas high school football playoffs: UIL Class 6A Division II state championship preview
SBLive Texas previews the fourth round of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs by taking a closer look at the UIL’s Class 6A DI and 6A DII playoff brackets heading into regional championship matchup between the DeSoto Eagles and the Austin Vandegrift Vipers
fox4news.com
South Oak Cliff High School defends 5A Division II UIL state title
DALLAS - It was a big night for South Oak Cliff High School at AT&T Stadium as it made history again, defending last year's 5A Division II UIL state title. The SOC Golden Bears football team has returned to Arlington for the second year in a row. The 34-24 win...
Scores from every 2022 Texas high school football state championship game
The University Interscholastic League's state title games began at the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium on Wednesday, and the week gridiron junkies yearn for continues with three games per day through Saturday.
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas
As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
RealGM
Mark Cuban Wants To Build New Arena As Part Of Resort And Casino Complex
Mark Cuban has big dreams for Dallas. Part of those dreams include building a new arena as part of a downtown resort and casino complex. “My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino,” Cuban told The Dallas Morning News. “That’s the mission.”
Did you win? 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — If winning is the name of the game, teams across Texas are getting it done as high school football winds down and the pressure of the College Football Playoff and end of the NFL regular season is at its peak for Dallas-Fort Worth’s Cowboys and Horned Frogs. But someone else in DFW is doing some winning thanks to the lottery.
Houston Chronicle
Mark Cuban has Vegas-like vision for Dallas, new Mavs arena if Texas OKs casino gambling
DALLAS — In recent years, Mark Cuban’s vision for a new arena has included a 20-story Madison Square Garden-like structure with window views of Dallas and fans arriving in autonomous cars. Now his plans are substantially larger in scope, grandeur and — he believes — economic windfall for...
Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022
Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
Yahoo Sports
Baylor vs Air Force Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Prediction Game Preview
Baylor vs Air Force prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Thursday, December 22. Baylor vs Air Force Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Baylor vs Air Force How To Watch. Date: Thursday, December 22. Game Time: 7:30...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Southern U Marching Band Member, Among 3 Killed in Crash, Laid to Rest in Dallas
Drums were a big part of 19-year-old Tyran Williams’ life. It's only fitting his crew from DTX Drumline of Dallas took part in honoring him at his funeral. "All he had to do was show up with his drumsticks and he was happy,” DTX Drumline co-founder Justin Allen said. “So just to have this opportunity to honor him and his legacy means the world to me right now."
fwtx.com
Temperature’s Rising at 225 BBQ
As long as local barbecue aficionados can remember, Arlington’s traditional barbecue game has always been strong. Joints, restaurants, and ‘cue holes-in-the-wall like David’s BBQ, Oh My BBQ, and Eddie Deen’s Crossroads Smokehouse have done a serviceable job in the brisket, ribs, and sausage business. Tastes in...
dmagazine.com
Jordan Spieth Invests in Dallas-based Club Operator Invited
Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth has struck a partnership with Dallas-based Invited. The owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, formerly known as ClubCorp, scored an investment from Spieth in the partnership, and the golf superstar will serve as a strategic advisor and brand ambassador for Invited. “After we rebranded...
dmagazine.com
The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth
Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Dallas Trash Collection Schedule Draws Complaints Over Service, Missed Pickups
Two weeks after Dallas switched to a new trash collection schedule to improve service, some residents complain service got worse. City council members have also received complaints about delays and missed collection. As of Friday morning, it was 18 days earlier when Northwest Dallas resident Tom Bloodgood’s trash was last...
WFAA
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
Did you win? 2 $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys escaped an embarrassing upset at the hands of the Houston Texans on Sunday, but that wasn’t the only win being celebrated in the Lone Star State over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold somewhere in...
8 Confirmed Tornadoes Touch Down In Texas Causing Widespread Damage
The National Weather Service confirmed eight tornadoes touched down.
Comments / 7