Dallas, TX

dmagazine.com

The Golden Bears Head to Arlington Tonight to Attempt a Repeat

Forget the Cowboys for a minute. Pretend that there are no college bowl games coming up. Because here is my hot sports opinion: high school football is better than both of those things. This weekend, teams all over the state converge on AT&T Stadium for state title matchups. And in...
DALLAS, TX
travelawaits.com

7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas

As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
DALLAS, TX
RealGM

Mark Cuban Wants To Build New Arena As Part Of Resort And Casino Complex

Mark Cuban has big dreams for Dallas. Part of those dreams include building a new arena as part of a downtown resort and casino complex. “My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino,” Cuban told The Dallas Morning News. “That’s the mission.”
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022

Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
DALLAS, TX
Yahoo Sports

Baylor vs Air Force Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Prediction Game Preview

Baylor vs Air Force prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Thursday, December 22. Baylor vs Air Force Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Baylor vs Air Force How To Watch. Date: Thursday, December 22. Game Time: 7:30...
WACO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Southern U Marching Band Member, Among 3 Killed in Crash, Laid to Rest in Dallas

Drums were a big part of 19-year-old Tyran Williams’ life. It's only fitting his crew from DTX Drumline of Dallas took part in honoring him at his funeral. "All he had to do was show up with his drumsticks and he was happy,” DTX Drumline co-founder Justin Allen said. “So just to have this opportunity to honor him and his legacy means the world to me right now."
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Temperature’s Rising at 225 BBQ

As long as local barbecue aficionados can remember, Arlington’s traditional barbecue game has always been strong. Joints, restaurants, and ‘cue holes-in-the-wall like David’s BBQ, Oh My BBQ, and Eddie Deen’s Crossroads Smokehouse have done a serviceable job in the brisket, ribs, and sausage business. Tastes in...
ARLINGTON, TX
dmagazine.com

Jordan Spieth Invests in Dallas-based Club Operator Invited

Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth has struck a partnership with Dallas-based Invited. The owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, formerly known as ClubCorp, scored an investment from Spieth in the partnership, and the golf superstar will serve as a strategic advisor and brand ambassador for Invited. “After we rebranded...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth

Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Dallas Trash Collection Schedule Draws Complaints Over Service, Missed Pickups

Two weeks after Dallas switched to a new trash collection schedule to improve service, some residents complain service got worse. City council members have also received complaints about delays and missed collection. As of Friday morning, it was 18 days earlier when Northwest Dallas resident Tom Bloodgood’s trash was last...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Did you win? 2 $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys escaped an embarrassing upset at the hands of the Houston Texans on Sunday, but that wasn’t the only win being celebrated in the Lone Star State over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold somewhere in...
TEXAS STATE

